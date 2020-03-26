Best Games Releasing in April: Resident Evil 3, Final Fantasy 7, Gears, Predator & more
Next month we’ll see some great games releasing on all consoles. Here’s our top pics for April!
With everyone locked inside, now is a better time than ever to jump into some new games.
Here we list our top picks for the games releasing next month. Unfortunately, Some games don’t release on all consoles.
So make sure to check which games are releasing on which console before you get your hopes up.
NOW WATCH BELOW to keep up-to-date with the Gaming World!
Resident Evil 3 Remake
Release Date: 3 April 2020
Resident Evil 3 was a fan favourite of a series. Fan’s are hyped for the release from Capcom which is shaping up to be a great title.
Resident Evil is a survival horror game which follows a character called Jill Valentine through a zombie apocalypse.
With the improved graphics, this is likely to be quite the thrill-seeker. Expect many jump scares and intense zombie-hoard moments!
READ MORE: Xbox Games with Gold April 2020 Latest: Wishlist, Deals, Discounts & more
This will definitely come with its fair share of story and narrative, to make for a fantastic experience
Click here to read more about the Resident Evil 3 Remake.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Release Date: 10 April 2020
Final Fantasy is one of the longest-running series in gaming. Because of this, there are multiple titles that are now out of date. This remake brings back a title from over 20 years ago!
Final Fantasy 7 is another fan favourite of its series. With veteran supporters raring to jump back into Midgar, the setting of FF7.
Square Enix wants to release FF7 as part of a series with the first instalment coming out on 10 April.
READ MORE: E3 2020 Cancelled: Square Enix explore options to showcase 2020 games– Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Marvel’s Avengers, Kingdom Hearts 3 & more
The story focuses on a mercenary called Cloud Strife. He and his team, AVALANCHE, fight against a corrupt organisation who are using up the planet’s resources.
It’s safe to say this release will be a lot of fun and bring back some long-lost memories of the series.
Predator: Hunting Grounds
Release Date: 24 April 2020
Hunting Grounds was announced as a PS4 exclusive but is now expected to get a PC release as well. It is unlikely the game will come to Xbox, unfortunately.
The game takes its own twist on the standard PvP game modes as one player hunts down the human army as the Predator.
This change of pace is something we’ve seen before, but this time around it seems to have been executed exquisitely.
READ MORE: GTA Online Weekly Update REVEALED: 26 March – Zion Classic podium car, triple payout for Motor Wars, discounts & more
It doesn’t seem there will be a single-player mode so don’t expect much in-depth story. However, this is something the game may not require due to its PvP focus.
Gears Tactics
Release Date: 28 April 2020
Tactics is Gears of War’s answer to Halo Wars. It’s set to release on the Xbox and PC with the Game Pass, making it very accessible.
From the E3 footage we saw back in 2018, this is Gears’ take on the classic turn-based strategy game, with a strong story and fun gameplay mechanics,
The game will also include customisable equipment and gear for your squad adding another level of progression to the game.
READ MORE: Best Xbox One games of 2019: Gears 5, Apex Legends, GRID & more
Finally, we know the campaign will have over 40 hours of content to get through, meaning you’ll be tackling