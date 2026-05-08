- Primary Subject: FC 26 Team of the Season (TOTS) Week 4.
- Key Update: Four new squads will be coming this Friday. All of them have been leaked.
- Status: Leaked
- Last Verified: May 8, 2026.
- Quick Answer: This week focuses on the top performers from Turkey, the United States, and France’s women’s top flight. High-pace cards for the Chawinga sisters and meta-relevant transfers like Marco Asensio and Milan Škriniar are the highlights.
We'll now be heading into the fourth week of the Team of the Season promo in FC 26. Ligue 1 and La Liga are the two major leagues left for the campaign.
Next up are the Ligue 1, Süper Lig, NWSL, and Arkema Première Ligue. While not as star-studded as La Liga or the previous Premier League, there will be plenty of meta players in each of those squads.
Continue reading to know all the players leaked for Süper Lig, NWSL, and Arkema Première Ligue Team of the Season.
FC 26 Süper Lig Team of the Season Leaked Squad
According to leaks, here are all the Süper Lig players who'll be part of the Team of Season promo:
- Marco Asensio
- Milan Škriniar
- Nene Dorgeles
- Orkun Kökçü
- Leroy Sané
- Gabriel Sara
- Paul Onuachu
- Davinson Sánchez
- Ernest Muçi
- Chibuike Nwaiwu
- Eldor Shomurodov
- Arseniy Batagov
- Mateusz Lis
- Oh Hyeon Gyu
FC 26 NWSL Team of the Season Leaked Squad
Per leaks, here are all the NWSL players who'll be part of the Team of Season promo:
- Temwa Chawinga
- Esther
- Kenza Dali
- Olivia Moultrie
- Claire Hutton
- Tara McKeown
- Kayla Sharples
- Izzy Rodriguez
- Lilly Reale
- Manaka Matsukubo
- Avery Patterson
- Madeline Dahlien
- Riley Tiernan
- Lorena
FC 26 Arkema Première Ligue Team of the Season Leaked Squad
As per leaks, here are all the D1 Arkema Première Ligue players who'll be part of the Team of Season promo:
- Tabitha Chawinga
- Romée Leuchter
- Merveille Kanjinga
- Sakina Karchaoui
- Melchie Dumornay
- Mylène Chavas
- Anaële Le Moguédec
- Selma Bacha
- Julie Swierot
- Tarciane
- Yohannes
- Ingrid Syrstad Engen
- Lucie Calba
- Deja Davis
Those were all the players leaked for the Süper Lig, NWSL, and Arkema Première Ligue Team of the Season squads.
They'll be live alongside Ligue 1 TOTS on May 8, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT. Once they leave packs a week later, La Liga, Liga F, and Liga Portugal squads will be released.
Past all that will be the final week of the campaign, with Ultimate TOTS bringing some of the top cards back to pack for one week.
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