- Primary Subject: La Liga TOTS Nominees and Voting Process.
- Key Update: Voting phase is officially open, featuring 41 nominees dominated by Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Atlético Madrid.
- Status: Voting Open (Ends May 1, 2026).
- Last Verified: April 29, 2026.
- Quick Answer: You can now vote for the FC 26 La Liga TOTS XI on the official EA website. The choices include superstars like Kylian Mbappé, Vini Jr., and Lamine Yamal. Voting closes this Friday, and the selected cards will arrive in packs on May 15, 2026.
With the Premier League and Bundesliga both concluding their FC 26 TOTS voting and players already out, it is now time for the third and final big league voting of La Liga.
Like the previous two, La Liga voting will only be available for several days ending on May 1. You get to select among 41 nominees, most of which are dominated by the big three clubs from the league.
Continue reading to learn all the La Liga Team of the Season nominees for FC 26 and how to vote.
How to Vote for FC 26 La Liga Team of the Season
Similar to the previous voting, you can vote for your TOTS La Liga pick by heading to the official site.
Here are the steps:
- Head to the official FC 26 La Liga TOTS website.
- Select which formation you want.
- Cycle through players based on their position and select the ones you want to vote for.
- Once you have your La Liga TOTS XI, hit Submit Vote.
- Click the Terms and Conditions button no one reads, hit Submit Vote once again, and you've made your vote.
Voting for the La Liga will end on May 1 at 5 pm BST / 9 AM PT
FC 26 All Team of the Season La Liga Nominees
The following are the nominees for the FC 26 La Liga TOTS, based on their positions:
Attackers
- Julián Alvarez (Atlético Madrid)
- Antony (Betis Sevilla)
- Borja Iglesias (Celta Vigo)
- Ante Budimir (CA Osasuna)
- Ferran Torres (FC Barcelona)
- Gonçalo Guedes (Real Sociedad)
- Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona)
- Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)
- Vedat Muriqi (RCD Mallorca)
- Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad San Sebastián)
- Raphinha (FC Barcelona)
- Víctor Muñoz (CA Osasuna)
- Vini Jr. (Real Madrid)
Midfielders
- Aleix Febas (FC Elche)
- Fermín (FC Barcelona)
- Pape Gueye (FC Villarreal)
- Arda Güler (Real Madrid)
- Mikel Jauregizar (Athletic Club de Bilbao)
- Luis Milla (FC Getafe)
- Moleiro (FC Villarreal)
- Pablo Barrios (Atlético Madrid)
- Pablo Fornals (Betis Sevilla)
- Pedri (FC Barcelona)
- Giuliano Simeone (Atlético Madrid)
- Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid)
- Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)
Defenders
- Álvaro Carreras (Real Madrid)
- Carlos Romero (Espanyol Barcelona)
- Eric Garcia (FC Barcelona)
- David Hancko (Atlético Madrid)
- Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano)
- Marcos Llorente (Atlético Madrid)
- Santiago Mourino (FC Villarreal)
- Natan (Betis Sevilla)
- Pau Cubarsi (FC Barcelona)
- Pubill (Atlético Madrid)
Goalkeepers
- Aarón Escandell (Real Oviedo)
- Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)
- Joan Garcia (FC Barcelona)
- Jan Oblak (Atlético Madrid)
- Odysseas Vlachodimos (FC Sevilla)
Those were all the nominees for La Liga TOTS, along with instructions on how to vote for them.
The winners will have their cards packable in-game on May 15, 2026. Final results will be based on fan voting and EA. We will keep you updated on the promo as it progresses.
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