Primary Subject: Glory Hunters Team 2 in FC 26.

Glory Hunters Team 2 in FC 26. Key Update: Team 2 launches this Friday, featuring international football stars.

Team 2 launches this Friday, featuring international football stars. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: July 1, 2026.

July 1, 2026. Quick Answer: Glory Hunters Team 2 brings top-tier international talent to packs. Headliners include Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, and Raphinha. The promo allows for high-level squad customization by letting you assign specific PlayStyles to these players.

Team 2 of Glory Hunters will go live this Friday in FC 26. Once again, the cards will be based on international football, as the biggest tournament has entered its knockout stage and we have already witnessed some major upsets.

Like the previous one, all the cards in Team 2 will be without PlayStyles. You can freely add any PS you prefer to the card from the PS Lab.

Salah, Nuno Mendes, and Erling Haaland are among the headliners for the next squad.

Continue reading to learn about all the players leaked for FC 26 Glory Hunters.

All Leaked FC 26 Glory Hunters Team 2 Players

Per leaks, here are all the players coming to FC 26 as part of Glory Hunters Team 2.

Mohamed Salah

Declan Rice

Raphinha

Nuno Mendes

Erling Haaland

Viktor Gyökeres

Gabriel Magalhães

Antoine Semenyo

Nico Williams

Bruno Guimarães

Julián Alvarez

Theo Hernández

Giovanni Reyna

Romelu Lukaku

Rodrigo De Paul

Marc Cucurella

Dayot Upamecano

Davinson Sánchez

Marcel Sabitzer

Nico Paz

Leon Goretzka

José María Giménez

Manuel Akanji

Alexis Saelemaekers

Azzedine Ounahi

Odilon Kossounou

Sergiño Dest

Maximilian Beier

Jhon Arias

Thomas Meunier

Pathé Ciss

Ali Ahmed

Keep in mind these are all leaked names. While they're generally spot on, and we expect them to be correct this time as well, finer details can change upon release.

Outside of the Team 2 players that'll be available on pack, there will be plenty of SBC and Objective releases. Gavi and Konate are among the leaked ones. We will update with the full list once it's available.

Glory Hunter Team 2 Release Time

Path to Glory Team 2 will go live on Friday, June 3, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT. This is the usual Friday schedule for all new campaigns and subsequent teams.

Phenoms and Summer Stars will follow Team 2. You can check the full upcoming schedule in our promo calendar guide.

We will be sure to keep you updated on all upcoming campaigns as details are leaked or made official.

That's everything about Glory Hunters Team 2 in FC 26.