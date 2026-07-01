Primary Subject: Pitch Protector Evolution in FC 26.

Pitch Protector Evolution in FC 26. Key Update: A CDM-focused upgrade that grants massive +30 boosts to core midfield stats and converts the player to the Glory Hunter rarity, allowing for a 4th PlayStyle+.

A CDM-focused upgrade that grants massive +30 boosts to core midfield stats and converts the player to the Glory Hunter rarity, allowing for a 4th PlayStyle+. Status: Active (start by July 7)

Active (start by July 7) Last Verified: June 30, 2026.

June 30, 2026. Quick Answer: This Evolution is ideal for turning a balanced midfielder into an elite CDM/CM shield. While it lacks a pace boost, its massive +30 stat increases across defending, dribbling, and passing make it highly recommended. Top picks include Fàbregas, Goretzka, and de Jong.

Pitch Protector is a CDM-focused Evolution in FC 26 that provides massive improvements to your dribbling, defensive, and physical numbers. It also changes the card rarity to Glory Hunter, allowing you to add 4th PS+ and any missing base PS.

It is one of the few upgrades that are in the unmissable category. Continue reading to know the best players for Pitch Protector in FC 26.

Best Players for FC 26 Pitch Protector Evolution

Credit: EA Sports You can add another PS+ and base PS on Fàbregas after the Evolution.

The five standout players for Pitch Protector Evolution are:

Cesc Fàbregas (Prime Heroes)

(Prime Heroes) Leon Goretzka (Flashback)

(Flashback) Joelinton (FUT Birthday)

(FUT Birthday) Frenkie de Jong (Flashback)

(Flashback) Ramires (Trophy Titans Hero)

Pitch Protector provides all the stats and PS you'd need on a defensive midfielder. One thing missing for an endgame CDM or a CM is pace.

The position tends to have players who actually will need more pace upgrades than anything else. An easy solution is to select either players with high pace or chain other Evolutions first.

FUT Birthday and other customizable cards, like Joelinton, are perfect for this upgrade. That's because most pace-increasing Evolutions might also add unwanted PS+, like Rapid+ on a midfielder.

You can avoid it and stack passing and defensive PS+ first before doing chains.

Fàbregas leads our list, as the Spanish legend can literally work as a CDM, CM, and CAM. You could say not being too tall prevents him from being an ideal physical defensive midfielder, but he can work if you pair him with another physical CDM.

He is best played as CM, especially as a box-to-box player who you can push forward. Otherwise, all our other four picks have a proper CDM profile.

Is Pitch Protector Evolution Worth Doing?

Yes, Pitch Protector Evolution is worth doing in FC 26. It has great upgrades and chain potential.

Pitch Protector Evolution Upgrades

Below are all the upgrades and requirements for Pitch Protector Evolution.

REQUIREMENTS

Overall: Max 93

Max 93 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 3

Max 3 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: CDM

UPGRADES

Overall: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Aggression: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Agility: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Balance: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Ball Control: +30 (94)

+30 (94) Curve: +30 (94)

+30 (94) Dribbling: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Interceptions: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Long Passing: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Def. Aware: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Reactions: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Short Passing: +30 (96)

+30 (96) Slide Tackle: +30 (96)

+30 (96) Stand Tackle: +30 (96)

+30 (96) Stamina: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Strength: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Vision: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Composure: +30 (94)

+30 (94) PlayStyles+: Pinged Pass, Intercept, Long Ball Pass (3)

Pinged Pass, Intercept, Long Ball Pass (3) PlayStyles: Tiki Taka, Anticipate, Incisive Pass (8)

That's everything you need to know about the Pitch Protector Evolution in FC 26.