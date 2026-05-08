Primary Subject: FC 26 Team of the Season Week 4 (SBCs, Objectives, and Showdowns).

FC 26 Team of the Season Week 4 (SBCs, Objectives, and Showdowns). Key Update: Following their exclusion from the main Ligue 1 squad, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia headlines a next week of non-packable content.

Following their exclusion from the main Ligue 1 squad, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia headlines a next week of non-packable content. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: May 8, 2026.

May 8, 2026. Quick Answer: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia arrives as a premium SBC with elite dribbling and shooting, while Victor Osimhen provides a physical, high-pace alternative for Ligue 1 squads. Additionally, a crucial Lille vs. Monaco Showdown offers live upgrade potential for Olivier Giroud and Folarin Balogun.

We're now getting closer to the end of the month-long Team of the Season campaign in FC 26. Only three weeks are left, one of which will be just the reruns for top cards in Ultimate TOTS.

The coming week is for the standout performers in Ligue 1, the Süper Lig, NWSL, and the Arkema Première Ligue. There will be multiple squads, all joining packs on the usual Friday hour.

Over the upcoming week, we will also get several notable players from the same leagues mentioned above, released as SBCs and Objectives. All of the featured players have already been leaked.

All FC 26 Team of the Season Week 4 SBC & Objective Players

According to leaks, here are all the players that'll be released either as SBC or as Objective rewards during the fourth week of Team of the Season:

SBC / OBJ PLAYERS

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Victor Osimhen

Emily Sonnett

Nadia Krezyman

Barış Alper Yılmaz

Valentín Barco

Perle Morroni

Rose Lavelle

Lamine Camara

Mathilde Bourdieu

Olga Carmona

Hamed Junior Traoré

Emma Sears

Valentin Rongier

Moussa Niakhaté

Florent Hadergjonaj

Taylor Flint

Guéla Doué

Augustine Boakye

Jessy Benet

Sarah Schupansky

Quentin Merlin

Emelyne Laurent

Sofia Cantore

Arsène Kouassi

Maureen Cosson

Kvaratskhelia is, of course, the headline for the SBC releases. The PSG star missed out on the TOTS squad, but his SBC card has good numbers and two amazing PS+ in Rapid+ and Finesse Shot+.

Although the Gamechanger+ might bring the card down a little, as there are better PS for the third slot, the base version does just fine.

If you need a pure pace merchant, you can go with Osimhen, probably the second-highest-profile SBC of the week. Despite all the good PS+, the passing stats don't look good, unless he has some base passing PlayStyles to make up for it.

SHOWDOWN SBC

Olivier Giroud vs. Folarin Balogun (LOSC Lille vs. AS Monaco)

There doesn't appear to be much Showdown content next week compared to the previous weeks.

These SBCs usually end right before the showdown match begins. The team that wins the matchup will see its player receive live upgrades, and the other card will fetch nothing.

Those are all the SBC and Objective players that'll join Ultimate Team this coming week. All of them should arrive before May 15, 2026.