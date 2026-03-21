Primary Subject: FC 26 - FoF: Answer the Call Tracker

FC 26 - FoF: Answer the Call Tracker Key Update: A dynamic upgrade where players earn boosts based on their national team selection for the World Cup.

A dynamic upgrade where players earn boosts based on their national team selection for the World Cup. Status: Live

Live Last Verified: March 20, 2026

March 20, 2026 Quick Answer: Answer the Call cards upgrade if they make it to the World Cup Squad later this year. Upgrades include +1 overall rating and PS+.

Festival of Football: Answer the Call is a live promo in FC 26. That means cards will get upgrades depending on real-world outcomes, similar to Fantasy FC and UEFA Primetime.

Most of the previous live promos had upgrades tied to the club and players' performances. FoF: Answer the Call players will get upgrades based on their national call for the World Cup.

If a player has his name among the national squad for football's biggest competition, his card will see massive upgrades. Here's how all that works.

FoF: Answer the Call Upgrades Explained

Credit: EA Sports

Festival of Football: Answer the Call players in FC 26 will get upgrades based on their World Cup calls. If the player is selected for the World Cup, they'll receive:

+1 PS+ (Max 3)

+1 OVR

Roles++

When will FIFA World Cup Squads be Announced?

There is no definitive date on when nations will announce their final squad for the World Cup 2026. The deadline for the same is at the end of May 2026, so expect all the players to be known by then.

Teams have always taken their sweet time to reveal the squad. In 2022, most nations revealed their squad just a few weeks before the deadline, some even later.

We will be well into the Team of the Season promo in FC 26. Judging by the stats, it is unlikely players will be relevant by then.

FC 26 FoF: Answer the Call Live Tracker

Credit: EA Sports

So far, no team has announced its World Cup squad. There are still several months left for the competition, and a few months left for the final date for announcing the final list of players.

It's not hard to predict whether or not the player will get a World Cup call. All top players should be part of the final squad, barring a few who are or may unexpectedly get injured and be ruled out of the competition.

There is little point in stressing over low-rated players, as most of them won't be remarkable even with upgrades. Yes, Evolutions exist, but you're going to use low overall cards of popular meta players anyway.

Check the full tracker below. We will be sure to keep you updated as the squads are confirmed, as well as details on upcoming promos.

Player Nation Received Upgrade World Cup Call Jude Bellingham England TBA N'Golo Kanté France TBA Rayan Cherki France TBA Trent Alexander-Arnold England TBA Julián Alvarez Argentina TBA Nico Williams Spain TBA Leroy Sané Germany TBA João Neves Portugal TBA Ryan Gravenberch Netherlands TBA Roony Bardghji Sweden TBA Showing 1-10 of 45 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 4 5 « First

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That's everything you need to know about the FoF: Answer the Call upgrades.

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