Primary Subject: FC 26 Promo Calendar.

FC 26 Promo Calendar. Key Update: EA has confirmed the summer roadmap campaigns leading into the final FUTTIES and Pre-Season.

EA has confirmed the summer roadmap campaigns leading into the final FUTTIES and Pre-Season. Status: Confirmed.

Confirmed. Last Verified: June 4, 2026.

June 4, 2026. Quick Answer: The FC 26 summer schedule is officially set, beginning with Path to Glory on June 5. The game is expected to end content support with the final FUTTIES and Pre-Season campaigns in August.

We're now in the closing half of the FC 26 lifecycle. There is still plenty left, and the World Cup update added big changes to the Ultimate Team with Tokens and a dedicated tournament mode based on the competition being among the highlights.

EA has also confirmed details on all of the upcoming promos that'll see us through the current Season 8. Based on past timelines, we should see the final promo of the game hit Ultimate Team in July.

All that said, here is the full promo schedule until FC 27.

FC 26 Promo Schedule

Credit: EA Sports

Below are all the promos that are scheduled to arrive in FC 26 over the coming month:

Promo Team 1 Start Date Team 2 Start Date Status Path To Glory June 5 June 12 Confirmed Greats of the Game June 19 - Confirmed Glory Hunters June 26 July 3 Confirmed Phenoms July 10 - Confirmed Summer Stars July 17 - Confirmed FUTTIES July 24 - Expected Pre-Season August 21 Expected

All promos except FUTTIES and Pre-Season have been confirmed by EA.

Here is the official description that'll give an idea of what cards all of them will bring to FC 26.

Path To Glory : Path to Glory opens the Festival of Football celebrations, following the journey of each nation with live Player Items that upgrade alongside the international action.

: Path to Glory opens the Festival of Football celebrations, following the journey of each nation with live Player Items that upgrade alongside the international action. Greats of the Game: Greats of the Game is all about the legends, introducing two new ICONS, Mario Kempes and Rivellino, to honour big-name players who defined eras of The World’s Game.

Greats of the Game is all about the legends, introducing two new ICONS, Mario Kempes and Rivellino, to honour big-name players who defined eras of The World’s Game. Glory Hunters: Glory Hunters brings PlayStyle customisation to selected Player Items for more control over squad building.

Glory Hunters brings PlayStyle customisation to selected Player Items for more control over squad building. Phenoms: Phenoms shines a light on football’s next generation. Spotlighting young players and debutants looking to stand out as the world watches on.

Phenoms shines a light on football’s next generation. Spotlighting young players and debutants looking to stand out as the world watches on. Summer Stars: The Festival of Football finale culminates in a celebration of the biggest moments and greatest performers.

FUTTIES, meanwhile, is the last campaign in every EA FC game. It is a staple and brings cards with 99 overall to mark the end of the title. The campaign generally lasts for five weeks, bringing hundreds of cards.

Pre-Season is mainly about completing Objectives, SBCs, and all the usual stuff to get some packs for FC 27. They aren't particularly valuable packs, but they can give you a decent head start depending on your luck.

The dates for FUTTIES and Pre-Season are based on the general schedule EA follows. Devs may change the time or promos altogether.

All of them should go live on the standard weekly promo time of every Friday, 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT.

That's everything you need to know about what's left in store for FC 26. We will be sure to keep you updated with the latest.