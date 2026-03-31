- Primary Subject: FC 26 Road to the Final (RTTF) Upgrade Tracker
- Key Update: The official upgrade path reveals that tournament winners will reach 96 OVR with 5-star Skills and 5-star Weak Foot.
- Status: Live
- Last Verified: March 30, 2026
- Quick Answer: RTTF cards receive boosts for wins, draws, and qualification across UEFA competitions. Men's UCL, UEL, and UECL matches begin on April 7. Several Women's UCL cards, like Barcelona, have already secured their first upgrades, while others, like Manchester United, Chelsea, and Real Madrid, have failed and are trailing heading into the second leg.
Europe's biggest club competitions are now heading into their most competitive rounds, with the men's quarters set to kick off on April 7.
The Road to the Final promo in FC 26 will hand out upgrades based on how far the team progresses from these late stages. For teams that end up winning the entire competition, a player will receive 96 OVR and five-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot ratings.
Here's how all that works and a full tracker for FC 26 RTTF.
FC 26 Road to the Final Upgrades Explained
RTTF players in FC 26 will get upgrades based on their team's results in their respective upcoming UEFA competitions. The promo has players from men's and women's UCL, Europa League, and Conference League.
If the team gets favorable results, the card will get upgrades. Below are all the upgrades a card can receive depending on how the competition unfolds:
Result
Upgrade
Win or draw the first quarter-final match
One base PlayStyle
Win or draw the second quarter-final match
One base PlayStyle
Qualify for the semi-finals
All Roles++ and +1 Skill Moves or Weak Foot
Win or draw the first semi-final match
+1 OVR
Win or draw the second semi-final match
+1 OVR
Qualify for the final
One PlayStyle+
Win the final
96 OVR and five-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot
The final for all the competitions is in the last week of May. We'll probably be well into the Team of the Season promo then. If the power curve continues to be slightly lower than last game, the winning cards should be relevant with upgrades.
FC 26 Road to the Final Upgrade Tracker
As we said earlier, the men's quarters will begin on April 7. The Women's quarters are already underway, and the second leg takes place on April 1. That means UWCL players had the upgrades as part of their base cards.
Below, we have listed the full tracker, detailing upgrades and upcoming fixtures. It'll be updated as the competition progresses.
Player
Club
Next Fixture
First Base PS Upgrade
Kylian Mbappé
Real Madrid
vs Bayern Munich
Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich
vs Real Madrid
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
vs PSG
Marcus Rashford
Barcelona
vs Atlético Madrid
Pau Cubarsí
Barcelona
vs Atlético Madrid
Désiré Doué
PSG
vs Liverpool
Lucas Beraldo
PSG
vs Liverpool
Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool
vs PSG
Eberechi Eze
Arsenal
vs Sporting CP
Piero Hincapié
Arsenal
vs Sporting CP
That's everything about the RTTF tracker in FC 26. We will be sure to update once the upgrade is live.
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