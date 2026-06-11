Primary Subject: FC 26 Path to Glory Team 2.

FC 26 Path to Glory Team 2. Key Update: Team 2 brings a fresh wave of live international-themed cards to Ultimate Team, timed perfectly with the opening stages of the 2026 World Cup.

Team 2 brings a fresh wave of live international-themed cards to Ultimate Team, timed perfectly with the opening stages of the 2026 World Cup. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: June 10, 2026.

June 10, 2026. Quick Answer: Team 2 features high-profile stars like Jude Bellingham, Florian Wirtz, and Marquinhos. Like Team 1, these are dynamic live items that receive significant attribute and PlayStyle+ boosts based on their nation's real-world tournament progression.

The World Cup fever will take over this week, and FC 26 will continue its unofficial celebration with themed campaigns and more.

We will see another batch of Path to Glory teams that'll hit the packs. These will get live upgrades based on tournament results.

All the cards for Team 2 of PTG have been leaked. Continue reading to know the full list.

All Leaked FC 26 Path to Glory Team 2 Players

Per leaks, here are all the players coming in Team 2 of the Path to Glory promo:

Jude Bellingham

Ezri Konsa

Iñaki Williams

Alexander Isak

Jules Koundé

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

Florian Wirtz

Joško Gvardiol

Marquinhos

Hakan Çalhanoğlu

Kerem Aktürkoğlu

Jonathan David

Granit Xhaka

Lee Kang-in

Aymeric Laporte

Emiliano Martínez

Felix Nmecha

Edin Džeko

Franck Kessié

Takefusa Kubo

Garang Kuol Irankunda

Antonee Robinson

Lukébakio

Arthur Theate

Pervis Estupiñán

Jordan Ayew

Kristijan Jakić

Edmilson Junior

Sultan Mandash

Cristian Martínez

George Hirst

Michael Amir Murillo

Antonio Sanabria

Willi Semedo

Frantzdy Pierrot

Oston Urunov

Ahmed Sayed (Zizo)

Muñoz

Yan Valery

Ahmed Fathi

Because it's a live campaign and based on the World Cup fixtures, all squad cards will be of active men's players. To know more about how live upgrades work, you can read our tracker guide.

Keep in mind those are all leaked names. While they're generally spot on, and we expect them to be correct this time as well, finer details can change upon release.

Path to Glory Promo Team 2 Release Time

Path to Glory Team 2 will go live on Friday, June 12, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT. This is the usual Friday schedule for all new campaigns and subsequent teams.

Greats of the Game, Glory Hunters, Phenoms, and Summer Stars will follow Team 2. You can check the full upcoming schedule in our promo calendar guide.

We will be sure to keep you updated on all of them as details are leaked or made official.