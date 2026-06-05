Primary Subject: FC 26 Season 8 Festival of Football Premium Pass

FC 26 Season 8 Festival of Football Premium Pass Key Update: The Premium Pass is now available for 500,000 Coins or 1,000 FC Points, offering a high-tier reward track featuring exclusive players and Evolutions.

The Premium Pass is now available for 500,000 Coins or 1,000 FC Points, offering a high-tier reward track featuring exclusive players and Evolutions. Status: Live.

Live. Last Verified: June 5, 2026.

June 5, 2026. Quick Answer: The Premium Pass is worth buying for active players who can complete it quickly. The tradable pack returns often offset the 500k coin cost, and the final reward, Sophia Wilson, with fully customizable PlayStyle slots, can remain competitive even as FUTTIES approaches.

Season 8 of FC 26 has gone live, and the upcoming World Cup has taken center stage. Not having a license hasn't stopped EA from celebrating the biggest tournament in all of sports.

The game has added an unofficial mode and plenty of new features to Ultimate Team, like the token store, with the latest update.

It is the last couple of months of support before FC 26 winds down for good, and the focus shifts to FC 27. Among the last bits of major content is the Season 8: Festival of Football Premium Pass.

So, let's find out if the pass is worth the 500k or 1,000 FC Points.

Is the FC 26 Season 8 Premium Pass Worth Buying?

Credit: EA Sports

Yes, the Season 8 Premium Pass is worth considering in FC 26. At this point in the game's cycle, making 500k coins shouldn't be a tall task, and rewards are pretty good for the cost.

All the player cards have customizable PS, so you can add all the meta ones for their position. This makes the final reward card of Sophia Wilson something worth chasing.

However, it does matter how quickly you can get there. If you take your sweet time and reach level 30 in the final week, the card will not remain strong for long. FUTTIES should begin after the season, and there are no cards more juiced than the pink ones.

Outside of the cards, the Evolutions in the Premium Pass are great too. While they purely rely on luck, there are a notable number of packs. You can earn back much of your 500k coins as they're tradable.

So, all in all, if you're an active player and can complete the pass fairly quickly, the Premium Pass is worth buying. But it is not an absolute must-buy, and you can choose to sit this one out.

All FC 26 Season 8: Festival of Football Premium Pass Rewards

If you decide to buy the FC 26 Season 8 Premium Pass for 500,000 Coins or 1,000 FC Points, you'll get the following rewards:

Level 1: 85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack, Covering Ground Evolution

85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack, Covering Ground Evolution Level 2: 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 3: 3,500 XP

3,500 XP Level 4: Jaedyn Shaw or Tanner Tessmann

Jaedyn Shaw or Tanner Tessmann Level 5: 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack, Custom Kit, Custom Crest, International Celebration Trophy, Custom Ball, International Celebration VIP

85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack, Custom Kit, Custom Crest, International Celebration Trophy, Custom Ball, International Celebration VIP Level 6: 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 7: Obed Vargas or Orbelín Pineda

Obed Vargas or Orbelín Pineda Level 8: 86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 9: 85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 10: Afterburner Evolution

Afterburner Evolution Level 11: 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack, 60,000 Coins

87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack, 60,000 Coins Level 12: Jordyn Huitema or Alistair Johnston

Jordyn Huitema or Alistair Johnston Level 13: 85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 14: FOF PTG Team 1 Player Pack

FOF PTG Team 1 Player Pack Level 15: Nations Pack I x25

Nations Pack I x25 Level 16: Nations Pack II x25

Nations Pack II x25 Level 17: Nations Pack III x25

Nations Pack III x25 Level 18: No Looking Back Evolution, 1 of 3 89+ Season 1–7 SBC Rewind Player Pick

No Looking Back Evolution, 1 of 3 89+ Season 1–7 SBC Rewind Player Pick Level 19: Nations Pack IV x25

Nations Pack IV x25 Level 20: 3,500 XP

3,500 XP Level 21: Timothy Weah

Timothy Weah Level 22: 88+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

88+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 23: 89+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

89+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 24: 88+ x6 Rare Gold Players Pack

88+ x6 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 25: 82+ x50 Rare Gold Players Pack, 89+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

82+ x50 Rare Gold Players Pack, 89+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 26: FOF PTG Player Pack

FOF PTG Player Pack Level 27: 1 of 3 Ultimate TOTS Player Pick

1 of 3 Ultimate TOTS Player Pick Level 28: Finesse Shot+ Evolution

Finesse Shot+ Evolution Level 29: 85+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack, 86+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, 90+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack, 86+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, 90+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 30: Sophia Wilson, 1 of 4 92+ FOF PTG Player Pick

That's everything you need to know about the FC 26 Season 8 Premium Pass.