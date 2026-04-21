Primary Subject: FC 26 Season 7

FC 26 Season 7 Key Update: Players and the World Cup theme for the season have been leaked.

Players and the World Cup theme for the season have been leaked. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: April 20, 2026

April 20, 2026 Quick Answer: Season 7 arrives this Thursday, shifting the focus to the historic 2010 World Cup. The update introduces a new batch of Silver ICONs, rumored to be Evolution-eligible, and a reward track stacked with Spanish and South African players.

The current season of FC 26 concludes this week, bringing in another batch of Silver ICONs and World Tour cards.

Each new season is themed after a specific World Cup year and features cards from the host and winning nations. Season 7 will put the spotlight on the 2010 tournament.

Featuring one of the most iconic venues and memorable campaigns, the year saw Spain win their first World Cup in a rather ill-tempered clash against the Netherlands.

Many legends from the edition will be part of the reward track, including ICONs like Andrés Iniesta, Xabi Alonso, and Iker Casillas. Below are all other players leaked for Season 7, and the starting time.

FC 26 Season 7 Release Date & Start Time

Credit: EA Sports

Season 7 of FC 26 is expected to go live on Thursday, April 23, 2026, around 8 am BST / 12 am PT. That's the time when a season usually ends, and the new one always begins immediately after.

The daily content time is 6 PM BST when new promos and their teams go live. For seasons, the hours are different, typically releasing on Thursdays. Likewise, each season has different runtimes. Some last for a month, others last much longer.

Everything To Know About FC 26 Season 7

According to leaks, the spotlight of Season 7 will be the 2010 World Cup. Seasons always focus on a single WC year and include cards from the host and the winning nation.

Still fresh in the corridors of everyone's footballing memory, that year was rich with culture, being the first-ever World Cup held in South Africa.

The blaring vuvuzelas, Luis Suarez's handball, and Shakira's Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) are hard to forget. South Africa has limited representation in FC 26, so the Silver ICONs and active players will be dominated by Spain.

Per leaks, here are all the players that'll be part of the free and premium track, as well as Silver ICONs.

All Leaked FC 26 Season 7 Players

Silver ICONs

Andrés Iniesta

Xavi Hernández

Iker Casillas

Xabi Alonso

Joan Capdevila

Cesc Fàbregas

Fernando Torres

Carles Puyol

Joan Capdevila

Samuel Eto’o

Didier Drogba

Silver ICONs are rumored to be now eligible for upcoming Evolutions, so they may be worth checking out this time.

Season Pass Players

Andrés Iniesta

Iker Casillas

Xabi Alonso

Joshua Zirkzee

Dani Ceballos

Iago Aspas

Justin Kluivert

Dirk Kuyt

Ansu Fati

Quinten Timber

Ernest Nuamah

Abdul Mumin

Sphephelo Sithole

Clara Serrajordi

Veerle Buurman

Lyle Foster

Remember, these are all based on leaks. While they've generally been spot on, finer details can change upon release. We will be sure to confirm with the full reward list once it is live.

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