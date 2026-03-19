- Primary Subject: FC 26 Festival of Football: Answer the Call
- Key Update: All Team 1, SBCs, and Objective release for the promo have been leaked.
- Status: Leaked
- Last Verified: March 19, 2026
- Quick Answer: Jude Bellingham, Julián Alvarez, and N'Golo Kanté headline a massive Team 1. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Rayan Cherki are among the SBC/Objective releases. All of them will get upgrades based on their World Cup call.
Festival of Football: Answer the Call is confirmed to be the next promo in FC 26. Jude Bellingham and Julián Alvarez are among the three stars teased via the in-game loading screen.
It's leaked to be a live promo where player cards will get upgrades based on whether or not they are called for the upcoming World Cup. Almost the entire Team 1 players list was leaked earlier, and now SBC releases have been leaked too.
Below are all the players leaked to be part of the FoF: Answer the Call campaign in FC 26.
All Leaked FC 26 FoF: Answer the Call Players
Per leaks, here are all the players coming in Team 1 of the FoF: Answer the Call promo:
Team 1 Players:
- Jude Bellingham
- N'Golo Kanté
- Julián Alvarez
- Nico Williams
- Leroy Sane
- Joao Neves
- Ryan Gravenberch
- Roony Bardghji
- Jean-Philippe Mateta
- Mateo Kovacic
- Harry Maguire
- Alejandro Grimaldo
- Xavi Simons
- Sandro Tonali
- Nuno Tavares
- Al Dawsari
- Angelo Stiller
- Sofyan Amrabat
- Josip Sutalo
- Leonardo Spinazzola
- Ilias Akhomach
- David Raya
- Karim Adeyemi
- Weston McKennie
- Jens Petter Hauge
- Giovani Lo Celso
- Marcos Acuña
- Tariq Lamptey
- Mark McKenzie
- Julian Araujo
- Roman Yaremchuk
- Michał Skóraś
- Alidu Seidu
- Marcus Pedersen
- Finn Azaz
- Ché Adams
- Ryan Christie
- Al Birekan
- Cristian Manea
- Mateo Chávez
- Kieffer Moore
- Liam Kelly
SBC/Objective Players
- Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Rayan Cherki
- Conor Bradley
- Davide Frattesi
- Rasmus Højlund
- Giovanni Reyna
- Francisco Trincão
- Chancel Mbemba
- Crysencio Summerville
- Callum Wilson
Because it's themed after the upcoming World Cup call, the promo will not have any ICONs or Heroes. Likewise, all players released will be male.
Keep in mind these are all leaked details. While they have generally been accurate, finer details can change upon release.
FC 26 FoF: Answer the Call Team 1 Release Time
The Festival of Football: Answer The Call Team 1 will go live on March 20, 2026, at 6 pm GMT, 10 am PT. That's the usual hour for the daily reset, which brings in new content.
It's currently unclear whether it'll be a two-team promo or one. Leaks have hinted that it will be a single-team release. If there is a second team, it'll go live exactly one week after the first team, at the usual time.
Past FoF: Answer the Call, Trophy Titans is one campaign that has been leaked to return. Given that the Team of the Season is close, based on the past schedules, Trophy Titans is likely next.
That's everything you need to know about Team 1 of the FoF: Answer the Call campaign in FC 26.
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