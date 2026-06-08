Primary Subject: FC 26 Path to Glory live upgrades.

FC 26 Path to Glory live upgrades. Key Update: PTG cards are live items that upgrade based on their national team's performance during the 2026 World Cup.

PTG cards are live items that upgrade based on their national team's performance during the 2026 World Cup. Status: Live.

Live. Last Verified: June 7, 2026.

June 7, 2026. Quick Answer: PTG cards receive incremental boosts for national team wins and tournament progression. If a team goes deep into the bracket, these cards can reach a maximum of 99 OVR with 5 PlayStyle+ configurations.

Starting this week, billions of eyes will turn to football's ultimate tournament as it finally kicks off on June 11. Most might already have prepared for the tension, hope, joy, and heartbreak this year's World Cup will bring.

FC 26 is also celebrating with an unofficial mode and live campaign that bring stats upgrades to cards depending on the real-world results. If a player wins the ultimate prize, their Path to Glory card will fetch 99 overall and five PS+.

Continue reading to know how all that works.

FC 26 Path to Glory Upgrades Explained

Credit: EA Sports

Path to Glory players in FC 26 will get upgrades based on their team's results in the upcoming World Cup. All upgrades are tied to the team's performance instead of individual contributions.

If the team gets favorable results, the card will get upgrades. Below are all the upgrades a card can receive depending on how the competition unfolds:

UPGRADE RESULT x1 99 attribute Win 1 Group Stage Game x1 99 attribute Win 3 Group Stage Games +1 Overall Reach Round of 32 +1 PS+ (max 4) (+1 base PS for players with already 4 PS+) Reach Round of 16 5-star Skill Move and Weak Foot (x1 99 attribute for players who already have them) Reach Quarter-Final x1 99 Face Stats Reach Final 99 Overall, 5th PS+ Win Final 99 Composure, 99 Stamina Win a match in extra time 99 Composure, 99 Stamina, 99 Penalties Win a match in extra penalties

By the time the tournament concludes, FUTTIES will be close, so the cards have to be absolutely juiced if they're to remain competitive with live upgrades. Thanks to 99 overall, the cards from the winning nations will be meta-tier.

FC 26 Path to Glory Upgrade Tracker

As we said earlier, the FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11, so we'll have to wait for any potential upgrades. We will be sure to keep you updated with the full tracker once a stage of the competition is concluded, and we have a list of cards due for a boost.

Unless there's a major upset, we expect top teams like Spain, Brazil, Germany, France, Argentina, England, Netherlands, and Portugal to make it out of the group stage.

Some of them will go unscathed with no defeats, while a few may get some scares early on. As for who wins it all, nobody knows. A knockout competition usually means the team that shows up that day wins. Sometimes you need a bit of luck, too.

EA themselves predicted Spain to win. They've been spot on the last four times, starting with Spain itself in 2010. Their first prediction was the Czech Republic in 2006, which was horribly off, so their record is 4-1.

We know that prediction is going to upset a lot of people. Paul the Octopus is no longer with us, so there aren't any popular predictors to counter EA's claim. Regardless, everyone will know the result in just over a month, so hang tight!

That's everything about Path to Glory live upgrades in FC 26.