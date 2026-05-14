Primary Subject: FC 26 Team of the Season Week 5.

FC 26 Team of the Season Week 5. Key Update: Full lineup of upcoming SBC and Objective players has been leaked.

Full lineup of upcoming SBC and Objective players has been leaked. Status: Leaked.

Leaked. Last Verified: May 14, 2026.

May 14, 2026. Quick Answer: Dropping alongside the La Liga, Liga F, and Liga Portugal main team releases, Week 5 content features highly anticipated SBCs for Caroline Graham Hansen and Julián Álvarez.

La Liga, Liga F, and Liga Portugal are the three final leagues that'll see their Team of the Season cards hit the packs this Friday.

Past it, FC 26 will bring some notable cards back to packs through Ultimate TOTS before the month-long campaign ends.

In between, we will also get several notable players from the same leagues mentioned above released as SBCs and objectives. All scheduled cards for next week have been leaked.

All FC 26 Team of the Season Week 5 SBC & Objective Players

According to leaks, here are all the players that'll be released either as SBC or as Objective rewards during the fifth week of Team of the Season:

SBC / OBJ PLAYERS

Julián Alvarez

Pedro Gonçalves

Vicky Lopez

Caroline Graham Hansen

Goncalo Guedes

Elena Julve

Borja Iglesias

Dávid Hancko

Aleix Febas

Natan

Ricardo Horta

Morten Hjulmand

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli

Chupete

Ante Budimir

Arribas

Iñigo Vicente

Sandra Villafañe

Luis Esteves

Jon Martin

Alvarez, Hansen, and Lopez are the three cards you'd probably eye the most. While all of them look good, none of them is particularly appealing. Most of the other cards appear to be so-so.

Outside of all the TOTS cards, we'll also see the return of Fernando Torres' FUT Birthday ICON card. His current market value is around 400k coins, so the SBC should be priced a little cheaper.

The Spanish legend is rated 90, leaving good Evolution potential.

SHOWDOWN SBC

Kieran Tierney vs. Lawrence Shankland (Celtic vs. Hearts)

(Celtic vs. Hearts) Kika Nazareth vs. Jule Brand (FC Barcelona Femení vs. OL Lyonnes)

(FC Barcelona Femení vs. OL Lyonnes) Guruzeta vs. Fer López (Athletic Club vs. RC Celta de Vigo)

Showdown SBC usually ends right before the showdown match begins. The team that wins the matchup will see its player receive live upgrades, and the other card will fetch nothing.

Those are all the SBC and Objective players that'll join Ultimate Team this coming week. All of them should arrive before May 22, 2026.