February 2, 2026 Quick Answer: Apply the "Academy Contract" to a U21 player under 84 OVR, then complete the Debut, First XI, and Club Legend chains for a 90-rated card.

One of the staples for the Future Stars campaign has been the FS Academy Evolution. It lets you build your own football star among the many young and upcoming prodigies. Unlike the past two games, the FC 26 path can get slightly confusing.

Previously, you were restricted to picking among certain players. This time, you can select anyone young enough from the Ultimate Team and put them through a series of Evolutions.

Here's how all of that works in FC 26.

FC 26 Future Stars Academy Evolution Explained

FS Academy lets you upgrade any U21 card through a series of Evolution. You'll have to unlock certain Evolutions by completing their specific objectives.

Below is how your path should look and everything to keep in mind while progressing:

You'll start with FS Academy Contract Evolution. The Evolution can be easily found in the "FS Academy" section of the Evolution menu. You'll unlock this Evolution right away and won't have to do anything.

Evolution menu. You'll unlock this Evolution right away and won't have to do anything. It is an important step as it grants "Future Stars Academy" rarity. If, after doing it, you put the card on any other Evolution that changes its rarity, they won't be eligible for future chains from the "FS Academy" path. So, best to follow the path we are mentioning here.

Because the max overall eligibility is 84, you can do any Evolution before doing the "FS Academy Contract" that doesn't boost overall past 84. Pick any U21 player (born on or after January 30, 2004) from Ultimate Team for FS Academy Contract Evolution. You can either pick random players or the ones from the "Future Stars Academy Pack." The end stats aren't going to be much different. You'll just get a card with better dynamics if you pick one from the pack.

Players get full chemistry, so you don't have to fuss over league and nation.

You can do the entire path for two players. Another "FS Academy Contract Evolution" will go live on February 6. The path and chain will remain the same. After the Contract EVO, choose either FS Academy Debut Defender, FS Academy Debut Midfielder,the or FS Academy Debut Attacker Evolution. While there are no position restrictions here, it is best to stick with the position of the card. Like, "Debut Defender" for defender and so on for the other two.

If you're doing chains before starting the FS Academy path, you can make them all-around through this. For example, chain attackers with enough Evolution that they've elite attacking numbers while being lower than 84 overall. Then round them up with the FS Academy Midfielder. After doing the FS Academy Debut Evolution, give the player Roles++ Evolution, WF/SM, and desired PlayStyles for the position. You get the base PlayStyles, 1 PS+, and WF/SM upgrades through Scouting Report Objective.

The objectives can be found in the "Campaign" section.

For weak foot and skill move upgrades, you'll find one on the Scouting Report that lets you upgrade to 4 stars. Another one, which is a choice between 5-star WF or SM, will be in the Advanced Scouting Report Objective. After you have all your Roles++, base PS, and 1 PS+ sorted, do the Future Stars Academy First XI Evolution based on your player position. After Academy First XI, apply the second PS+ and 5-star SM/WF upgrade You get the 2 PS+ and 5-star WF/SM upgrades through the Advanced Scouting Report Objective.

If you're doing chains before starting the FS Academy path, try to get either of WF or SM to 5-star and then pick the other one in this path. Finally, you can apply the finishing touch with the Future Stars Club Legend Evolution based on your position. That's it, you're done.

To sum all that up and make things even simpler, your path will be: FS Academy Contract Evolution → FS Academy Debut → Roles, PS, 1 PS+, SM/WF → Future Stars Academy First XI Evolution → Second PS+, 5-star SM/WF → Future Stars Club Legend.

Best PlayStyles for FS Academy Evolution

The player you choose doesn't necessarily matter, as everyone will end up with similar stats, unless chained elsewhere first. It is still recommended that you pick players who have the body type that suits the position, such as tall defenders.

PlayStyle choices will make the most difference. Here are the ones we recommend for every position based on the available choices:

ST PS+: Finesse Shot, Technical Base PlayStyle: Tiki Taka, Low Driven, Trickster, Gamechanger, Relentless, Chip Shot, Precision Header

Wingers / Wide Midfielders PS+: Quick Step (or Finesse Shot), Technical Base PlayStyle: Tiki Taka, Low Driven, Trickster, Gamechanger, Relentless, Inventive, Whipped Pass

CM PS+: Incisive Pass, Pinged Pass Base PlayStyle: Tiki Taka, Low Driven, Trickster, Long Ball Pass, Relentless, Dead Ball, Inventive

CAM PS+: Finesse Shot, Technical Base PlayStyle: Tiki Taka, Low Driven, Trickster, Gamechanger, Relentless, Dead Ball, Inventive

CDM PS+: Intercept, Pinged Pass Base PlayStyle: Tiki Taka, Bruiser, Aerial Fortress, Slide Tackle, Relentless, Dead Ball, Long Ball Pass

Fullbacks PS+: Intercept (or Quick Step), Jockey Base PlayStyle: Tiki Taka, Bruiser, Whipped Pass, Slide Tackle, Relentless, Block, Inventive

Center Backs PS+: Intercept (or Anticipate), Jockey Base PlayStyle: Tiki Taka, Bruiser, Whipped Pass, Aerial Fortress, Relentless, Block, Slide Tackle



Some of the available combinations are poor. Check our full meta breakdown on the absolute best PlayStyle+ to have, and see if you can achieve it by doing chains before committing to the FS Academy path.

That's everything you need to know about the FS Academy Evolution in FC 26.