Primary Subject: FC 26 Festival of Football: Answer the Call

FC 26 Festival of Football: Answer the Call Key Update: All Team 1, SBCs, and Objective release for the promo have been leaked.

All Team 1, SBCs, and Objective release for the promo have been leaked. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: March 19, 2026

March 19, 2026 Quick Answer: Jude Bellingham, Julián Alvarez, and N'Golo Kanté headline a massive Team 1. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Rayan Cherki are among the SBC/Objective releases. All of them will get upgrades based on their World Cup call.

Festival of Football: Answer the Call is confirmed to be the next promo in FC 26. Jude Bellingham and Julián Alvarez are among the three stars teased via the in-game loading screen.

It's leaked to be a live promo where player cards will get upgrades based on whether or not they are called for the upcoming World Cup. Almost the entire Team 1 players list was leaked earlier, and now SBC releases have been leaked too.

Below are all the players leaked to be part of the FoF: Answer the Call campaign in FC 26.

All Leaked FC 26 FoF: Answer the Call Players

Per leaks, here are all the players coming in Team 1 of the FoF: Answer the Call promo:

Team 1 Players:

Jude Bellingham

N'Golo Kanté

Julián Alvarez

Nico Williams

Leroy Sane

Joao Neves

Ryan Gravenberch

Roony Bardghji

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Mateo Kovacic

Harry Maguire

Alejandro Grimaldo

Xavi Simons

Sandro Tonali

Nuno Tavares

Al Dawsari

Angelo Stiller

Sofyan Amrabat

Josip Sutalo

Leonardo Spinazzola

Ilias Akhomach

David Raya

Karim Adeyemi

Weston McKennie

Jens Petter Hauge

Giovani Lo Celso

Marcos Acuña

Tariq Lamptey

Mark McKenzie

Julian Araujo

Roman Yaremchuk

Michał Skóraś

Alidu Seidu

Marcus Pedersen

Finn Azaz

Ché Adams

Ryan Christie

Al Birekan

Cristian Manea

Mateo Chávez

Kieffer Moore

Liam Kelly

SBC/Objective Players

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Rayan Cherki

Conor Bradley

Davide Frattesi

Rasmus Højlund

Giovanni Reyna

Francisco Trincão

Chancel Mbemba

Crysencio Summerville

Callum Wilson

Because it's themed after the upcoming World Cup call, the promo will not have any ICONs or Heroes. Likewise, all players released will be male.

Keep in mind these are all leaked details. While they have generally been accurate, finer details can change upon release.

FC 26 FoF: Answer the Call Team 1 Release Time

The Festival of Football: Answer The Call Team 1 will go live on March 20, 2026, at 6 pm GMT, 10 am PT. That's the usual hour for the daily reset, which brings in new content.

It's currently unclear whether it'll be a two-team promo or one. Leaks have hinted that it will be a single-team release. If there is a second team, it'll go live exactly one week after the first team, at the usual time.

Past FoF: Answer the Call, Trophy Titans is one campaign that has been leaked to return. Given that the Team of the Season is close, based on the past schedules, Trophy Titans is likely next.

That's everything you need to know about Team 1 of the FoF: Answer the Call campaign in FC 26.