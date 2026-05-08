Primary Subject: FC 26 Team of the Season (TOTS) Week 4.

FC 26 Team of the Season (TOTS) Week 4. Key Update: Four new squads will be coming this Friday. All of them have been leaked.

Four new squads will be coming this Friday. All of them have been leaked. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: May 8, 2026.

May 8, 2026. Quick Answer: This week focuses on the top performers from Turkey, the United States, and France’s women’s top flight. High-pace cards for the Chawinga sisters and meta-relevant transfers like Marco Asensio and Milan Škriniar are the highlights.

We'll now be heading into the fourth week of the Team of the Season promo in FC 26. Ligue 1 and La Liga are the two major leagues left for the campaign.

Next up are the Ligue 1, Süper Lig, NWSL, and Arkema Première Ligue. While not as star-studded as La Liga or the previous Premier League, there will be plenty of meta players in each of those squads.

Continue reading to know all the players leaked for Süper Lig, NWSL, and Arkema Première Ligue Team of the Season.

FC 26 Süper Lig Team of the Season Leaked Squad

According to leaks, here are all the Süper Lig players who'll be part of the Team of Season promo:

Marco Asensio

Milan Škriniar

Nene Dorgeles

Orkun Kökçü

Leroy Sané

Gabriel Sara

Paul Onuachu

Davinson Sánchez

Ernest Muçi

Chibuike Nwaiwu

Eldor Shomurodov

Arseniy Batagov

Mateusz Lis

Oh Hyeon Gyu

FC 26 NWSL Team of the Season Leaked Squad

Per leaks, here are all the NWSL players who'll be part of the Team of Season promo:

Temwa Chawinga

Esther

Kenza Dali

Olivia Moultrie

Claire Hutton

Tara McKeown

Kayla Sharples

Izzy Rodriguez

Lilly Reale

Manaka Matsukubo

Avery Patterson

Madeline Dahlien

Riley Tiernan

Lorena

FC 26 Arkema Première Ligue Team of the Season Leaked Squad

As per leaks, here are all the D1 Arkema Première Ligue players who'll be part of the Team of Season promo:

Tabitha Chawinga

Romée Leuchter

Merveille Kanjinga

Sakina Karchaoui

Melchie Dumornay

Mylène Chavas

Anaële Le Moguédec

Selma Bacha

Julie Swierot

Tarciane

Yohannes

Ingrid Syrstad Engen

Lucie Calba

Deja Davis

Those were all the players leaked for the Süper Lig, NWSL, and Arkema Première Ligue Team of the Season squads.

They'll be live alongside Ligue 1 TOTS on May 8, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT. Once they leave packs a week later, La Liga, Liga F, and Liga Portugal squads will be released.

Past all that will be the final week of the campaign, with Ultimate TOTS bringing some of the top cards back to pack for one week.

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