Primary Subject: FC 26 Midfield Migration Evolution.

FC 26 Midfield Migration Evolution. Key Update: Turn an LB into a proper CM, alongside three core PlayStyles+.

Turn an LB into a proper CM, alongside three core PlayStyles+. Status: Live (start by May 23)

Live (start by May 23) Last Verified: May 14, 2026.

May 14, 2026. Quick Answer: The Midfield Migration Evolution costs 50,000 coins and gives massive +30 boosts to Agility, Passing, and Dribbling, while adding Intercept+, Pinged Pass+, and Technical+. Top choices include Simon, Spinazzola, and Davies.

If you have too many good fullbacks in FC 26 that you don't want to keep on the sidelines, Midfield Migration Evolution allows you to turn them into a midfielder.

The Evolution does miss out on some crucial PS for the position. So, you'll have to select the right players and chain them to get the best out of it.

Continue reading to know which players benefit the most from the Midfield Migration Evolution.

Best Players for Midfield Migration Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The five most standout FC 26 players for the Midfield Migration Evolution are:

Carolin Simon (Fantasy FC)

(Fantasy FC) Leonardo Spinazzola (FoF: Answer the Call)

(FoF: Answer the Call) Alphonso Davies (Knockout Royalty)

(Knockout Royalty) Sergi Cardona (FC Pro Leagues Live)

(FC Pro Leagues Live) Lucas Digne (World Tour)

Given the upgrades, the Evolution alone isn't enough to be worth it on most cards. You'd ideally need to chain it with a couple of other upgrades first. Particularly if you intend on playing your fullback in the CM position, as Tiki Taka is a must-have PS.

Another option is to use it on a fullback that already has elite defensive attributes and continue to play them in their natural position.

Carolin Simon is one of our top picks because her Fantasy FC card has received a live upgrade that brought her defense to 99. You can use Midfield Migration Evolution to round off her other stats, and she becomes an elite fullback with all-important PS and great numbers.

Because of low defensive stats, all other picks will be better suited as a midfielder. You can chain low-rated cards with other Evolutions to either get a defense boost to continue playing them in the fullback position, or add PS that make them even better midfielders and move them up the pitch.

Is Midfield Migration Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

No, Midfield Migration Evolution is not worth 50k coins in FC 26. There have been better upgrades, and there is a high chance we will get better ones soon.

Midfield Migration Evolution Upgrades

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for the Midfield Migration Evolution in FC 26.

REQUIREMENTS

Overall: Max 89

Max 89 Total Positions: Max 4

Max 4 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 2

Max 2 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: LB

LB Not Position: CB

UPGRADES

Overall: +25 (91)

+25 (91) Acceleration: +20 (93)

+20 (93) Agility: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Balance: +30 (91)

+30 (91) Ball Control: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Crossing: +30 (91)

+30 (91) Curve: +30 (91)

+30 (91) Dribbling: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Finishing: +30 (88)

+30 (88) Interceptions: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Long Passing: +30 (91)

+30 (91) Long Shots: +30 (88)

+30 (88) Def. Aware: +20 (88)

+20 (88) Positioning: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Reactions: +30 (91)

+30 (91) Short Passing: +30 (94)

+30 (94) Shot Power: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Slide Tackle: +20 (87)

+20 (87) Sprint Speed: +20 (91)

+20 (91) Stand Tackle: +20 (88)

+20 (88) Stamina: +35 (95)

+35 (95) Vision: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Composure: +30 (91)

+30 (91) Skills: +4 (5)

+4 (5) Positions: CM

CM PlayStyles+: Intercept, Pinged Pass, Technical (3)

Intercept, Pinged Pass, Technical (3) PlayStyles: Quick Step, Jockey, Incisive Pass (7)

That's everything you need to know about the Midfield Migration Evolution in FC 26.

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