Primary Subject: EA Sports FC 27 Early Gameplay & Ultimate Team Leaks.

EA Sports FC 27 Early Gameplay & Ultimate Team Leaks. Key Update: Closed testing leaks have revealed massive changes for the upcoming game.

Closed testing leaks have revealed massive changes for the upcoming game. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: May 15, 2026.

May 15, 2026. Quick Answer: Early internal testing leaks for FC 27 indicate massive feature reworks. Ultimate Team is testing a SBC Points system that removes squad rating requirements and allows duplicate submissions, alongside "The Gallery", a permanent collection tracker.

The pre-release season for every EA FC game is the most promising. A masterclass in marketing, with hyper-cut trailers and performatively sincere statements, which will make the community collectively believe this year will finally be different.

That's still a few months off, so we will spare you from our pessimism. But leaks for FC 27 have started to pop. It highlights some gameplay changes and interesting additions to the game.

Continue reading to know all that's leaked about FC 27.

All Leaked FC 27 Gameplay Details So Far

Before you read all the details, keep in mind that these are based on an early test. Some of these features may be changed or axed entirely on release.

Gameplay Feels Like FC 26 Pre-patch

Prominent leaker FutPoliceLeaks on X suggested the gameplay for FC 27, which is in the testing stage, feels like the early weeks of FC 26. This means fewer bounce-backs, better interceptions, and improved jockeying.

All of those were promised last year as well, and the initial few weeks were average to good in most departments. Post multiple patches, however, it turned into the same story where gameplay feels worse than a decade-old title in the series.

The Collection Book Could Return

Per leaks, a new feature called "Gallery" could be added to FC 27. It works similarly to the Collection Book feature we had in early games, where you send cards of players you've collected and get rewards for finishing each section.

Once you get a card, you can use it in the Collection Book. This doesn't make it unusable in Ultimate Team, and this time you can toss a card on multiple "Gallery" and rewards will depend on the value of the card you tossed.

Improvements to SBCs and Evolutions

Evolutions in FC 27 could get a little complicated and provide more options to upgrade your cards. According to leaks, you'll have multiple path choices in Evolutions.

This is similar to chain Evolutions we often get, like Make your Idol or Future Stars Academy, but the choices will be within the levels rather than separate upgrades. If you don't like the result, you can apparently reset right before the last level as well.

For SBCs, major changes are being tested. You can now use duplicate cards in the same solution. Additionally, the entire format could be revised.

Every card will have a certain amount of "SBC Points." Instead of general overall requirements, SBC may come with point requirements.

For example, an SBC might require you to submit a squad with 3,000 points. You can either send 11 players with low points or just one big player that fills in all on their own. This won't be for all SBCs, and the traditional format may remain for some.

New Holographic Cards & Pack Animations

While not anything significant, pack opening animations will also see a change in FC 27. There will be a drone show to remind you why you should never have gambled with the pack. It'll be cool one or two times, but later you'll skip it anyway.

Holographic Cards are another interesting addition that could make their way to the next game. Some special cards will have player signatures and their own mint number. This should drive their value in the market, if they're tradable.

For anyone who loves the collectible, the Holographic Cards and the return of the Collection book might excite you a bit. Elsewhere, leaks also suggest Alex Hunter might return to FC 27 in the long-rumored open-world mode.

He was the main protagonist of The Journey and appeared in FIFA 17 to FIFA 20.

That's everything leaked about FC 27 so far. We will continue to update you with the latest leaks and news.