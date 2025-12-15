Thunderstruck, FC Pro Live, and UEFA Primetime are three live promos currently ongoing in FC 26, where cards will get upgrades based on real-life results. For UEFA Primetime, the upgrades depend on the results of European club competitions.
Continue reading to know the exact path for UEFA Primetime, including the list of all the cards and the upgrades they've received so far.
UEFA Primetime Promo Upgrades in FC 26 Explained
FC 26 UEFA Primetime players will get upgrades based on their club's performances in the UEFA competitions they are part of. This includes men's and women's respective Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. Heroes will have a different upgrade path.
Below is the table detailing all potential upgrades and their requirements:
UCL & UEL Upgrade Path
Objective
Upgrade
Club earns 7 or more points in the next 4 matches
1 OVR
The player has 1 Appearance in a win over next 4 matches
1 Role+ & 1 base PS
Att/Mid: Get 1 Goal or Assist in the next 4 matches Def: Get 1 Clean Sheet or 0 cards in the next 4 matches
1 Role++ & 1 base PS
Club finishes top 8 in the league
1 PS+ (Max 1) or 2 base PS
Club scores at least 1 goal in 4 different matches
1 OVR
UWCL Upgrade Path
Objective
Upgrade
Club earns 7 or more points in the next 4 matches
1 OVR
The player has 1 Appearance in a win over next 4 matches
1 Role+ & 1 base PS
Att/Mid: Get 1 Goal or Assist in the next 4 matches Def: Get 1 Clean Sheet or 0 Yellow/Red cards in the next 4 matches
1 Role++ & 1 base PS
Club finishes top 4 in the league
1 PS+ (Max 1) or 2 base PS
Club scores at least 1 goal in 4 different matches
1 OVR
UECL Upgrade Path
Objective
Upgrade
Club earns 4 or more points in the next 3 matches
1 OVR
The player has 1 Appearance in a win over next 3 matches
1 Role+ & 1 base PS
Att/Mid: Get 1 Goal or Assist in the next 3 matches
1 Role++ & 1 base PS
Club finishes top 8 in the league
1 PS+ (Max 1) or 2 base PS
Club scores at least 1 goal in 3 different matches
1 OVR
Primetime Heroes Upgrade Path
Objective
Upgrade
2 Wins in the next 4 matches
1 OVR
Score 4 goals in the next 4 League matches
1 Role++ & 2 base PS
FC 26 UEFA Primetime Upgrade Tracker
FC 26 UCL Primetime Upgrade Tracker
Player
Club (Current Standing)
OVR Upgrade
Roles & PS
Roles++ & PS
Second OVR Upgrade
Haaland
Man City (4)
+1 OVR received
Finesse Shot, False 9+
First Touch, Poacher++
In-progress (1/4)
Yamal
Barcelona (15)
In-progress (3/7)
Pinged Pass, Wide Playmaker+
Tiki Taka, Inside Forward++
In-progress (1/4)
Saliba
Arsenal (1)
In-progress (6/7)
Wide Back+
In-progress (2/4)
Militão
Real Madrid (7)
In-progress (3/7)
In-progress (2/4)
Gakpo
Liverpool (9)
In-progress (3/7)
Achieved
In-progress (2/4)
Barcola
PSG (3)
In-progress (4/7)
Wide Midfielder+
In-progress (1/4)
Gordon
Newcastle(12)
In-progress (1/7)
Inside Forward++
In-progress (2/4)
Rios
Benfica (25)
In-progress (6/7)
Technical, Deep-Lying Playmaker+
Intercept, Box Crasher++
In-progress (2/4)
Højlund
Napoli (23)
In-progress (3/7)
False 9+
In-progress (1/4)
Pavlović
Bayern (2)
In-progress (3/7)
Press Proven, Box-to-Box+
In-progress (2/4)
FC 26 UEL Primetime Upgrade Tracker
Player
Club (Current Standing)
OVR Upgrade
Roles & PS
Roles++ & PS
Second OVR Upgrade
Maatsen
Aston Villa (3)
In-progress (6/7)
Jockey, Falseback+
In-progress (2/4)
Koné
AS Roma (10)
In-progress (6/7)
Intercept, Box Crasher+
In-progress (2/4)
Zaroury
Fenerbahçe (12)
In-progress (4/7)
Rapid, Winger+
Press Proven, Inside Forward++
In-progress (2/4)
McGregor
Celtic (24)
In-progress (3/7)
Intercept, Box-to-Box+
In-progress (1/4)
Igor Jesus
Forest (6)
In-progress (6/7)
First Touch, False 9+
Pinged Pass, Advance Forward++
In-progress (2/4)
Miguel Rodríguez
FC Utrecht (32)
Failed
Whipped Pass, Wideplaymaker++
In-progress (2/4)
Brown
Fenerbahçe (12)
In-progress (4/7)
Pinged Pass, Falseback+
Press Proven, Fullback++
In-progress (2/4)
Rodrigo Mora
FC Porto (8)
In-progress (6/7)
Pinged Pass, Winger+
Incisive Pass, Playmaker++
In-progress (2/4)
Hadj-Moussa
Feyenoord (30)
Failed
In-progress (2/4)
Cédric Bakambu
Real Betis (4)
In-progress (6/7)
Finesse Shot, False 9+
Rapid, Target Forward++
In-progress (2/4)
FC 26 UWCL Primetime Upgrade Tracker
Player
Club (Current Standing)
OVR Upgrade
Roles & PS
Roles++ & PS
Second OVR Upgrade
Hansen
Barcelona Femení (1)
+1 OVR received
Whipped Pass, Wideplayer+
Le Tissier
Man United (9)
Bruiser, Fullback+
Maika Hamano
Chelsea (3)
+1 OVR received
Low Driven Shot, Shadow Striker+
Tiki Taka, Half Winger++
Elimbi Gilbert
PSG (16)
Alba Redondo
Real Madrid (5)
Technical, Inside Forward+
FC 26 UECL Primetime Upgrade Tracker
Player
Club (Current Standing)
OVR Upgrade
Roles & PS
Roles++ & PS
Second OVR Upgrade
Haraslín
Sparta Prague (6)
+1 OVR received
Tiki Taka, Target Forward+
Low Driven Shot, Advance Forward++
+1 OVR received
Cher Ndour
Fiorentina (11)
In-progress (3/4)
Inventive, Holding+
In-progress (1/3)
Hollerbach
FSV Main (8)
In-progress (1/4)
Low Driven Shot, Target Forward++
In-progress (1/3)
Ishak
Lech Poznan (20)
+1 OVR received
Finesse Shot, False 9+
Pinged Pass, Advance Forward++
In-progress (2/3)
Unai López
Rayo Vallecano (7)
In-progress (3/4)
Technical, Holding+
In-progress (2/3)
Yeremy Pino
Crystal Palace (9)
In-progress (3/4)
Gamechanger, Winger+
Tiki Taka, Inside Forward++
In-progress (2/3)
Clarkson
FC Noah Yerevan
In-progress (1/4)
In-progress (1/3)
Primetime Heroes Upgrade Tracker
Player
Club
OVR Upgrade
Roles & PS
Hazard
Chelsea
Gamechanger, Pinged Pass, Winger++
De Rossi
AS Roma
+1 OVR received
Pinged Pass, Anticipate, Deep-Lying Playmaker++
Salgado
Real Madrid
+1 OVR received
Incisive Pass, Jockey, Falseback++
Giuly
PSG
+1 OVR received
Gamechanger, Pinged Pass, Winger++
Laudehr
Bayern
+1 OVR received
Pinged Pass, Press Proven, Deep-Lying Playmaker++
Georges
Lyon
+1 OVR received
Jockey, Aerial Fortress, Defender++
That's everything about the UEFA Primetime upgrade tracker in FC 26.
