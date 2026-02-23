FC 26 Fantasy FC Tracker: All Upgrade Paths Explained

- Primary Subject: FC 26 - Fantasy FC Live Tracker
- Key Update: A dynamic upgrade where players earn boosts to OVR, PlayStyles, and a 99-rated face stat based on real-world performances.
- Status: Live
- Last Verified: February 23, 2026
- Quick Answer: Fantasy FC cards upgrade via club wins, goals, and individual contributions (goals, assists, and clean sheets) over four league games. Plus potential league and domestic cup title bonuses.
Fantasy FC is a live FC 26 promo, similar to FC Pro and UEFA Primetime. This means all cards in the promo will receive upgrades based on results from real-life performances.
All the upgrades are tied to domestic league performances. If a team and player get favorable results, they can have one face stat boosted to 99. Other upgrades include additional PlayStyles and overall increases.
Check below for a full breakdown on how Fantasy FC upgrades work.
How Do Fantasy FC Upgrades Work in FC 26
Like any other live promo, cards from Fantasy FC will get upgrades based on certain real-life results and performances. Scoring goals, assisting, clean sheets, and a few other factors will determine the upgrades.
Here's what upgrades a card can receive and the result required for the same:
Active Players
- +1 OVR and Roles++: Club wins 6 points in the next 4 league games.
- 99 Stat: 10 club goals in next 4 league games.
- 2nd PS+, 1 PS (x2 base PS if the player already has 2 PS+)
- For attackers and midfielders: 1 player goal or assist in the next 4 league games.
- For Defenders, GKs, and CDMs: 1 clean sheet in the next 4 league games.
- 5-star SM or WF: 6 attacking actions in the next 4 league games for the attacker. 12 defending actions in the next 4 league games for defenders.
- Attacking actions are shots on target and key passes. For clarity, an assist will also count towards a player’s key pass statistic.
- Defensive actions are saves, clearances, blocks, and interceptions.
- 3rd PS+: Club wins the main domestic league.
- Premier League, La Liga, etc.
- +1 OVR: Club wins the domestic cup.
- FA Cup, Copa del Rey, etc.
Heroes
Heroes have a different path because they are retired and cannot perform actions such as goals, assists, or other contributions.
- +1 OVR and Roles++: Club wins 6 points in the next 4 league games.
- 99 Stat: 10 club goals in next 4 league games.
- 3 PS+, 1 PS: Club wins the main domestic league.
- +1 OVR: Club wins the domestic cup.
The path is not too different from previous iterations of Fantasy FC. A card of a player who gets active minutes and is part of a team that is a strong title contender will remain relevant in the meta for a long time with upgrades.
FC 26 Fantasy FC Live Tracker
Below are all the players from the Fantasy FC promo and the upgrades they've received so far. We've also noted players who are unlikely to win the cups, so you can rule out some of the upgrades.
Active Players
So far, Teams have only played 1 match since the promo went live. Those who are yet to play are left blank, and earned upgrades are also not live yet.
Player
Club
+1 OVR, Roles++ (club points)
99 Stat (club goals)
2 PS+, PS (goals, assists, clean sheet)
5-star SM or WF (attacking, defending action)
3rd PS+ (main league)
+1 OVR (domestic cup)
Cole Palmer
Chelsea
1/6
1/10
0/1
1/6
Not possible
5th round
Rafael Leão
AC Milan
0/6
0/10
0/1
2/6
10 points behind the leader
Knocked Out
Bruno Fernandes
Man United
Not possible
Knocked Out
Salma Paralluelo
FC Barcelona Femení
3/6
2/10
0/1
0/6
10 points clear
Semi-final
João Félix
Al-Nassr FC
3/6
4/10
Achieved
4/6
1 point clear
Knocked Out
Endrick
Olympique Lyonnais
0/6
1/10
0/1
2/6
9 points behind the leader
Quater-final
Semenyo
Man City
3/6
2/10
0/1
2/6
5 points behind the leader
5th round
Robert Lewandowski
FC Barcelona
3/6
3/10
0/1
1/6
1 point clear
Semi-final (down 4-0 aggregate)
Douglas Luis
Aston Villa
1/6
1/10
0/1
1/12
10 points behind the leader
Moussa Diaby
Al-Ittihad
1/6
1/10
0/1
0/6
12 points behind the leader
Semi-final
Not possible for the league simply means the team is already too many points behind the table toppers, so they can't realistically recover or have a shot at the title. By looking at the team and their upcoming fixtures, you can probably guess the number of upgrades the player will receive.
Heroes
Player
Club
+1 OVR, Roles++ (club points)
99 Stat (club goals)
3rd PS+ (main league)
+1 OVR (domestic cup)
Antonio Di Natale
Udinese
0/6
1/10
Not possible
Knocked Out
Yaya Touré
Man City
3/6
2/10
5 points behind the leader
5th Round
Jaap Stam
Ajax
1/6
1/10
Not possible
Knocked Out
Saeed Al Owairan
Al Shabab
3/6
3/10
Not possible
Knocked Out
Paulo Futre
Porto
3/6
1/10
4 points clear
Semi-Final
Gervinho
Arsenal
3/6
4/10
5 points clear
5th Round
Tomas Brolin
Leeds
1/6
1/10
Not possible
5th Round
Jill Scott
Man City W
8 points clear
5th Round
Clint Dempsey
Tottenham Hotspur
0/6
1/10
Not possible
Knocked Out
Tomáš Rosický
Borussia Dortmund
1/6
2/10
8 points behind the leaders
Knocked Out
That's all about the Fantasy FC players released so far and the status of their upgrades. We will keep you updated on everything, including the upcoming Team 2 leaks.
