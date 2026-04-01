- Primary Subject: FC 26 Trophy Titans Team 1
- Key Update: Full lineup has now been leaked.
- Status: Leaked
- Last Verified: April 1, 2026
- Quick Answer: Trophy Titans returns this Friday, featuring a roster of heavily decorated ICONs and Heroes like Ronaldinho and Hazard. This promo marks a significant power curve shift, as top-tier legends will now have three PlayStyle+ slots alongside more earnable, lower-rated versions.
Trophy Titans is the next promo in FC 26 and will exclusively feature ICONs and Heroes who lifted some of the biggest silverware in the world of football. It'll be a two-team campaign and will push the power curve up a notch.
We won't have the full lineup until the promo is live. But leaks have already revealed all the ICONs and Heroes that'll be part of the Trophy Titans Team 1.
All Leaked FC 26 Trophy Titans Team 1 Players
Per leaks, here are all the players coming in Team 1 of the Trophy Titans promo.
ICONs
- Zinedine Zidane
- Franz Beckenbauer
- Ruud Gullit
- Ronaldinho
- Lilian Thuram
- Birgit Prinz
- Eric Cantona
- Francesco Totti
- Alex Morgan
- Nadine Angerer
- Emilio Butragueño
- Alessandro Nesta
- Carles Puyol
- Javier Zanetti
- Alan Shearer
- Juan Sebastián Verón
- Fernando Hierro
- Sol Campbell
All top ICONs will have 3 PS+ and also a more earnable low-rated baby version.
Baby ICONs
- Birgit Prinz
- Franz Beckenbauer
- Lilian Thuram
- Emilio Butragueño
- Alan Shearer
- Alessandro Nesta
- Sol Campbell
- Carles Puyol
Heroes
- Eden Hazard
- Jürgen Kohler
- Fernando Morientes
- Dimitar Berbatov
- Andrea Barzagli
- Sonia Bompastor
- Claudio Pizarro
Those are all the players on Team 1, according to leaks. More will be available as SBCs and objectives. Kaká is one high-profile SBC leaked for the promo.
Trophy Titans Promo Release Time
Trophy Titans Team 1 will go live on Friday, April 3, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT. This is the usual Friday schedule for all new campaigns and subsequent teams.
Expect Team 2 to go live exactly one week after, on April 10. Keep in mind that all the details are based on leaks. While they've generally been spot-on, and we expect it to be accurate this time as well, finer details can change.
That's everything about Team 1 of Trophy Titans. We will keep you updated on any latest news and leaks, including Team 2 details.
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