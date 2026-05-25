Primary Subject: FC 26 TOTS Career Path Evolution

FC 26 TOTS Career Path Evolution Key Update: A multi-path branching Evolution that allows you to customize the final position and playstyle profile of a striker.

A multi-path branching Evolution that allows you to customize the final position and playstyle profile of a striker. Status: Live.

Live. Last Verified: May 22, 2026.

May 22, 2026. Quick Answer: The TOTS Career Path is a sequential 3-stage chain starting with an 89 OVR-capped ST. You must complete Starter → Path II (LM/RM/CAM) → Path III (RW/LW/CM) in order. Top picks include Pina, Ronaldo, and Igor Thiago.

TOTS Career Path is a three-stage chained Evolution in FC 26, similar to Make your Idol or Future Stars Academy. There are multiple paths, each allowing you to choose a position for your player alongside a tailored stat boost for the role.

If all the upgrades have you confused and you can't select the right pick, continue reading to know the best players for TOTS Career Path Evolution and how it works.

TOTS Career Path Evolution Explained

Credit: EA Sports

TOTS Career Path is a chain Evolution in FC 26. Only players with an ST position are eligible for the chain.

You first start with TOTS Career Path - Starter. You get some tidy stats boost and base Quick Step and Incisive Pass with it.

Once you've done the starter upgrade, move on to TOTS Career Path II. There will be three choices on offer here: LM, RM, and CAM.

Each of them is a separate Evolution, and you can only select one of the three. LM and RM have the same stats and PS. The only thing different is the position. Stat upgrades and PS+ for CAM are different.

The third and final stage for the upgrade is TOTS Career Path III. Similar to Path II, two choices of RW and LW provide the same upgrades, while the third CM provides different boosts and PS.

To conclude, you have to do Starter, II, and III in that order. II and III will offer choices between three Evolutions. You can only do one. All Evolutions are already available to start, and you don't have to do anything to unlock them.

It is best to stick to this path. If you do any other Evolution in between, you may lose eligibility to complete the order. In case you fancy going against the advice, make sure to keep the requirements for upgrades in check.

Best Players for TOTS Career Path Evolution Chain

Credit: EA Sports

The five most standout FC 26 players for TOTS Career Path Evolution are:

Claudia Pina (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) Igor Thiago (FUT Birthday)

(FUT Birthday) Cristiano Ronaldo (Cornerstones)

(Cornerstones) Luis Suárez (Time Warp)

(Time Warp) Iñaki Williams (FUT Birthday)

This is one of those Evolution chains that have no right or wrong choice. It allows you to be creative, and we do suggest trying the oddest of paths to get a card that has well-rounded stats.

For example, you can pick a high-pace physical striker, like Iñaki Williams, and toss him through the CAM and CM path to give him defensive numbers that make him a menace in the midfield.

Of course, if you want something safe, go with Ultimate Team-proven picks like Claudia Pina or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Because the upgrades for LM and RM choices in TOTS Career Path II are the same, pick positions that don't require additional versatility to the card. The same goes for RW and LW.

For low-rated cards, you can chain them with other upgrades first, as the overall eligibility for the starter upgrade is 89. For some cards that get minimal upgrades, it's also best to stop after the second upgrade at 91 OVR and wait for another Evolution instead.

That's everything about the TOTS Career Path Evolution in FC 26.