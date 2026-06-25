Primary Subject: Maradona of the Carpathians Evolution in FC 26.

Maradona of the Carpathians Evolution in FC 26. Key Update: A LM-focused Evolution that boosts a card to 93 OVR and grants a significant upgrade to 5-star Weak Foot and 5-star Skill Moves.

A LM-focused Evolution that boosts a card to 93 OVR and grants a significant upgrade to 5-star Weak Foot and 5-star Skill Moves. Status: Live (start by July 4).

Live (start by July 4). Last Verified: June 25, 2026

June 25, 2026 Quick Answer: This is a great Evolution designed to turn players into elite, dual-threat attacking midfielders or wide playmakers. It is particularly effective for players who lack pace or clinical finishing. Top choices include Gervinho, Semenyo, and Hoeneß.

Perhaps a name you won't generally hear in all-time great debates, Gheorghe Hagi was among the most gifted attacking midfielders of his generation. One of the very best, even.

After all, you don't get called "Maradona of the Carpathians" without a generational touch, flair, and ball striking.

FC 26 celebrates the Romanian all-time great with the Maradona of the Carpathians Evolution.

It provides a 5-star rating in both weak foot and skill moves, alongside massive boosts to all attacking attributes.

Continue reading to know the best players for Maradona of the Carpathians.

Best Players for Maradona of the Carpathians Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The five most standout FC 26 players for Maradona of the Carpathians Evolution are:

Gervinho (Fantasy FC Hero)

(Fantasy FC Hero) Antoine Semenyo (Fantasy FC)

(Fantasy FC) Ulrich "Uli" Hoeneß (Prime Heroes)

(Prime Heroes) Leroy Sané (FoF: Answer the Call)

(FoF: Answer the Call) Raheem Sterling (Fantasy FC)

There are two ways you can approach this Evolution. Either use out-and-out attackers as we have listed above. Or use fullbacks who have LM as an alternative position.

For wingbacks, you should pick players who already have the defensive numbers and PlayStyles needed for the position.

Someone like Carolin Simon, who already has 99 defense and important PlayStyles, can make use of added pace and dribbling. Plus, a shooting boost makes you more confident sending her high up the pitch.

Of course, you can still use other defenders, particularly low-rated ones, and chain them with other Evolutions first to give them all that's needed before rounding off with this upgrade.

If you prefer to stick with attackers, the high passing, pace, and shooting boost means Maradona of the Carpathians is an excellent upgrade for players who have a juiced number on one but are poor on the others.

Is Maradona of the Carpathians Evolution Worth Doing In FC 26?

For the right players, Maradona of the Carpathians Evolution in FC 26 is worth considering. A 93 overall rating also leaves some room for later chains.

However, the Evolution is not an absolute must-do. You can wait until the final days to check for any potential chain path or better upgrades.

Maradona of the Carpathians Upgrades

The following are the requirements and upgrades for Maradona of the Carpathians in FC 26.

REQUIREMENTS

Overall: Max 91

Max 91 Total Positions: Max 5

Max 5 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 3

Max 3 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: LM

UPGRADES

Overall: +15 (93)

+15 (93) Acceleration: +30 (94)

+30 (94) Agility: +25 (90)

+25 (90) Balance: +25 (90)

+25 (90) Ball Control: +25 (95)

+25 (95) Dribbling: +25 (95)

+25 (95) Finishing: +25 (92)

+25 (92) Jumping: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Long Passing: +25 (94)

+25 (94) Long Shots: +25 (96)

+25 (96) Penalties: +25 (94)

+25 (94) Positioning: +25 (92)

+25 (92) Reactions: +25 (92)

+25 (92) Short Passing: +25 (95)

+25 (95) Free Kick: +25 (94)

+25 (94) Shot Power: +25 (97)

+25 (97) Sprint Speed: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Stamina: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Vision: +25 (93)

+25 (93) Volleys: +25 (93)

+25 (93) Composure: +25 (95)

+25 (95) Weak Foot: +4

+4 Skills: +4

+4 Positions: CAM

CAM PlayStyles+: Technical, Finesse Shot (3)

Technical, Finesse Shot (3) PlayStyles: Incisive Pass, Press Proven, Dead Ball (8)

That's everything about the Maradona of the Carpathians Evolution in FC 26.