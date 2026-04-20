Primary Subject: FC 26 The Timeless Maestro Evolution.

FC 26 The Timeless Maestro Evolution. Key Update: A high-cost CM evolution that offers massive statistical boosts but is hampered by a limit of only 2 PlayStyle+ slots.

A high-cost CM evolution that offers massive statistical boosts but is hampered by a limit of only 2 PlayStyle+ slots. Status: Live (start by April 27)

Live (start by April 27) Last Verified: April 20, 2026

April 20, 2026 Quick Answer: The Timeless Maestro is an Evolution that can turn 90-rated CMs into 93-rated engines with big shooting, passing, and dribbling boost. Top choices include Llorente, Sarr, and De Bruyne.

The Team of the Season promo has kicked off in FC 26, and that means the power curve will be pushed up a notch with juiced main team and SBC cards. This will also reflect on Evolutions with bigger upgrades and looser restrictions.

The Timeless Maestro is the first Evo of the campaign. Unsurprisingly, it's far from a perfect start. While 90 overall cards are eligible and stat upgrades are decent, you are stuck with 2 PS+.

Continue reading to know the best players for Timeless Maestro Evolution and whether it's worth spending 100k coins on.

Best Players for The Timeless Maestro Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports Add more PS to Llorente through the FUT Birthday PS Bakery section.

The seven most standout FC 26 players for Timeless Maestro Evolution are:

Marcos Llorente (FUT Birthday)

(FUT Birthday) Ismaïla Sarr (UECL Road to the Finals)

(UECL Road to the Finals) Kevin De Bruyne (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) Ramires (Trophy Titans Baby Hero)

(Trophy Titans Baby Hero) Bruno Fernandes (POTM)

(POTM) Konrad Laimer (UCL Road to the Finals)

(UCL Road to the Finals) N'Golo Kanté (Thunderstruck)

As we said before, the biggest problem with the upgrade is having only 2 PS+. The stats cap for 93 overall is also not very good. You can already achieve it elsewhere at a much lower overall cost. 93-rated cards will eventually be eligible for future chain, but it’ll be a long wait.

One way to approach this Evolution is to round off cards with high stats, like pace. Ismaïla Sarr's RTTF card has 95 pace and all the desired PS+, so you can give him elite passing numbers and a bit of defense to make him well-rounded.

Both Ismaïla Sar and Konrad Laimer are live cards. While they'll get upgrades if their team wins their respective European competitions, the stat boost generally doesn’t stack. However, your Evolution stats will be untouched if they're higher.

Like, if you upgrade dribbling from 90 to 92 and a live upgrade gives +6, the final dribbling will still be 96 instead of 98, as they're capped from the original stat. But if you somehow upgraded to 99 before the RTFF boost, it won't be downgraded.

For Konrad Laimer, the shooting, dribbling, and passing boost is higher. Sarr also gets much higher defensive numbers than what he'll potentially get with the final upgrade.

Look at our other picks if you don’t want to touch these live cards. The Evolution allows Marcos Llorente to be a capable midfielder, and adds the much-needed pace boost to all our other picks.

Is The Timeless Maestro Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

No, The Timeless Maestro Evolution is not worth doing in FC 26. The final stats and 2 PS+ are underwhelming. There is a high chance we will get much better upgrades as the Team of the Season promo continues.

The Timeless Maestro Evolution Upgrades

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for The Timeless Maestro Evolution in FC 26.

Upgrades

Overall: Max 90

Max 90 Dribbling: Max 98

Max 98 Interceptions: Max 93

Max 93 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 2

Max 2 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: CM

Requirements

Overall: +25 (93)

+25 (93) Pace: +15 (89)

+15 (89) Agility: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Balance: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Ball Control: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Crossing: +25 (92)

+25 (92) Curve: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Dribbling: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Finishing: +25 (88)

+25 (88) Interceptions: +25 (90)

+25 (90) Long Passing: +35 (94)

+35 (94) Long Shots: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Def. Aware: +20 (87)

+20 (87) Penalties: +25 (91)

+25 (91) Positioning: +25 (89)

+25 (89) Reactions: +25 (90)

+25 (90) Short Passing: +35 (95)

+35 (95) Shot Power: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Stand Tackle: +20 (87)

+20 (87) Stamina: +30 (91)

+30 (91) Vision: +35 (95)

+35 (95) Volleys: +25 (88)

+25 (88) Composure: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Weak Foot: +4 (5)

+4 (5) Skills: +3 (4)

+3 (4) PlayStyles+: Incisive Pass, Pinged Pass (2)

Incisive Pass, Pinged Pass (2) PlayStyles: Tiki Taka, Inventive, Technical, Long Ball Pass (8)

That's everything about The Timeless Maestro Evolution in FC 26.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!