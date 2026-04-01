Primary Subject: FC 26 Trophy Titans Team 1

FC 26 Trophy Titans Team 1 Key Update: Full lineup has now been leaked.

Full lineup has now been leaked. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: April 1, 2026

April 1, 2026 Quick Answer: Trophy Titans returns this Friday, featuring a roster of heavily decorated ICONs and Heroes like Ronaldinho and Hazard. This promo marks a significant power curve shift, as top-tier legends will now have three PlayStyle+ slots alongside more earnable, lower-rated versions.

Trophy Titans is the next promo in FC 26 and will exclusively feature ICONs and Heroes who lifted some of the biggest silverware in the world of football. It'll be a two-team campaign and will push the power curve up a notch.

We won't have the full lineup until the promo is live. But leaks have already revealed all the ICONs and Heroes that'll be part of the Trophy Titans Team 1.

All Leaked FC 26 Trophy Titans Team 1 Players

Per leaks, here are all the players coming in Team 1 of the Trophy Titans promo.

ICONs

Zinedine Zidane

Franz Beckenbauer

Ruud Gullit

Ronaldinho

Lilian Thuram

Birgit Prinz

Eric Cantona

Francesco Totti

Alex Morgan

Nadine Angerer

Emilio Butragueño

Alessandro Nesta

Carles Puyol

Javier Zanetti

Alan Shearer

Juan Sebastián Verón

Fernando Hierro

Sol Campbell

All top ICONs will have 3 PS+ and also a more earnable low-rated baby version.

Baby ICONs

Birgit Prinz

Franz Beckenbauer

Lilian Thuram

Emilio Butragueño

Alan Shearer

Alessandro Nesta

Sol Campbell

Carles Puyol

Heroes

Eden Hazard

Jürgen Kohler

Fernando Morientes

Dimitar Berbatov

Andrea Barzagli

Sonia Bompastor

Claudio Pizarro

Those are all the players on Team 1, according to leaks. More will be available as SBCs and objectives. Kaká is one high-profile SBC leaked for the promo.

Trophy Titans Promo Release Time

Trophy Titans Team 1 will go live on Friday, April 3, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT. This is the usual Friday schedule for all new campaigns and subsequent teams.

Expect Team 2 to go live exactly one week after, on April 10. Keep in mind that all the details are based on leaks. While they've generally been spot-on, and we expect it to be accurate this time as well, finer details can change.

That's everything about Team 1 of Trophy Titans. We will keep you updated on any latest news and leaks, including Team 2 details.