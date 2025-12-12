PlayStyles have become increasingly important in defining the meta since their introduction. Of course, other factors like body type, animations, and underlying stats also influence how well a card will perform in FC 26. But there will always be a handful of cards with similar builds and numbers, leaving PlayStyles as the ultimate decider.

A card may have juiced-out shooting stats and still fail to find the top corner from outside the box without Finesse Shot+. Each position has a couple of PS+ that'll make them the best in their role. We have highlighted all the important ones for every position below.

Best PS+ For Every Position In FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

Below are the top three PlayStyles+ for every position in FC 26. An ideal player will have at least one of the three listed as PS+, and the others can be base versions. Obviously, as the power curve progresses, they'd need more as PS+ to remain relevant.

Goalkeeper

Footwork: The PlayStyle improves the keeper's ability to save with their foot. Low Driven is one of the most meta ways of scoring in FC 26, and without Footwork+, your goalie will have a non-zero chance of saving.

The PlayStyle improves the keeper's ability to save with their foot. Low Driven is one of the most meta ways of scoring in FC 26, and without Footwork+, your goalie will have a non-zero chance of saving. Far Reach: The PlayStyle improves the reach of your goalie. There are only two extremely cheesy ways of scoring – low shots and top bins. With Far Reach, you can be more confident in your keeper's ability to make good diving saves.

The PlayStyle improves the reach of your goalie. There are only two extremely cheesy ways of scoring – low shots and top bins. With Far Reach, you can be more confident in your keeper's ability to make good diving saves. Rush Out: The PlayStyle changes how quickly goalkeepers rush out of their line. You have a better chance of not conceding in the 1v1 situations where your goalie has no choice but to charge.

Center Back

Anticipate: Anticipate+ was the most important PS+ for CBs in the last game and remains largely unchanged. It improves standing tackles and the chances of you winning the ball with it. Sometimes you may mistime pressing the circle, but you can still win the ball because of the PS+.

Anticipate+ was the most important PS+ for CBs in the last game and remains largely unchanged. It improves standing tackles and the chances of you winning the ball with it. Sometimes you may mistime pressing the circle, but you can still win the ball because of the PS+. Intercept: Another important PS+ for CBs is Intercept, which will increase the range of their interceptions. Opponents will perform plenty of passes and through balls, and without the PlayStyle, your defender will just watch the ball.

Another important PS+ for CBs is Intercept, which will increase the range of their interceptions. Opponents will perform plenty of passes and through balls, and without the PlayStyle, your defender will just watch the ball. Jockey: For CBs, Jockey is often overlooked and not considered an absolute must in comparison to Block or Aerial. But if you're manually defending, Jockey is one of the most important PS+ for any defender. It increases the max speed of Sprint Jockey (L2). Jockey movement basically brings defenders into a more controlled, ready position for tackling and intercepting.

While these three are important PlayStyles, others that are considered good for CBs are Block and Aerial Fortress. Even some non-defensive ones, like Quick Step, can be a good third or fourth priority PlayStyle as it helps catch the explosive attackers.

Full-Back

Bruiser: A characteristic of an ideal RB or LB is physicality. They must be strong enough to "bully" the wingers out of possession, making Bruiser an important PlayStyle.

A characteristic of an ideal RB or LB is physicality. They must be strong enough to "bully" the wingers out of possession, making Bruiser an important PlayStyle. Jockey: Wingers often square up to fullbacks and wait for them to make a move to dribble past. As a fullback, you'll either hit them with shoulder challenges and muscle them out of position or anticipate their move by jockeying. Having the PS+ for the same will give you an edge in these situations.

Wingers often square up to fullbacks and wait for them to make a move to dribble past. As a fullback, you'll either hit them with shoulder challenges and muscle them out of position or anticipate their move by jockeying. Having the PS+ for the same will give you an edge in these situations. Intercept: Much like CBs, you'll also need Intercept for your LBs and RBs. The best role for the position is "Fullback++" set on "Defend," so you need to preferably have defensive-focused PlayStyles rather than any attacking ones.

If your fullbacks are a lot more involved in attacking and pushing forward constantly, other PlayStyles like Incisive and Whipped Pass could be useful. Likewise, should you find trouble catching up to the wingers, Quick Step is worth having.

As the power curve progresses, and cards can have multiple PS+, Quick Step will be a high priority because the overall pace of the game will increase.

Defensive Midfielder

Intercept: The center of the pitch is where the most passes will be done. You need your defensive midfielders to be capable of cutting the lanes and winning back possession for your team.

The center of the pitch is where the most passes will be done. You need your defensive midfielders to be capable of cutting the lanes and winning back possession for your team. Incisive Pass: The best role for CDMs is Deep-Lying Playmaker. You'll feed lots of through balls to your attacking players. It'll be even more important for fast breaks, as you'll often begin with your CDMs.

The best role for CDMs is Deep-Lying Playmaker. You'll feed lots of through balls to your attacking players. It'll be even more important for fast breaks, as you'll often begin with your CDMs. Pinged Pass: Because CDMs cover a deep area of the pitch, you'll also be using lots of pinged passes (quick ground passes by pressing R1 + X). With Pinged Pass, the ball not only travels fast but also ensures the pace doesn't make it harder for the receiver to bring the ball under control.

In the formation of two CDMs, you may run a combo of one purely defensive focus CDM and one with all-around capabilities. In that case, you can use more defensive PS+, like Anticipate and Bruiser. Likewise, Technical+ is also beneficial if you plan on weaving through traffic in midfield with them.

Attacking Midfielder

Credit: EA Sports

Finesse Shot: The most meta role for CAMs in FC 26 is Shadow Striker. The role warrants a greater ability to convert chances instead of creating them, so having at least one shooting PlayStyle is important. Depending on your preference, you can also have Low Driven Shot+ on a CAM.

The most meta role for CAMs in FC 26 is Shadow Striker. The role warrants a greater ability to convert chances instead of creating them, so having at least one shooting PlayStyle is important. Depending on your preference, you can also have on a CAM. Technical: The area where CAM usually operates is the most congested area in the pitch, with CDMs, CMs, and CBs ready to jump at any chance they get to win possession back. This requires attacking midfielders to keep the ball very close to their feet.

The area where CAM usually operates is the most congested area in the pitch, with CDMs, CMs, and CBs ready to jump at any chance they get to win possession back. This requires attacking midfielders to keep the ball very close to their feet. Incisive Pass: Because CAMs don’t lead the line, unlike strikers, they’ll often find themselves seeing wingers or other forwards making runs. Being able to deliver good through balls then becomes very important.

The best PlayStyles for CAMs change depending on their role. If you have them in a role where they'll create more chances than anything else, Tiki Taka is another good PS+ to have.

Winger

Quick Step: Pace is the most important attribute for a winger, and improving it with PS+ becomes a must, whether through Quick Step or Rapid . The former will boost your initial speed and is useful for quickly breaking loose, while the latter will improve your top speed and help when you make a solo run during counters. Because Quick Step also works when not in possession, and you'll need the initial burst boost more, it is somewhat better than Rapid.

Pace is the most important attribute for a winger, and improving it with PS+ becomes a must, whether through or . The former will boost your initial speed and is useful for quickly breaking loose, while the latter will improve your top speed and help when you make a solo run during counters. Because Quick Step also works when not in possession, and you'll need the initial burst boost more, it is somewhat better than Rapid. Technical: While a winger will make plenty of runs during a match, not all of them will have open spaces. You'll have to dribble in tight areas, especially when you're cutting inside to look for shooting opportunities.

While a winger will make plenty of runs during a match, not all of them will have open spaces. You'll have to dribble in tight areas, especially when you're cutting inside to look for shooting opportunities. Finesse Shot: Much like modern football, inverted wingers are the way to go in FC 26 with the "Inside Forward" role. That means with wingers, you'll be drifting infield to find yourself a shooting opportunity. You'll be more on the edge of the box rather than central, making Finesse Shot+ one of the best PS+ to have.

Much like CAM, your preferred PS+ may change for wingers depending on their role. If you're using them as a traditional winger and plan to feed your target man with crosses, Whipped Pass will be good. Incisive Pass will be another great PlayStyle to have. You may even find your inside forwards in situations to make use of these passes, so preferably have at least some good base passing PlayStyles.

Striker

Finesse Shot: A striker's number one job is to score goals. Top bins from the edge of the box are the cheesiest way of scoring in FC 26.

A striker's number one job is to score goals. Top bins from the edge of the box are the cheesiest way of scoring in FC 26. Low Drive Shot: Low Driven is another meta way of scoring in the game. You'd need at least the Finesse or Low Driven on the striker if you want to remain competitive on the scoresheet. It doesn't matter whether you prefer them. Your opponent will spam them in the entire match. So, unless you fancy lopsided games, it's best to have one of them on your strikers.

Low Driven is another meta way of scoring in the game. You'd need at least the Finesse or Low Driven on the striker if you want to remain competitive on the scoresheet. It doesn't matter whether you prefer them. Your opponent will spam them in the entire match. So, unless you fancy lopsided games, it's best to have one of them on your strikers. First Touch: Often overlooked, First Touch can be a game-changer for strikers. A heavy first touch is one of the main reasons an attacker gives away possession, especially when you try to transition quickly. With it, you can knock on immediately after receiving a pass and create many breakaways.

Like for most positions, the best PS+ will also change depending on the player profile and the role you want them to play. A false 9 will prefer a few passing PlayStyles like Incisive Pass. Even for other roles, if you love one-touch pass football and want your strikers to be involved, Tiki Taka is another one to look into. If the way you play requires quick strikers, Quick Step is one that becomes a must.

Keep in mind that meta often changes, so these PS+ may not remain as strong throughout the course of FC 26.

That's everything about the best PS+ for every position in FC 26.