[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Grand Theft Auto

GTA Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 26 March – Release date, time, expected content, bonuses, news & more

It’s the penultimate weekly update of the month, so what will arrive to the online world of Los Santos?

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Mar 23, 2020
GTA UPDATE

We may be in quarantine, but thankfully we have the online world of Los Santos to keep us sane!

The penultimate weekly update of March will be dropping this week and we’re expecting Rockstar to introduce a ton of new content to GTA online.

Keep reading to find out when the next update will drop and what content to expect.

NOW WATCH BELOW: To keep up to date with everything Grand Theft Auto!
 

Contents hide
1 NOW WATCH BELOW: To keep up to date with everything Grand Theft Auto!
2 Release Date
3 Expected Content
4 March Updates so far
5 19/3/20 Weekly Update
5.1 New Content:
5.2 Returning Content:
5.3 Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
5.4 Discounted Content:
5.5 Log-in Bonuses:
5.6 Time Trial:
5.7 RC Bandito Time Trial:
5.8 Twitch Prime Bonuses:
6 12/3/2020 Weekly Bonuses
6.1 New Content:
6.2 Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
6.3 Discounted Content:
6.4 Time Trial:
6.5 RC Bandito Time Trial:
6.6 Twitch Prime Bonuses:
7 5/3/2020 Weekly Bonuses
7.1 New Content:
7.2 Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
7.3 Discounted Content:
7.4 Time Trial:
7.5 RC Bandito Time Trial:
8 Free Content:
8.1 Twitch Prime Bonuses:

Release Date

The fourth weekly update of March will arrive in GTA online on Thursday, 26 March at around 9-10 am GMT.

We’ll update this page with the full patch notes as soon as they are out.

Expected Content

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

  • Price cuts on both new and old content
  • Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
  • New vehicles, tracks or time trials
GTAO 22720.jpg
A WHEELY GOOD TIME: February saw the launch of GTA Online’s new Open Wheel Racing Series
  • New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
  • Increased bonuses on business-type features
  • New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
  • New Twitch Prime benefits

March Updates so far

The following patch notes cover March 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.

19/3/20 Weekly Update

Below we outline every GTA online update that we know so far.

New Content:

  • Podium Car: JB700W
gta online weekly update podium car jb700w
GET SPINNIN’: This week’s podium car is the JB700W

Returning Content:

  • Diamonds

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • King Of The Hill
  • Casino Missions
gta online weekly update double payout 1
DOUBLE TROUBLE: There’s 2x rewards for King of the Hill this week

READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat

Discounted Content:

  • Emerus, $1,787,500
  • Arcades, 25% Discount
  • Arcade Renovations
  • Arcade Upgrades
  • Casino Penthouses
  • Buzzard Attack Chopper
  • Nero, $936,000

Log-in Bonuses:

  • White street crime icons tee
gta online weekly update t shirt
FREE STASH: Earn a white tee simply by logging on

Time Trial:

READ MORE: GTA Online Top 5 Fastest Cars

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • FMJ, $350,000
  • Tempesta, $265,800
  • Additional 10% Discount for aforementioned bonuses

12/3/2020 Weekly Bonuses

This GTA Online weekly update was released on Thursday, 12 March 2020.

New Content:

  • Podium Vehicle – Shotaro

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Deadline, 3X
  • Business Battles, 2X
gta online weekly update podium shotaro
ROLL THE DICE: This week’s podium vehicle is the Shotaro bike

Discounted Content:

  • Rampant Rocket, $601,250
  • Locust, $975,000
  • Hakuchou Drag, $634,400
  • Oppressor MKII, $2,047,500/$2,723,175
  • Select Clubhouse Renovations
  • MC Businesses
  • MC Business Upgrades

READ MORE: GTA Online Top 5 Fastest Cars

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • FMJ, $350,000
  • Tempesta, $265,800
  • Additional 10% Discount for the aforementioned bonuses

5/3/2020 Weekly Bonuses

The following bonuses were introduced in the first March update.

New Content:

  • Stryder, $502,500/$670,00
  • Podium Car: Imorgon

READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Bunker Stock
  • Bunker Series
  • Missile Base Series
  • Double rewards on Gunrunning
gta online march update imorgon
GET SPINNIN’: This week’s grand prize is the Imorgon sports car

Discounted Content:

  • Scramjet, $2,262,000/$3,008,460
  • Ruiner 2000, $2,808,000
  • 35% off MOCs, customisation options and modifications
  • 35% off the Imponte Ruiner 2000, Karin Sultan RS and the Declasse Scramjet
  • Benny’s conversions
  • Vehicle performance upgrades
  • Avenger
gta weekly update bunker
DOUBLE TROUBLE: There’s bonus GTA$ and RP for Bunker series this week

Time Trial:

READ MORE: GTA Online Open Wheel Racing Series

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Free Content:

Play GTA Online to receive:

  • Overflod Tee
  • White Nagasaki Tee

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • Rune Zhaba, 35% Discount
  • Free Pixel Pete’s Arcade (rebate for those who bought at retail price)
  • Additional 10% off other weekly discounts

READ MORE: GTA Online Top 5 Fastest Cars

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.