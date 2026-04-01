Primary Subject: FC 26 — Silas UECL Road to the Final (RTTF)

FC 26 — Silas UECL Road to the Final (RTTF) Key Update: New 1. FSV Mainz 05 striker SBC added to Ultimate Team with a live upgrade path based on European success.

New 1. FSV Mainz 05 striker SBC added to Ultimate Team with a live upgrade path based on European success. Status: Confirmed / Live

Confirmed / Live Last Verified: April 1, 2026

April 1, 2026 Quick Answer: The Silas UECL RTTF SBC costs approximately 104k coins and requires three squads (85, 86, and 87 rated). It features 95 Pace and the Quick Step+ PlayStyle.

The FC 26 Silas UECL Road to the Final SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a solid card from the 1. FSV Mainz 05 striker, who can receive future upgrades.

This card has great attributes, good PlayStyles, and decent roles. It's a good addition to some Ultimate Team squads.

FC 26 Silas UECL Road to the Final SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Silas UECL Road to the Final SBC has great attributes, with 95 pace, 87 shooting, 83 passing, 90 dribbling, 66 defending, and 86 physicality.

It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Game Changer+, Quick Step+, Finesse Shot, Acrobatic, Tiki Taka, Technical, Rapid, First Touch, and Trickster.

When it comes to roles, this card has Winger++, Inside Forward++, Advanced Forward++, Poacher++, False 9++, Wide Playmaker+, and Target Forward+.

Stopper++, Ball-Playing Defender++, and Wide Back++.

FC 26 Silas UECL Road to the Final SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit three squads to complete this UECL Road to the Final SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Credit: EA Sports

Reward:

Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Credit: EA Sports

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Credit: EA Sports

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Silas UECL Road to the Final card and three packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 104k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

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