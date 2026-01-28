Primary Subject: FC 26 - Fodder Market & Cheapest Players

FC 26 - Fodder Market & Cheapest Players Key Update: We list the current price range and players who are often cheap regardless of the ongoing promo.

We list the current price range and players who are often cheap regardless of the ongoing promo. Last Verified: January 27, 2026.

January 27, 2026. Quick Answer: While 85-88 rated cards are relatively stable and cheap due to massive supply, 89-rated cards have spiked to 32k+ coins because they are essential for top-tier TOTY SBCs.

It's the final days of the Team of the Year grind in FC 26. During any promo of this scale, or even when a popular SBC hits the Ultimate Team, the fodder market becomes chaotic.

You'd end up paying multiple times the regular rate for a specific overall card because they're required for particular challenges. Sometimes, the price may crash too if EA introduces an unlimited grind that fills everyone's club with fodder.

To make sure you're ready for both the highs and lows of the market, we have listed below the full breakdown of fodder prices, currently and during normal hours.

Cheapest Players in FC 26 by Rating

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26is very volatile. No card will stay at the same price for long. The price range of a card also tends to get updated. As the game progresses, PR will get lower because high-rated cards become common in packs.

Even with that shifting range, the cheapest options don't change by much. So, all names we list as cheap options should remain the cheapest in any price range, regardless of the ongoing promo or power curve.

Cheapest 85-rated Players in FC 26

The price range for 85-rated players is 700 - 10k coins. In non-peak hours, you can get them for around 1.7k coins. The average price for them is 1.8k. Ideally, never pay over 2.1k.

Nico Schlotterbeck: 1.9k

1.9k Antoine Griezmann: 1.9k

1.9k Phil Foden: 1.9k

1.9k Marcus Thuram: 1.9k

1.9k Alexandra Popp: 1.9k

1.9k Patrik Schick: 1.9k

1.9k Daniel Olmo: 1.9k

1.9k Ryan Gravenberch: 1.9k

1.9k Caroline Weir: 1.9k

1.9k Cristiana Girelli: 1.9k

1.9k Georgia Stanway: 1.9k

These are also players that don't have much Evolution potential. Meaning their prices are unlikely to rise or go extinct if any suitable upgrades pop up.

Cheapest 86-rated Players in FC 26

Same as 85, the price range for 86-rated players is also 700 - 10k coins. In non-peak hours, you can get them for around 1.9k coins. The average price for them is 2k. Ideally, never pay over 2.4k.

Lea Schüller: 1.9k

1.9k Sandro Tonali: 1.9k

1.9k Rúben Dias: 2k

2k Bruno Guimarães: 2k

2k Hakan Çalhanoğlu: 2k

2k Ann-Katrin Berger: 2k

2k Pernille Harder: 2k

2k Ona Batlle: 2k

2k Klara Bühl: 2k

2k Trent Alexander-Arnold: 2.1k

2.1k Gregor Kobel: 2.1k

Cheapest 87-rated Players in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The price range for 87-rated players is 700 - 10k coins. In non-peak hours, you can get them for around 3.2k coins. The average price for them is 3.5k. Ideally, never pay over 4k.

Victor Osimhen: 3.7k

3.7k Ada Hegerberg: 3.8k

3.8k Jonathan Tah: 3.8k

3.8k Cole Palmer: 3.8k

3.8k Martin Ødegaard: 3.9k

3.9k Serhou Guirassy: 3.9k

3.9k Sam Kerr: 3.9k

3.9k Alexis Mac Allister: 3.9k

3.9k Mallory Swanson: 3.9

3.9 Alessandro Bastoni: 4k

4k Yann Sommer: 4k

Cheapest 88-rated Players in FC 26

The price range for 88-rated players is 700 - 18k coins. In non-peak hours, you can get them for around 7k coins. The average price for them is 7.3k. Ideally, never pay over 8.3k.

Irene Paredes: 7.6k

7.6k Gabriel Magalhães: 7.6k

7.6k Robert Lewandowski: 7.8k

7.8k Marie Katoto: 8k

8k Bukayo Saka: 10k

10k Jan Oblak: 10k

10k Guro Reiten: 10.3k

10.3k Lautaro Martínez: 12.7k

12.7k Alexander Isak: 12.7k

12.7k Jamal Musiala: 13.7k

13.7k Débora Debinha: 13.7k

Cheapest 89-rated Players in FC 26

The price range for 89-rated players is 700 - 50k coins. In non-peak hours, you can get them for around 13k coins. The average price for them is 15k. Ideally, never pay over 18k.

With popular TOTY SBCs requiring 89-rated squads, the prices for players in the overall have gone astronomically high. Past this wave, these players will be the cheapest option available, just not at the same price:

Khadija Shaw: 32k

32k María Pilar León: 32k

32k Alisson Becker: 32.5k

32.5k Achraf Hakimi: 32.5k

32.5k Joshua Kimmich: 32.8k

32.8k Florian Wirtz: 33k

33k Vitinha: 33.8k

33.8k Lamine Yamal: 34k

34k Pedri: 34k

34k Patricia Guijarro: 34k

34k Thibaut Courtois: 34.5k

That's all the cheapest players in the Transfer Market currently. You can keep the names in mind as they'll be the usual suspects when you'll be searching for fodder. Best to filter by price and buy them at their lowest.

As we said before multiple times, prices are determined based on promos, SBCs, and anything that's ongoing. Invest in the quiet hours to make a fortune during spikes like currently with TOTY.