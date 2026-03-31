Primary Subject: FC 26 Road to the Final (RTTF) Upgrade Tracker

FC 26 Road to the Final (RTTF) Upgrade Tracker Key Update: The official upgrade path reveals that tournament winners will reach 96 OVR with 5-star Skills and 5-star Weak Foot.

The official upgrade path reveals that tournament winners will reach 96 OVR with 5-star Skills and 5-star Weak Foot. Status: Live

Live Last Verified: March 30, 2026

March 30, 2026 Quick Answer: RTTF cards receive boosts for wins, draws, and qualification across UEFA competitions. Men's UCL, UEL, and UECL matches begin on April 7. Several Women's UCL cards, like Barcelona, have already secured their first upgrades, while others, like Manchester United, Chelsea, and Real Madrid, have failed and are trailing heading into the second leg.

Europe's biggest club competitions are now heading into their most competitive rounds, with the men's quarters set to kick off on April 7.

The Road to the Final promo in FC 26 will hand out upgrades based on how far the team progresses from these late stages. For teams that end up winning the entire competition, a player will receive 96 OVR and five-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot ratings.

Here's how all that works and a full tracker for FC 26 RTTF.

FC 26 Road to the Final Upgrades Explained

Credit: EA Sports

RTTF players in FC 26 will get upgrades based on their team's results in their respective upcoming UEFA competitions. The promo has players from men's and women's UCL, Europa League, and Conference League.

If the team gets favorable results, the card will get upgrades. Below are all the upgrades a card can receive depending on how the competition unfolds:

Result Upgrade Win or draw the first quarter-final match One base PlayStyle Win or draw the second quarter-final match One base PlayStyle Qualify for the semi-finals All Roles++ and +1 Skill Moves or Weak Foot Win or draw the first semi-final match +1 OVR Win or draw the second semi-final match +1 OVR Qualify for the final One PlayStyle+ Win the final 96 OVR and five-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot

The final for all the competitions is in the last week of May. We'll probably be well into the Team of the Season promo then. If the power curve continues to be slightly lower than last game, the winning cards should be relevant with upgrades.

FC 26 Road to the Final Upgrade Tracker

Credit: EA Sports

As we said earlier, the men's quarters will begin on April 7. The Women's quarters are already underway, and the second leg takes place on April 1. That means UWCL players had the upgrades as part of their base cards.

Below, we have listed the full tracker, detailing upgrades and upcoming fixtures. It'll be updated as the competition progresses.

Player Club Next Fixture First Base PS Upgrade Kylian Mbappé Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Mohamed Salah Liverpool vs PSG Marcus Rashford Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid Pau Cubarsí Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid Désiré Doué PSG vs Liverpool Lucas Beraldo PSG vs Liverpool Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool vs PSG Eberechi Eze Arsenal vs Sporting CP Piero Hincapié Arsenal vs Sporting CP Showing 1-10 of 45 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 4 5 « First

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That's everything about the RTTF tracker in FC 26. We will be sure to update once the upgrade is live.