- Primary Subject: Glory Hunters Team 2 in FC 26.
- Key Update: Team 2 launches this Friday, featuring international football stars.
- Status: Leaked
- Last Verified: July 1, 2026.
- Quick Answer: Glory Hunters Team 2 brings top-tier international talent to packs. Headliners include Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, and Raphinha. The promo allows for high-level squad customization by letting you assign specific PlayStyles to these players.
Team 2 of Glory Hunters will go live this Friday in FC 26. Once again, the cards will be based on international football, as the biggest tournament has entered its knockout stage and we have already witnessed some major upsets.
Like the previous one, all the cards in Team 2 will be without PlayStyles. You can freely add any PS you prefer to the card from the PS Lab.
Salah, Nuno Mendes, and Erling Haaland are among the headliners for the next squad.
Continue reading to learn about all the players leaked for FC 26 Glory Hunters.
All Leaked FC 26 Glory Hunters Team 2 Players
Per leaks, here are all the players coming to FC 26 as part of Glory Hunters Team 2.
- Mohamed Salah
- Declan Rice
- Raphinha
- Nuno Mendes
- Erling Haaland
- Viktor Gyökeres
- Gabriel Magalhães
- Antoine Semenyo
- Nico Williams
- Bruno Guimarães
- Julián Alvarez
- Theo Hernández
- Giovanni Reyna
- Romelu Lukaku
- Rodrigo De Paul
- Marc Cucurella
- Dayot Upamecano
- Davinson Sánchez
- Marcel Sabitzer
- Nico Paz
- Leon Goretzka
- José María Giménez
- Manuel Akanji
- Alexis Saelemaekers
- Azzedine Ounahi
- Odilon Kossounou
- Sergiño Dest
- Maximilian Beier
- Jhon Arias
- Thomas Meunier
- Pathé Ciss
- Ali Ahmed
Keep in mind these are all leaked names. While they're generally spot on, and we expect them to be correct this time as well, finer details can change upon release.
Outside of the Team 2 players that'll be available on pack, there will be plenty of SBC and Objective releases. Gavi and Konate are among the leaked ones. We will update with the full list once it's available.
Glory Hunter Team 2 Release Time
Path to Glory Team 2 will go live on Friday, June 3, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT. This is the usual Friday schedule for all new campaigns and subsequent teams.
Phenoms and Summer Stars will follow Team 2. You can check the full upcoming schedule in our promo calendar guide.
We will be sure to keep you updated on all upcoming campaigns as details are leaked or made official.
That's everything about Glory Hunters Team 2 in FC 26.
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