Primary Subject: FC 26 Premier League Team of the Season Voting

FC 26 Premier League Team of the Season Voting Key Update: Official voting for the Premier League is now live with 40 nominees.

Official voting for the Premier League is now live with 40 nominees. Status: Live (ends April 10)

Live (ends April 10) Last Verified: April 8, 2026

April 8, 2026 Quick Answer: Voting for the Premier League TOTS is officially open until April 10. Fans can visit the official EA website to pick their XI from a pool featuring stars like Erling Haaland, Virgil van Dijk, and Declan Rice.

Like last year, FC 26 has started the Team of the Season voting with the Premier League. The process remains similar to TOTY or any other voting. Head to the official site, select your pick among the nominees, and then hit submit.

This time, you can select between multiple formations, allowing you to vote for more midfielders and defenders. We know more choices matter little, as you're going to vote for your favorite or meta players instead of a deserving candidate anyway.

All that said, here are all the nominees for the Premier League Team of the Season and how to vote.

How to Vote for FC 26 Premier League Team of the Season

Credit: EA Sports

Voting for Premier League Team of the Season started on April 7, 2026. It'll end on Friday, 10 April 2026, at 5 pm BST / 9 AM PT.

That's a short window to make your choices, but voting is easy. Just follow these steps:

Head to the official FC 26 TOTS website .

Select which formation you want.

you want. Cycle through players based on their position and select the ones you want to vote for.

Once you have your PL TOTS XI, hit Submit Vote .

. Click the Terms and Conditions button no one reads, hit Submit Vote once again, and you've made your vote.

Like the Premier League, the process will be the same when La Liga and Bundesliga voting opens in the coming weeks.

Not all leagues will have voting, as just the major ones can be voted on. The final results will be based on fan voting and EA.

FC 26 All Team of the Season Premier League Nominees

Credit: EA Sports

The following are the nominees for the FC 26 Premier League TOTS, based on their positions:

Attackers

Rayan Cherki (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool)

(Liverpool) Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) Igor Thiago (Brentford)

(Brentford) Joao Pedro (Chelsea)

(Chelsea) Matheus Cunha (Manchester United)

(Manchester United) Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United)

(Manchester United) Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) Danny Welbeck (Brighton & Hove Albion)

(Brighton & Hove Albion) Harry Wilson (Fulham)

Midfielders

Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest)

(Nottingham Forest) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

(Manchester United) Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United)

(Newcastle United) Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea)

(Chelsea) Casemiro (Manchester United)

(Manchester United) Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

(Chelsea) James Garner (Everton)

(Everton) Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa)

(Aston Villa) Declan Rice (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

(Aston Villa) Anton Stach (Leeds United)

(Leeds United) Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

(Liverpool) Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

(Crystal Palace) Granit Xhaka (Sunderland)

(Sunderland) Zubimendi (Arsenal)

Defenders

Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Marc Guehi (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) Lewis Hall (Newcastle United)

(Newcastle United) Reece James (Chelsea)

(Chelsea) Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)

(Aston Villa) Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

(Chelsea) William Saliba (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth)

(Bournemouth) Jurrien Timber (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Goalkeepers

David Raya Martin (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace)

(Crystal Palace) Jordan Pickford (Everton)

(Everton) Robin Roefs (Sunderland)

Those were all the nominees for PL TOTS, along with instructions on how to vote for them.

We will keep you updated on the promo as it progresses.