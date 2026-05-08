- Primary Subject: FC 26 Team of the Season Week 4 (SBCs, Objectives, and Showdowns).
- Key Update: Following their exclusion from the main Ligue 1 squad, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia headlines a next week of non-packable content.
- Status: Leaked
- Last Verified: May 8, 2026.
- Quick Answer: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia arrives as a premium SBC with elite dribbling and shooting, while Victor Osimhen provides a physical, high-pace alternative for Ligue 1 squads. Additionally, a crucial Lille vs. Monaco Showdown offers live upgrade potential for Olivier Giroud and Folarin Balogun.
We're now getting closer to the end of the month-long Team of the Season campaign in FC 26. Only three weeks are left, one of which will be just the reruns for top cards in Ultimate TOTS.
The coming week is for the standout performers in Ligue 1, the Süper Lig, NWSL, and the Arkema Première Ligue. There will be multiple squads, all joining packs on the usual Friday hour.
Over the upcoming week, we will also get several notable players from the same leagues mentioned above, released as SBCs and Objectives. All of the featured players have already been leaked.
All FC 26 Team of the Season Week 4 SBC & Objective Players
According to leaks, here are all the players that'll be released either as SBC or as Objective rewards during the fourth week of Team of the Season:
SBC / OBJ PLAYERS
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
- Victor Osimhen
- Emily Sonnett
- Nadia Krezyman
- Barış Alper Yılmaz
- Valentín Barco
- Perle Morroni
- Rose Lavelle
- Lamine Camara
- Mathilde Bourdieu
- Olga Carmona
- Hamed Junior Traoré
- Emma Sears
- Valentin Rongier
- Moussa Niakhaté
- Florent Hadergjonaj
- Taylor Flint
- Guéla Doué
- Augustine Boakye
- Jessy Benet
- Sarah Schupansky
- Quentin Merlin
- Emelyne Laurent
- Sofia Cantore
- Arsène Kouassi
- Maureen Cosson
Kvaratskhelia is, of course, the headline for the SBC releases. The PSG star missed out on the TOTS squad, but his SBC card has good numbers and two amazing PS+ in Rapid+ and Finesse Shot+.
Although the Gamechanger+ might bring the card down a little, as there are better PS for the third slot, the base version does just fine.
If you need a pure pace merchant, you can go with Osimhen, probably the second-highest-profile SBC of the week. Despite all the good PS+, the passing stats don't look good, unless he has some base passing PlayStyles to make up for it.
SHOWDOWN SBC
- Olivier Giroud vs. Folarin Balogun (LOSC Lille vs. AS Monaco)
There doesn't appear to be much Showdown content next week compared to the previous weeks.
These SBCs usually end right before the showdown match begins. The team that wins the matchup will see its player receive live upgrades, and the other card will fetch nothing.
Those are all the SBC and Objective players that'll join Ultimate Team this coming week. All of them should arrive before May 15, 2026.
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