Primary Subject: FC 26 Le Président Evolution

FC 26 Le Président Evolution Key Update: A premium 125k evolution inspired by Laurent Blanc that grants Anticipate+ and Intercept+.

A premium 125k evolution inspired by Laurent Blanc that grants Anticipate+ and Intercept+. Status: Live (start by May 18)

Live (start by May 18) Last Verified: May 13, 2026.

May 13, 2026. Quick Answer: Le Président is a high-tier Evolution costing 125,000 coins that gives massive +30 boosts to Interceptions, Defensive Awareness, and Tackling, while adding the elite Anticipate+ and Intercept+ PlayStyles. Top picks include Bombito, van de Ven, and Maldini.

Starting his career as an attacker, his natural ability to command and read the game turned Laurent Blanc into one of football’s greatest ball-playing defenders.

Le Président Evolution in FC 26 is a nod to the Frenchmen's all-around capabilities. That means the upgrade improves all your base stats and provides two of the best defensive PS for the position.

Continue reading to know the best players for Le Président Evolution in FC 26.

Best Players for Le Président Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The five most standout FC 26 players for Le Président Evolution are:

Moïse Bombito (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) Micky van de Ven (Knockout Royalty)

(Knockout Royalty) Paolo Maldini (Trophy Titans Baby)

(Trophy Titans Baby) Sol Campbell (Trophy Titans Baby)

(Trophy Titans Baby) Giorgio Chiellini (Knockout Royalty ICON Baby)

The Evolution provides a substantial boost to both pace and defense. Given that you can give practically any card a 93 defense, it is an ideal upgrade for pace merchants like Moïse Bombito and Micky van de Ven.

You can use this on fullbacks with the CB position, as they tend to lack high defensive numbers. Of course, you can also use the EVO on players who have very low pace but elite defense attributes.

While Intercept and Anticipate are two of the best PS to have on defenders, Aerial Fortress is not worth wasting the third slot on. Ideally, pick someone who has at least one suitable PS like Quick Step or Bruiser.

Is Le Président Evolution worth doing in FC 26?

For the select few top choices, Le Président Evolution is worth 125k coins in FC 26.

Outside of the handful of players, however, nothing is outstanding enough to be considered a good upgrade.

Le Président Upgrades

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for Le Président Evolution in FC 26.

Requirements

Overall: Max 90

Max 90 Heading Acc.: Max 94

Max 94 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 2

Max 2 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: CB

Upgrades

Overall: +20 (92)

+20 (92) Acceleration: +20 (86)

+20 (86) Aggression: +25 (90)

+25 (90) Agility: +20 (88)

+20 (88) Balance: +20 (87)

+20 (87) Ball Control: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Dribbling: +20 (87)

+20 (87) Heading Acc.: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Interceptions: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Jumping: +25 (88)

+25 (88) Long Passing: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Def. Aware: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Penalties: +25 (94)

+25 (94) Reactions: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Short Passing: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Slide Tackle: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Sprint Speed: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Stand Tackle: +30 (94)

+30 (94) Stamina: +25 (90)

+25 (90) Strength: +25 (91)

+25 (91) Composure: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Weak Foot: +3 (4)

+3 (4) PlayStyles+: Intercept, Anticipate, Aerial Fortress (3)

Intercept, Anticipate, Aerial Fortress (3) PlayStyles: Bruiser, Jockey, Technical, First Touch

That's everything about the Le Président Evolution in FC 26.

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