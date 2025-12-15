Thunderstruck, FC Pro Live, and UEFA Primetime are three live promos currently ongoing in FC 26, where cards will get upgrades based on real-life results. For UEFA Primetime, the upgrades depend on the results of European club competitions.

Continue reading to know the exact path for UEFA Primetime, including the list of all the cards and the upgrades they've received so far.

UEFA Primetime Promo Upgrades in FC 26 Explained

Credit: EA Sports

FC 26 UEFA Primetime players will get upgrades based on their club's performances in the UEFA competitions they are part of. This includes men's and women's respective Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. Heroes will have a different upgrade path.

Below is the table detailing all potential upgrades and their requirements:

UCL & UEL Upgrade Path

Objective Upgrade Club earns 7 or more points in the next 4 matches 1 OVR The player has 1 Appearance in a win over next 4 matches 1 Role+ & 1 base PS Att/Mid: Get 1 Goal or Assist in the next 4 matches Def: Get 1 Clean Sheet or 0 cards in the next 4 matches 1 Role++ & 1 base PS Club finishes top 8 in the league 1 PS+ (Max 1) or 2 base PS Club scores at least 1 goal in 4 different matches 1 OVR

UWCL Upgrade Path

Objective Upgrade Club earns 7 or more points in the next 4 matches 1 OVR The player has 1 Appearance in a win over next 4 matches 1 Role+ & 1 base PS Att/Mid: Get 1 Goal or Assist in the next 4 matches Def: Get 1 Clean Sheet or 0 Yellow/Red cards in the next 4 matches 1 Role++ & 1 base PS Club finishes top 4 in the league 1 PS+ (Max 1) or 2 base PS Club scores at least 1 goal in 4 different matches 1 OVR

UECL Upgrade Path

Objective Upgrade Club earns 4 or more points in the next 3 matches 1 OVR The player has 1 Appearance in a win over next 3 matches 1 Role+ & 1 base PS Att/Mid: Get 1 Goal or Assist in the next 3 matches 1 Role++ & 1 base PS Club finishes top 8 in the league 1 PS+ (Max 1) or 2 base PS Club scores at least 1 goal in 3 different matches 1 OVR

Primetime Heroes Upgrade Path

Objective Upgrade 2 Wins in the next 4 matches 1 OVR Score 4 goals in the next 4 League matches 1 Role++ & 2 base PS

FC 26 UEFA Primetime Upgrade Tracker

FC 26 UCL Primetime Upgrade Tracker

Credit: EA Sports

Player Club (Current Standing) OVR Upgrade Roles & PS Roles++ & PS Second OVR Upgrade Haaland Man City (4) +1 OVR received Finesse Shot, False 9+ First Touch, Poacher++ In-progress (1/4) Yamal Barcelona (15) In-progress (3/7) Pinged Pass, Wide Playmaker+ Tiki Taka, Inside Forward++ In-progress (1/4) Saliba Arsenal (1) In-progress (6/7) Wide Back+ In-progress (2/4) Militão Real Madrid (7) In-progress (3/7) In-progress (2/4) Gakpo Liverpool (9) In-progress (3/7) Achieved In-progress (2/4) Barcola PSG (3) In-progress (4/7) Wide Midfielder+ In-progress (1/4) Gordon Newcastle(12) In-progress (1/7) Inside Forward++ In-progress (2/4) Rios Benfica (25) In-progress (6/7) Technical, Deep-Lying Playmaker+ Intercept, Box Crasher++ In-progress (2/4) Højlund Napoli (23) In-progress (3/7) False 9+ In-progress (1/4) Pavlović Bayern (2) In-progress (3/7) Press Proven, Box-to-Box+ In-progress (2/4) Showing 1-10 of 22 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 « First

< Prev

1

2

3

> Next

» Last

FC 26 UEL Primetime Upgrade Tracker

Player Club (Current Standing) OVR Upgrade Roles & PS Roles++ & PS Second OVR Upgrade Maatsen Aston Villa (3) In-progress (6/7) Jockey, Falseback+ In-progress (2/4) Koné AS Roma (10) In-progress (6/7) Intercept, Box Crasher+ In-progress (2/4) Zaroury Fenerbahçe (12) In-progress (4/7) Rapid, Winger+ Press Proven, Inside Forward++ In-progress (2/4) McGregor Celtic (24) In-progress (3/7) Intercept, Box-to-Box+ In-progress (1/4) Igor Jesus Forest (6) In-progress (6/7) First Touch, False 9+ Pinged Pass, Advance Forward++ In-progress (2/4) Miguel Rodríguez FC Utrecht (32) Failed Whipped Pass, Wideplaymaker++ In-progress (2/4) Brown Fenerbahçe (12) In-progress (4/7) Pinged Pass, Falseback+ Press Proven, Fullback++ In-progress (2/4) Rodrigo Mora FC Porto (8) In-progress (6/7) Pinged Pass, Winger+ Incisive Pass, Playmaker++ In-progress (2/4) Hadj-Moussa Feyenoord (30) Failed In-progress (2/4) Cédric Bakambu Real Betis (4) In-progress (6/7) Finesse Shot, False 9+ Rapid, Target Forward++ In-progress (2/4) Showing 1-10 of 17 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

< Prev

1

2

> Next

» Last

FC 26 UWCL Primetime Upgrade Tracker

Credit: EA Sports

Player Club (Current Standing) OVR Upgrade Roles & PS Roles++ & PS Second OVR Upgrade Hansen Barcelona Femení (1) +1 OVR received Whipped Pass, Wideplayer+ Le Tissier Man United (9) Bruiser, Fullback+ Maika Hamano Chelsea (3) +1 OVR received Low Driven Shot, Shadow Striker+ Tiki Taka, Half Winger++ Elimbi Gilbert PSG (16) Alba Redondo Real Madrid (5) Technical, Inside Forward+

FC 26 UECL Primetime Upgrade Tracker

Player Club (Current Standing) OVR Upgrade Roles & PS Roles++ & PS Second OVR Upgrade Haraslín Sparta Prague (6) +1 OVR received Tiki Taka, Target Forward+ Low Driven Shot, Advance Forward++ +1 OVR received Cher Ndour Fiorentina (11) In-progress (3/4) Inventive, Holding+ In-progress (1/3) Hollerbach FSV Main (8) In-progress (1/4) Low Driven Shot, Target Forward++ In-progress (1/3) Ishak Lech Poznan (20) +1 OVR received Finesse Shot, False 9+ Pinged Pass, Advance Forward++ In-progress (2/3) Unai López Rayo Vallecano (7) In-progress (3/4) Technical, Holding+ In-progress (2/3) Yeremy Pino Crystal Palace (9) In-progress (3/4) Gamechanger, Winger+ Tiki Taka, Inside Forward++ In-progress (2/3) Clarkson FC Noah Yerevan In-progress (1/4) In-progress (1/3)

Primetime Heroes Upgrade Tracker

Player Club OVR Upgrade Roles & PS Hazard Chelsea Gamechanger, Pinged Pass, Winger++ De Rossi AS Roma +1 OVR received Pinged Pass, Anticipate, Deep-Lying Playmaker++ Salgado Real Madrid +1 OVR received Incisive Pass, Jockey, Falseback++ Giuly PSG +1 OVR received Gamechanger, Pinged Pass, Winger++ Laudehr Bayern +1 OVR received Pinged Pass, Press Proven, Deep-Lying Playmaker++ Georges Lyon +1 OVR received Jockey, Aerial Fortress, Defender++

That's everything about the UEFA Primetime upgrade tracker in FC 26.