Primary Subject: FC 26 Trophy Titans

FC 26 Trophy Titans Key Update: A legends-only promo featuring ICONs and Heroes with high trophy counts.

A legends-only promo featuring ICONs and Heroes with high trophy counts. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: March 31, 2026

March 31, 2026 Quick Answer: Trophy Titans returns this Friday, shifting the focus back to retired legends. The promo will feature two teams and highlight players like Ronaldinho, Zidane, and Gullit. These cards will likely set a new power curve with 3 PS+.

The last two FC 26 promos have featured live cards of active players and had no ICONs or Heroes among the squad. Now, Trophy Titans will put the yesteryear legends back into the Ultimate Team packs for you to gamble on.

It's not exactly hard to guess the theme of the promo, given the name. So here's everything you need to know about Trophy Titans in FC 26.

When will the Trophy Titans Promo Release in FC 26?

Credit: EA Sports

Trophy Titans will go live on Friday, April 3, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT. That's the usual release time for new promos and their following teams.

We will have two teams for Trophy Titans, which means Team 2 will go live exactly one week later, on April 10. Past that, it'll be time for the Team of the Season promo, starting with the TOTS warm-up.

All Leaked FC 26 Trophy Titans Team 1 Players

A big list of Trophy Titans cards hasn't been leaked yet. But based on early leaks, here are some of the ICONS and Heroes that'll be part of Team 1:

ICONs

Ronaldinho

Zinedine Zidane

Ruud Gullit

Lilian Thuram

Francesco Totti

Alex Morgan

Emilio Butragueño

Kaká (SBC/OBJ)

Heroes

Eden Hazard (SBC/OBJ)

Míchel Salgado (SBC/OBJ)

More players will be leaked as the week continues. We will keep you updated with the full team once it becomes known.

FC 26 Trophy Titans Explained

Trophy Titans in FC 26 celebrates ICONs and Heroes who retired with a career’s worth of silverware to their name. It was first introduced in FIFA 23 and exclusively brings the past legends.

A low-rated baby version of their cards, as seen during the Winter Wildcards promo, will be available and is more obtainable than their top versions.

There will be no active players among the squad. SBCs and Objectives will also primarily be ICONs and Heroes, with possibly a few Showdown or other cards for active players.

As with any other promo, the theme has little bearing. All that matters is the cards it brings. They always feature popular players, and this one will surely have a stacked deck of meta cards. Leaks say there will be 3 PS+ cards, which is expected as we're heading into Team of the Season.

That's everything you need to know about the Trophy Titans promo in FC 26.