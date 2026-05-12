Primary Subject: FC 26 La Liga Team of the Season (TOTS).

FC 26 La Liga Team of the Season (TOTS). Key Update: League champions Barcelona dominate the leaked squad. Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal headline the release.

League champions Barcelona dominate the leaked squad. Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal headline the release. Status: Leaked.

Leaked. Last Verified: May 12, 2026.

May 12, 2026. Quick Answer: The La Liga TOTS squad arrives on May 15, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT. Barcelona features heavily with stars like Lamine Yamal and Pedri. Real Madrid remains a major force with the inclusion of Kylian Mbappé and Federico Valverde. The squad launches alongside Liga F and Liga Portugal.

We are now heading into the final two weeks of the Team of the Season promo in FC 26. La Liga is the final league left, and then Ultimate TOTS will wrap things up for the campaign.

It's perhaps the most anticipated of all leagues, as it is expected to bring meta cards of some of the most popular players. Having just sealed their 29th league title, most players from La Liga TOTS represent Barcelona.

Real Madrid trails behind the champions for TOTS representation. Los Blancos have always had several standout performers, no matter how chaotic the backroom is.

Below are all the leaked La Liga TOTS in FC 26.

FC 26 La Liga Team of the Season Leaked Squad

Per leaks, here are all the La Liga players who'll be part of the Team of Season promo:

Lamine Yamal

Kylian Mbappé

Pedri

Raphinha

Federico Valverde

Vedat Muriqi

Marcos Llorente

Joan García

Arda Güler

Eric García

Pau Cubarsí

Fermín

Aurélien Tchouaméni

Thibaut Courtois

Pablo Barrios

Oyarzabal

Moleiro

Luis Milla

Pablo Fornals

Santiago Mouriño

Pubill

Carlos Romero

These are all the players that'll join the packs. Elsewhere, there will be more cards released through SBCs and Objectives from the league, bringing in some notable names that missed out on squad selection.

When is the La Liga Team of the Season Squad Releasing?

The La Liga Team of the Season squad will be released on May 15, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT. It'll join packs alongside the Liga F and Liga Portugal squads.

All of them will be available in the packs for one week. Past it, the final week will be for TOTS Ultimate, where some of the standout cards from the entire promo will return to packs again.

That's everything about the Team of the Season cards for La Liga. We will keep you updated on the promo as it progresses.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!