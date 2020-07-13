PS Plus August 2020 Cheap: Discounts, Memberships, Deal of the Week, Free PS4 Games, July Savings & More

We’ve gone through the entire Playstation Store in hot pursuit of the latest deals and discounts.

PS Plus is a fantastic monthly campaign that provides its subscribers with a fantastic selection of free games.

However, the £50 12-month membership fee can be a little daunting, especially for gamers playing on a budget.

We’ve done our research and gathered all of the best PlayStation deals we could find in one convenient article, so enjoy the ride!

July’s Line Up

Rather than the usual two, PS Plus this July have access to three PS4 games this month – and you still have plenty of time to claim them!

THE OFF-SEASON: Will the extended rest period affect the standard of the NBA when it returns?

To celebrate 10 years of PS Plus, Sony really pulled through with three incredibly strong titles from vastly different genres.

These titles were:

NBA 2K20

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

Erica

These titles will be available until 3 August, so you better make the most of the time left!

July Savings – Up to 70% Off

This is just the top line of the July Savings page, and we can already see an incredible range of discounts across some of the best-rated games.

CREAM OF THE CROP: How come we have been treated to such an OUTSTANDING selection of discounts?

If you’ve been waiting for a time to pounce on God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man or Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, it surely is now!

12-Month Membership – Save £10

For 12 months of access to the online network, Sony typically charges £50 as a standard rate.

CONSISTENCY: CDKeys comes up with the goods on a frequent basis

Well, for the second month on the trot, CDKeys is offering 12 months of access to the PlayStation Plus for just £41.99!

This breaks down to just £3.50 a month, saving you nearly a tenner in the long run!

When will PS Plus August release?

Traditionally we see PS Plus revealed on the final Wednesday of the month.

CAUGHT OUT: Last month we assumed it was business as usual, and we were very wrong…

While last month was a bit of an anomaly in how the days of the week line up with the date, we’re expecting business as usual for August.

Using the pattern set by previous campaigns, Wednesday 29 July looks like the date that the PS Plus August line up will be revealed on.

This means that a fresh set of titles should release on Tuesday 4 August.

We’re only anticipating two titles for next month, but Sony could always surprise us!