Primary Subject: FC 26 Ligue 1 TOTS Squad Leaks and Release Times.

FC 26 Ligue 1 TOTS Squad Leaks and Release Times. Key Update: All players for the Ligue 1 TOTS Squad have been leaked.

All players for the Ligue 1 TOTS Squad have been leaked. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: May 6, 2026.

May 6, 2026. Quick Answer: While considered a "quieter" week compared to the Premier League or La Liga, the Ligue 1 squad is heavily dominated by PSG, featuring high-pace meta threats like Ousmane Dembélé and Bradley Barcola.

Next week will be a relatively quiet period for the Team of the Season campaign in FC 26, as there won't be many popular meta players on the packs.

Ligue 1, Süper Lig, NWSL, and Arkema Première Ligue are the leagues that'll see their TOTS release.

Compared to something like the upcoming La Liga and Liga F or the previous Premier League squads, there won't be many elite players to look forward to. But there will still be some top-tier meta cards released, dominated by PSG.

Below are all the leaked players for the Ligue 1 Team of the Season in FC 26.

FC 26 Ligue 1 Team of the Season Leaked Squad

Per leaks, here are all the Ligue 1 players who'll be part of the Team of Season promo:

STARTING XI

Ousmane Dembélé

Bradley Barcola

Joaquín Panichelli

Florian Thauvin

Warren Zaïre-Emery

Vitinha

Nuno Mendes

Willian Pacho

Malang Sarr

Matthieu Udol

Robin Risser

BENCH

Corentin Tolisso

Esteban Lepaul

Maghnes Akliouche

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Endrick

André

Mamadou Sarr

Adrien Thomasson

Matías Fernández-Pardo

Hervé Koffi

Pavel Šulc

As expected, it is entirely dominated by one club. Six from the starting eleven are from PSG. Some popular misses like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will undoubtedly be part of the SBC batch.

When is the Ligue 1 Team of the Season Squad Releasing?

The Ligue 1 Team of the Season squad will be released on May 8, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT. It'll join packs alongside the Süper Lig, NWSL, and Arkema Première Ligue squads.

All of them will be available in the packs for one week before being replaced by La Liga, Liga F, and Liga Portugal. That'll be the final Team of the Season squad.

Past it, you'll have one additional week to pack some of the top TOTS cards, as they'll be pooled together as a part of TOTS Ultimate for a week.

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