Primary Subject: FC 26 TOTS Liga F and Liga Portugal.

FC 26 TOTS Liga F and Liga Portugal. Key Update: Leaked squads for both leagues have surfaced, featuring a heavy presence from FC Barcelona Femení and meta-relevant Portuguese league stars.

Leaked squads for both leagues have surfaced, featuring a heavy presence from FC Barcelona Femení and meta-relevant Portuguese league stars. Status: Leaked.

Leaked. Last Verified: May 12, 2026.

May 12, 2026. Quick Answer: The Liga F and Liga Portugal TOTS squads are set to launch on May 15, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT. Liga F is headlined by Alexia Putellas and Claudia Pina, while Caroline Graham Hansen is expected to arrive as an SBC. Liga Portugal highlights include Francisco Trincão and Vangelis Pavlidis.

Only three leagues are left for the Team of the Season campaign in FC 26. Of the three, La Liga and Liga F in particular are going to be stacked with elite players that none of us are packing. Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal headlined the men's team.

The Liga F TOTS squad should have similarly juiced cards, including Claudia Pina. Even here, the names are dominated by FC Barcelona Femení. While not as strong in-game, Liga Portugal should also have some good cards.

Continue reading to know the full FC 26 Team of the Season lineup for Liga F and Liga Portugal.

FC 26 Liga F Team of the Season Leaked Squad

According to leaks, here are all the Liga F players who'll be part of the Team of Season promo:

Claudia Pina

Ewa Pajor

Alexia Putellas

Caroline Weir

Athenea

Ona Batlle

Esmee Brugts

Fiamma Benítez

Maria Méndez

Esperanza Pizarro

Noelia Ramos

Isina Corte

Daniela Agote

These are all the Liga F players that'll join the packs. There will also be more cards released through SBCs and Objectives. Caroline Graham Hansen and Vicky López are the only two leaked so far.

FC 26 Liga Portugal Team of the Season Leaked Squad

Per leaks, here are all the Liga Portugal players who'll be part of the Team of Season promo:

Rodrigo Zalazar

Luis Javier Suárez

Vangelis Pavlidis

Fredrik Aursnes

Victor Froholdt

Francisco Trincão

Maximiliano Araújo

Jan Bednarek

Jakub Kiwior

Alberto Costa

Lazar Carević

Gustaf Lagerbielke

Oumar Camara

That's everything about the Team of the Season cards for Liga F and Liga Portugal. Both squads should go live alongside the La Liga team on May 15, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT.

All of them will remain live for one week. Some will return a week later as TOTS Ultimate reruns several cards from the entire campaign.

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