Primary Subject: FC 26 Team of the Season End Time & Next Promo.

FC 26 Team of the Season End Time & Next Promo. Key Update: The month-long TOTS cycle is drawing to a close, with the next promo details leaked.

The month-long TOTS cycle is drawing to a close, with the next promo details leaked. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: May 18, 2026.

May 18, 2026. Quick Answer: The FC 26 Team of the Season promo officially ends on May 29, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT. Before the campaign wraps, Ultimate TOTS will take over packs for one final week, starting May 22, re-releasing the most popular, elite items from the entire promo. Following the conclusion of TOTS, leaks point to a brand-new promo bringing prime Heroes.

The month-long Team of the Season campaign is now nearing its end in FC 26. La Liga and Liga F were the final two major squads left and are now available in the packs until May 22.

It hasn't exactly been the most memorable of TOTS, but the game will now enter its closing half with a couple of campaigns upcoming, followed by FUTTIES in July.

There are only a good month or two left of the game before attention shifts to the next one.

All that said, here's when Team of the Season ends in FC 26, details on Ultimate TOTS, and the next promo.

When will FC 26 Team of the Season End?

Credit: EA Sports

The Team of the Season promo will end on May 29, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT. That's the usual content hour, and immediately after, the next campaign should begin.

Once the La Liga and Liga F squads leave this Friday, we will have a week of Ultimate TOTS. It'll give you one last chance to pack some of the cards from the promo.

FC 26 Ultimate TOTS Explained

Ultimate TOTS will bring the best and most popular cards from all the Team of the Season squads in FC 26. Yes, this means you'll see players from the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, and all TOTS squads released so far.

Most of them will be the high-rated players, with several decent but not amazing players to ruin your packs and picks. Kylian Mbappé, Claudia Pina, Bruno Fernandes, and similar top names should be part of the squad.

We should also see SBC releases and Evolutions as usual. Like most other squad releases, they'll be available for one week before leaving on the hour we mentioned above.

Next FC 26 Promo Details

Per leaks, the next promo following the Team of the Season campaign is dedicated to Heroes in their primes.

While we do not know the names or finer details, expect squads exclusively of Heroes with stats and dynamics based on their peak years.

We could still have some active players, and ICON releases through SBCs and Objectives, but promo teams will be Heroes only. Keep in mind that this is based on leaks. EA may change the schedule.

Of course, we will be sure to keep you updated with leaks and other official information.