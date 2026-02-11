Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 - Showcase Mode

February 11, 2026 Quick Answer: The mode allows you to relive Punk’s career, from 2008 classics to his recent blood-feud with Drew McIntyre. It also features the return of AJ Lee and a new Gauntlet to speed-run your way to rewards by defeating 20 consecutive opponents.

CM Punk is on the cover of WWE 2K26, making him the center of attention for the flagship Showcase Mode. That means you'll get to play a selection of matches from his storied career.

Some real fights, some dream bouts that never happened, and a few alternate-timeline clashes that feature matches that might have happened had he never left the company.

A career like CM Punk's lends itself perfectly to Showcase Mode. Even better is the voice of the voiceless narrating it all himself. Continue reading to know the confirmed matches for the mode.

All Confirmed CM Punk Showcase Matches in WWE 2K26

Credit: 2K Games

The following are all the matches confirmed for the Showcase Mode of WWE 2K26:

Historical Matches

CM Punk vs. JBL (SummerSlam 2008)

(SummerSlam 2008) CM Punk vs. Rey Mysterio (Armageddon 2008)

(Armageddon 2008) CM Punk vs. Randy Orton (WrestleMania XXVII)

(WrestleMania XXVII) CM Punk vs. The Rock (Elimination Chamber 2013)

(Elimination Chamber 2013) CM Punk vs. John Cena (Raw, February 25, 2013)

(Raw, February 25, 2013) CM Punk vs. Undertaker (WrestleMania 29)

(WrestleMania 29) CM Punk vs. Brock Lesnar , No Disqualification (SummerSlam 2013)

, No Disqualification (SummerSlam 2013) CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre , Hell In A Cell (Bad Blood 2024)

, Hell In A Cell (Bad Blood 2024) CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Raw, January 6, 2025) (Netflix Debut)

(Raw, January 6, 2025) (Netflix Debut) CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins (WrestleMania 41)

Fantasy Matches

CM Punk vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin , CM Punkvillion

, CM Punkvillion CM Punk vs. Eddie Guerrero , CM Punkvillion

, CM Punkvillion CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. The Miz & Maryse

Of course, there will be more matches when the game launches on March 13, 2026. We'll be sure to keep you updated on the latest news.

WWE 2K26 New Showcase Gauntlet Matches Explained

Credit: 2K Games

In the recent WWE 2K26 Ringside Report, developers also introduced a Gauntlet match that'll give you rewards for the Showcase Mode. If you do not fancy living through hours of history and what-if matches, you can instead play an optional Gauntlet match.

Players can choose to face 20 consecutive opponents either as CM Punk or AJ Lee. Beat them all in one go, and you can get all Showcase Mode rewards. Failing to do so will mean you'll have to start all over again.

The rewards for Showcase Mode include:

Legends

Alternate Attires

Managers

Championships

Arenas

You can check the full Ringside Report on the Showcase Mode below.

That's everything about the Showcase Mode matches in WWE 2K26. Check out our pre-order and system requirements guide to prepare for the release.