Primary Subject: TOTS Crafting Upgrade & Objective.

TOTS Crafting Upgrade & Objective. Key Update: A 100-completion milestone objective that acts as the "engine" for the Team of the Season menu grind.

A 100-completion milestone objective that acts as the "engine" for the Team of the Season menu grind. Status: Live

Live Last Verified: April 17, 2026.

April 17, 2026. Quick Answer: The TOTS Crafting Upgrade requires you to submit 7 Gold Players (2 Rare) in exchange for a 77+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack. By repeating this SBC 100 times, you progress through an objective ladder that rewards increasingly valuable packs, ending with an 88+ Rare Gold Player Pack.

Every big promo in FC 26 has a substantial menu grind, and nothing tops Team of the Season. There will be plenty of high-overall upgrade SBCs to farm packs for the many meta players from the main squads.

Your grind will usually start with Crafting Upgrades. It grants some fodder to get going, as well as a subsequent objective completion that rewards more packs.

Below are all the rewards you can get for completing it during the Team of the Season campaign, as well as how to correctly grind them.

TOTS Crafting Upgrade Objective Rewards

Credit: EA Sports

Crafting upgrades have plenty of packs tied to them. You'll get one for hitting a specific milestone, with a final 88+ Rare Gold Player Pack for doing the SBC 100 times.

Here are all the pack rewards and how many times you have to do the Crafting Upgrade SBC to unlock them. All packs are untradeable:

Complete 10 times: 81+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

81+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Complete 15 times: 82+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

82+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Complete 20 times: 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Complete 25 times: 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack

85+ Rare Gold Player Pack Complete 30 times: 81+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

81+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Complete 35 times: 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Complete 40 times: 86+ Rare Gold Player Pack

86+ Rare Gold Player Pack Complete 45 times: 81+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack

81+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack Complete 50 times: 83+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Complete 60 times: 80+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

80+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Complete 70 times: 87+ Rare Gold Player Pack

87+ Rare Gold Player Pack Complete 80 times: 81+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

81+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Complete 90 times: 82+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

82+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Complete 95 times: 83+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack Complete 100 times: 88+ Rare Gold Player Pack

How to Complete TOTS Crafting SBC Fast

Credit: EA Sports

To complete the Team of the Season Crafting Upgrade, you simply have to submit seven golds, with 2 of them being rare. The reward for individual SBC completion is 77+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack.

It's best to dump all your commons and only one low-rated rare into the upgrade. Anything below 83 can be dumped, as higher ones will be useful for 83 overall and higher upgrades.

Given that we get a lot of fodder during the campaign thanks to packs from objectives and game modes, you won't need to buy any cards from the Transfer Market to complete any Upgrade SBCs. Start with daily Bronze, Silver, and Gold upgrades, and you can get rolling.

If you ever run out of low-rated fodders, do the Provisions Upgrade SBC. It requires three 85+ rated players and rewards 15 Common Gold Player Items and 25 Rare Gold Player items, rated 80 or lower.

The general path for menu grind always starts with dailies. Then use league cards on league upgrades and non-leagues on Crafting Upgrades. Then work your way up to 83, 84, and similarly rated SBC Upgrades. We do not know how the menu grind will be for TOTS, but that's the general rule.

You don't have to rush Crafting Upgrade SBC, but you can do the Provisions Upgrade and dailies to run them if you need packs for any Team of the Season card you're targeting.

That's everything about the TOTS Crafting Objective.

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