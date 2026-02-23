FC 26 Fantasy FC Tracker: All Upgrade Paths Explained

Primary Subject: FC 26 - Fantasy FC Live Tracker

FC 26 - Fantasy FC Live Tracker Key Update: A dynamic upgrade where players earn boosts to OVR, PlayStyles, and a 99-rated face stat based on real-world performances.

A dynamic upgrade where players earn boosts to OVR, PlayStyles, and a 99-rated face stat based on real-world performances. Status: Live

Live Last Verified: February 23, 2026

February 23, 2026 Quick Answer: Fantasy FC cards upgrade via club wins, goals, and individual contributions (goals, assists, and clean sheets) over four league games. Plus potential league and domestic cup title bonuses.

Fantasy FC is a live FC 26 promo, similar to FC Pro and UEFA Primetime. This means all cards in the promo will receive upgrades based on results from real-life performances.

All the upgrades are tied to domestic league performances. If a team and player get favorable results, they can have one face stat boosted to 99. Other upgrades include additional PlayStyles and overall increases.

Check below for a full breakdown on how Fantasy FC upgrades work.

How Do Fantasy FC Upgrades Work in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

Like any other live promo, cards from Fantasy FC will get upgrades based on certain real-life results and performances. Scoring goals, assisting, clean sheets, and a few other factors will determine the upgrades.

Here's what upgrades a card can receive and the result required for the same:

Active Players

+1 OVR and Roles++ : Club wins 6 points in the next 4 league games.

: Club wins 6 points in the next 4 league games. 99 Stat: 10 club goals in next 4 league games.

10 club goals in next 4 league games. 2nd PS+, 1 PS (x2 base PS if the player already has 2 PS+) For attackers and midfielders: 1 player goal or assist in the next 4 league games. For Defenders, GKs, and CDMs: 1 clean sheet in the next 4 league games.

(x2 base PS if the player already has 2 PS+) 5-star SM or WF: 6 attacking actions in the next 4 league games for the attacker. 12 defending actions in the next 4 league games for defenders. Attacking actions are shots on target and key passes. For clarity, an assist will also count towards a player’s key pass statistic. Defensive actions are saves, clearances, blocks, and interceptions.

6 attacking actions in the next 4 league games for the attacker. 12 defending actions in the next 4 league games for defenders. 3rd PS+: Club wins the main domestic league. Premier League, La Liga, etc.

Club wins the main domestic league. +1 OVR: Club wins the domestic cup. FA Cup, Copa del Rey, etc.

Club wins the domestic cup.

Heroes

Heroes have a different path because they are retired and cannot perform actions such as goals, assists, or other contributions.

+1 OVR and Roles++ : Club wins 6 points in the next 4 league games.

: Club wins 6 points in the next 4 league games. 99 Stat: 10 club goals in next 4 league games.

10 club goals in next 4 league games. 3 PS+, 1 PS: Club wins the main domestic league.

Club wins the main domestic league. +1 OVR: Club wins the domestic cup.

The path is not too different from previous iterations of Fantasy FC. A card of a player who gets active minutes and is part of a team that is a strong title contender will remain relevant in the meta for a long time with upgrades.

FC 26 Fantasy FC Live Tracker

Credit: EA Sports

Below are all the players from the Fantasy FC promo and the upgrades they've received so far. We've also noted players who are unlikely to win the cups, so you can rule out some of the upgrades.

Active Players

So far, Teams have only played 1 match since the promo went live. Those who are yet to play are left blank, and earned upgrades are also not live yet.

Player Club +1 OVR, Roles++ (club points) 99 Stat (club goals) 2 PS+, PS (goals, assists, clean sheet) 5-star SM or WF (attacking, defending action) 3rd PS+ (main league) +1 OVR (domestic cup) Cole Palmer Chelsea 1/6 1/10 0/1 1/6 Not possible 5th round Rafael Leão AC Milan 0/6 0/10 0/1 2/6 10 points behind the leader Knocked Out Bruno Fernandes Man United Not possible Knocked Out Salma Paralluelo FC Barcelona Femení 3/6 2/10 0/1 0/6 10 points clear Semi-final João Félix Al-Nassr FC 3/6 4/10 Achieved 4/6 1 point clear Knocked Out Endrick Olympique Lyonnais 0/6 1/10 0/1 2/6 9 points behind the leader Quater-final Semenyo Man City 3/6 2/10 0/1 2/6 5 points behind the leader 5th round Robert Lewandowski FC Barcelona 3/6 3/10 0/1 1/6 1 point clear Semi-final (down 4-0 aggregate) Douglas Luis Aston Villa 1/6 1/10 0/1 1/12 10 points behind the leader Moussa Diaby Al-Ittihad 1/6 1/10 0/1 0/6 12 points behind the leader Semi-final Showing 1-10 of 39 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 4 « First

< Prev

1

2

3

4

> Next

» Last

Not possible for the league simply means the team is already too many points behind the table toppers, so they can't realistically recover or have a shot at the title. By looking at the team and their upcoming fixtures, you can probably guess the number of upgrades the player will receive.

Heroes

Player Club +1 OVR, Roles++ (club points) 99 Stat (club goals) 3rd PS+ (main league) +1 OVR (domestic cup) Antonio Di Natale Udinese 0/6 1/10 Not possible Knocked Out Yaya Touré Man City 3/6 2/10 5 points behind the leader 5th Round Jaap Stam Ajax 1/6 1/10 Not possible Knocked Out Saeed Al Owairan Al Shabab 3/6 3/10 Not possible Knocked Out Paulo Futre Porto 3/6 1/10 4 points clear Semi-Final Gervinho Arsenal 3/6 4/10 5 points clear 5th Round Tomas Brolin Leeds 1/6 1/10 Not possible 5th Round Jill Scott Man City W 8 points clear 5th Round Clint Dempsey Tottenham Hotspur 0/6 1/10 Not possible Knocked Out Tomáš Rosický Borussia Dortmund 1/6 2/10 8 points behind the leaders Knocked Out Showing 1-10 of 12 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

< Prev

1

2

> Next

» Last

That's all about the Fantasy FC players released so far and the status of their upgrades. We will keep you updated on everything, including the upcoming Team 2 leaks.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!