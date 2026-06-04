Primary Subject: FC 26 - Season 8: Festival of Football

FC 26 - Season 8: Festival of Football Key Update: We list all the Premium and Free rewards for the current season.

We list all the Premium and Free rewards for the current season. Status: Live (expires July 9).

Live (expires July 9). Last Verified: June 4, 2026

June 4, 2026 Quick Answer: Season 8 is packed with international-themed rewards, featuring high-rated player items like 95 OVR Giménez and 96 OVR Wilson. All players earned can be fully customized with your choice of PlayStyles.

Season 8 will be the last few seasons for FC 26. After that, it'll be FUTTIES and then a pre-season that'll give a small kick-start to the new game with a handful of packs.

The reward track this time has players that can be fully customized with PlayStyles of your choice, similar to PS Bakery during FUT Birthday. There are some neat Evolutions and other pack rewards along the way.

Continue reading to learn all the premium and free track rewards for Season 8: Festival of Football.

Season 8: Festival of Football Free Rewards

Credit: EA Sports

The following are the rewards in the FC 26 Season 8 free track. All rewards are untradable.

Level 1: Old School Winger Evolution, 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Old School Winger Evolution, 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 2: 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack, International Celebration Stadium, International Celebration Tifo

83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack, International Celebration Stadium, International Celebration Tifo Level 3: 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 4: 86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 5: Reyna Reyes, 86+ Rare Gold Player Pack

Reyna Reyes, 86+ Rare Gold Player Pack Level 6: 85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 7: 85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack, 30,000 Coins

85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack, 30,000 Coins Level 8: Try Again Tomorrow Evolution

Try Again Tomorrow Evolution Level 9: 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 10: Sydney Collins

Sydney Collins Level 11: 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 12: 1 of 2 89+ Rare Gold Player Pick

1 of 2 89+ Rare Gold Player Pick Level 13: Nations Pack I x25

Nations Pack I x25 Level 14: Nations Pack II x25

Nations Pack II x25 Level 15: Tajon Buchanan or Évelyne Viens

Tajon Buchanan or Évelyne Viens Level 16: Nations Pack III x25

Nations Pack III x25 Level 17: Nations Pack IV x25

Nations Pack IV x25 Level 18: 1 of 3 89+ Season 1–7 SBC Rewind Player Pick

1 of 3 89+ Season 1–7 SBC Rewind Player Pick Level 19: 83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 20: Brenden Aaronson

Brenden Aaronson Level 21: Deadeye Evolution

Deadeye Evolution Level 22: 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 23: 87+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, 84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

87+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, 84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 24: 86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 25: Trinity Rodman

Trinity Rodman Level 26: 85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 27: Season Ladder Excellence Evolution, Evo Unlock, Intercept+ Evolution

Season Ladder Excellence Evolution, Evo Unlock, Intercept+ Evolution Level 28: 1 of 4 89+ Rare Gold Player Pick

1 of 4 89+ Rare Gold Player Pick Level 29: 90+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack, 85+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack, 88+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

90+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack, 85+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack, 88+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 30: Santiago Giménez, 1 of 3 93+ FOF PTG Player Pick

All players are of Festival of Football: National Pride rarities, which means you can pick any PlayStyle for them.

Season 8: Festival of Football Premium Rewards

Credit: EA Sports

Below are the rewards in the FC 26 Season 8 premium track. All packs are tradable.

Level 1: 85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack, Covering Ground Evolution

85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack, Covering Ground Evolution Level 2: 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 3: 3,500 XP

3,500 XP Level 4: Jaedyn Shaw or Tanner Tessmann

Jaedyn Shaw or Tanner Tessmann Level 5: 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack, Custom Kit, Custom Crest, International Celebration Trophy, Custom Ball, International Celebration VIP

85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack, Custom Kit, Custom Crest, International Celebration Trophy, Custom Ball, International Celebration VIP Level 6: 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 7: Obed Vargas or Orbelín Pineda

Obed Vargas or Orbelín Pineda Level 8: 86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 9: 85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 10: Afterburner Evolution

Afterburner Evolution Level 11: 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack, 60,000 Coins

87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack, 60,000 Coins Level 12: Jordyn Huitema or Alistair Johnston

Jordyn Huitema or Alistair Johnston Level 13: 85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 14: FOF PTG Team 1 Player Pack

FOF PTG Team 1 Player Pack Level 15: Nations Pack I x25

Nations Pack I x25 Level 16: Nations Pack II x25

Nations Pack II x25 Level 17: Nations Pack III x25

Nations Pack III x25 Level 18: No Looking Back Evolution, 1 of 3 89+ Season 1–7 SBC Rewind Player Pick

No Looking Back Evolution, 1 of 3 89+ Season 1–7 SBC Rewind Player Pick Level 19: Nations Pack IV x25

Nations Pack IV x25 Level 20: 3,500 XP

3,500 XP Level 21: Timothy Weah

Timothy Weah Level 22: 88+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

88+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 23: 89+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

89+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 24: 88+ x6 Rare Gold Players Pack

88+ x6 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 25: 82+ x50 Rare Gold Players Pack, 89+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

82+ x50 Rare Gold Players Pack, 89+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 26: FOF PTG Player Pack

FOF PTG Player Pack Level 27: 1 of 3 Ultimate TOTS Player Pick

1 of 3 Ultimate TOTS Player Pick Level 28: Finesse Shot+ Evolution

Finesse Shot+ Evolution Level 29: 85+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack, 86+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, 90+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack, 86+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, 90+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 30: Sophia Wilson, 1 of 4 92+ FOF PTG Player Pick

Overall, the reward list seems pretty decent. Players might not look exciting at first, but if you can unlock Wilson quickly, she'd be an instant starter, as you can pick any PlayStyle.

There are also plenty more packs and Evolutions than in the previous season. Stick around, as we will post our full verdict on the season soon.

That's everything about all the rewards for Season 8: Festival of Football in FC 26.