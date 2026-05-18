Primary Subject: FC 26 World Cup Content.

FC 26 World Cup Content. Key Update: EA is rumored to be launching a summer content update under the rebranded title The World's Game.

EA is rumored to be launching a summer content update under the rebranded title The World's Game. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: May 17, 2026.

May 17, 2026. Quick Answer: Even without the official FIFA branding, FC 26 will celebrate the mid-June tournament with a dedicated seasonal update called "The World’s Game." The update features a new licensed Brazilian National Team alongside Canada and Uruguay.

The biggest tournament in all of sports will kick off mid-June. EA used to bring World Cup updates in sync with the competition, but it'll be the first time the tournament is held after their high-profile split with FIFA.

A disagreement between the two parties over licensing fees meant EA could no longer use the title "FIFA" in its games. They have rebranded to EA FC ever since.

Meanwhile, FIFA has announced two different games with the official title, neither of which is similar to EA FC. But what does all that mean for an in-game World Cup mode in FC 26?

Here's all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup in FC 26.

Is The World Cup Going To Be On FC 26?

Yes, the World Cup will be featured in FC 26, but it will be called "The World’s Game" instead. That's according to leaks, and it's logical as EA no longer has the rights for the title "FIFA."

New licensed nations will also be added for the update. Brazil, Canada, and Uruguay are three countries to be added, and leaks suggest more will be part of it. So, you will likely get to relive the tournament spirit, though with an unofficial name.

Seleçao's full license has already been confirmed. That means Neymar is also set to return to FC 26. The Brazilian will be rated 83, and we expect a promo card for him quickly.

While a mode based on the competition is likely to arrive, there is no news on whether it'll be a tournament-only mode or have promo squads with player releases.

Leaks did say that next season will be themed after the upcoming World Cup, titled USA, Canada, and Mexico 2026. So, we will definitely be getting some Ultimate Team content based on the current year.

All of this is fairly expected, given that EA does not have the license to use the FIFA name. But, of course, the World Cup is too big to ignore and is easy content.

Elsewhere, FIFA announced FIFA Netflix and FIFA Heroes, two games with official licenses. Both will be released this World Cup season.

FIFA Heroes is an arcade title with a mix of mythology-inspired and real players. We have no clue about FIFA Netflix.

Post-breakup, FIFA said that they "intend to work with a range of partners rather than lock up all gaming and esports rights exclusively with one publisher for the long term."

So expect more titles with the brand name. Perhaps one of them will be a direct rival to EA FC.

That's everything about the World Cup mode in FC 26.

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