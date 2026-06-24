Primary Subject: Own the Box Evolution in FC 26.

Own the Box Evolution in FC 26. Key Update: A Training Camp Evolution, meaning no gameplay grinding is required. You simply place your card in the Training Camp, wait for a day, and claim your upgraded player.

A Training Camp Evolution, meaning no gameplay grinding is required. You simply place your card in the Training Camp, wait for a day, and claim your upgraded player. Status: Live (start by July 3)

Live (start by July 3) Quick Answer: This Evolution focuses on shooting and physical attributes, boosting cards to a 92 OVR. It is best used as a part of an Evolution chain to improve physical weaknesses before finishing them off with pace or passing upgrades. Top choices include Simon, Hoeneß, and Messi.

Own the Box is a Training Camp Evolution in FC 26. This means you don't have to play a standard set of matches to upgrade a card.

Just toss them in the Training Camp section of the Evolution menu, wait a day or so, and an upgraded card will be ready to claim. You just won't be able to use them for the training duration.

The improved stats aren't particularly tantalizing, but a right card with the right chain can make things interesting.

Below are the best players for Own the Box Evolution in FC 26.

Best Players for Own the Box Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports Carolin Simon chained with Own the Box and Gold Standard.

The five most standout players for Own the Box Evolution are:

Carolin Simon (Fantasy FC)

(Fantasy FC) Ulrich "Uli" Hoeneß (Prime Heroes)

(Prime Heroes) Lionel Messi (TOTY HM)

(TOTY HM) Jule Brand (Showdown SBC)

(Showdown SBC) Raheem Sterling (Fantasy FC)

Because the Evolution only boosts shooting and physical stats and raises the overall to 92, you must make sure the card already has respectable numbers in other areas, like pace and passing.

You can chain it with other upgrades to round off the card after, but your options will be limited.

Carolin Simon leads the list because she already has 99 in defense and had a rather weak physical, which is a must for a fullback. You can then complete Gold Standard Evolution from the Token Store to add pace, passing, and dribbling.

Using Catalyst Chemistry Style also gives Simon lengthy acceleration and maxes her pace. Your effective stats then will be 99 pace, 87 shooting, 97 passing, 91 dribbling, 99 defense, and 95 physical.

Hoeneß is already maxed out on pace and elite on dribbling. Own the Box will add shooting and physical to the German legend, and then you can use other upgrades like Chasing the Spotlight to add passing.

Meanwhile, Messi already has excellent passing and dribbling. Although those two stats matter little for the Argentinian, as he always performs well above his stats. This Evolution can add the much-needed physical boost along with improved shooting.

Do The Main Event Evolution on Messi afterwards, and you'll arguably have a card better than his Team of the Season.

Both Jule Brand and Raheem Sterling can be similarly chained as all our other picks.

Own the Box Evolution Upgrades

The following are the requirements and upgrades for Own the Box Evolution in FC 26.

Requirements

Overall: Max 90

Max 90 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 3

Max 3 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Not Position: GK

Upgrades

Overall: +5 (92)

+5 (92) Aggression: +15 (94)

+15 (94) Finishing: +15 (95)

+15 (95) Jumping: +15 (95)

+15 (95) Long Shots: +15 (94)

+15 (94) Penalties: +15 (95)

+15 (95) Positioning: +15 (95)

+15 (95) Shot Power: +15 (95)

+15 (95) Stamina: +15 (94)

+15 (94) Strength: +15 (95)

+15 (95) Volleys: +15 (94)

+15 (94) Skills: +4

+4 PlayStyles+: Low Driven Shot, Gamechanger (3)

Low Driven Shot, Gamechanger (3) PlayStyles: Relentless, Power Shot (8)

That's everything you need to know about the Own the Box Evolution in FC 26.