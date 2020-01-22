Cyberpunk 2077: Gameplay trailer coming at E3 2020?

The release of a massive RPG usually stirs huge interest from the gaming community.

So when The Witcher 3 developers CD Projekt Red announced Cyberpunk 2077 the buzz was enormous.

As the release date approached you couldn't talk about 2020 without mentioning Cyberpunk, but a recent delay from April to September has somewhat dampened the spirits of fans.

This is where E3 comes in.

June's massive gaming expo in Los Angeles is the time game developers, tech companies, and console manufacturers come together to show off their ideas, hardware, and games to fans.

Since Cyberpunk 2077 is now delayed beyond E3, this is the perfect place for CD Projekt Red to get the hype train rolling again for their futuristic RPG.

What could we see from them at E3?

Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay trailer

STAR POWER: Keanu Reeves will feature in the new game

At E3 2018 fans got a glimpse of Cyberpunk's world, an introduction to Night City and the protagonist, V.

But what we really want is a full-on gameplay trailer. Something that hints at the main plot without giving too much away, but shows just how much there is to see and do in the megalopolis of Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality.

You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.

Just a taste of the in-game graphics, controls, and gameplay would be a massive boost to fans who are desperate to get their hands on this game.

Next Gen?

POWER: This will be the most powerful console yet

Cyberpunk's push back to September moves it right into the window of the next-gen consoles.

While Sony won't be taking their PlayStation 5 to E3 this year, Microsoft will be there in force with the Xbox Series X. The might of the Series X is set to revolutionise console gaming, and what better way for Microsoft to show off what it can do than with the most eagerly anticipated RPG of the year?

An E3 tag team of Xbox Series X & Cyberpunk would be sure to steal the show.