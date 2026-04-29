Primary Subject: La Liga TOTS Nominees and Voting Process.

La Liga TOTS Nominees and Voting Process. Key Update: Voting phase is officially open, featuring 41 nominees dominated by Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Atlético Madrid.

Voting phase is officially open, featuring 41 nominees dominated by Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Atlético Madrid. Status: Voting Open (Ends May 1, 2026).

Voting Open (Ends May 1, 2026). Last Verified: April 29, 2026.

April 29, 2026. Quick Answer: You can now vote for the FC 26 La Liga TOTS XI on the official EA website. The choices include superstars like Kylian Mbappé, Vini Jr., and Lamine Yamal. Voting closes this Friday, and the selected cards will arrive in packs on May 15, 2026.

With the Premier League and Bundesliga both concluding their FC 26 TOTS voting and players already out, it is now time for the third and final big league voting of La Liga.

Like the previous two, La Liga voting will only be available for several days ending on May 1. You get to select among 41 nominees, most of which are dominated by the big three clubs from the league.

Continue reading to learn all the La Liga Team of the Season nominees for FC 26 and how to vote.

How to Vote for FC 26 La Liga Team of the Season

Credit: EA Sports

Similar to the previous voting, you can vote for your TOTS La Liga pick by heading to the official site.

Here are the steps:

Head to the official FC 26 La Liga TOTS website .

Select which formation you want.

you want. Cycle through players based on their position and select the ones you want to vote for.

Once you have your La Liga TOTS XI, hit Submit Vote .

. Click the Terms and Conditions button no one reads, hit Submit Vote once again, and you've made your vote.

Voting for the La Liga will end on May 1 at 5 pm BST / 9 AM PT

FC 26 All Team of the Season La Liga Nominees

Credit: EA Sports

The following are the nominees for the FC 26 La Liga TOTS, based on their positions:

Attackers

Julián Alvarez (Atlético Madrid)

(Atlético Madrid) Antony (Betis Sevilla)

(Betis Sevilla) Borja Iglesias (Celta Vigo)

(Celta Vigo) Ante Budimir (CA Osasuna)

(CA Osasuna) Ferran Torres (FC Barcelona)

(FC Barcelona) Gonçalo Guedes (Real Sociedad)

(Real Sociedad) Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona)

(FC Barcelona) Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

(Real Madrid) Vedat Muriqi (RCD Mallorca)

(RCD Mallorca) Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad San Sebastián)

(Real Sociedad San Sebastián) Raphinha (FC Barcelona)

(FC Barcelona) Víctor Muñoz (CA Osasuna)

(CA Osasuna) Vini Jr. (Real Madrid)

Midfielders

Aleix Feba s (FC Elche)

s (FC Elche) Fermín (FC Barcelona)

(FC Barcelona) Pape Gueye (FC Villarreal)

(FC Villarreal) Arda Güler (Real Madrid)

(Real Madrid) Mikel Jauregizar (Athletic Club de Bilbao)

(Athletic Club de Bilbao) Luis Milla (FC Getafe)

(FC Getafe) Moleiro (FC Villarreal)

(FC Villarreal) Pablo Barrios (Atlético Madrid)

(Atlético Madrid) Pablo Fornals (Betis Sevilla)

(Betis Sevilla) Pedri (FC Barcelona)

(FC Barcelona) Giuliano Simeon e (Atlético Madrid)

e (Atlético Madrid) Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid)

(Real Madrid) Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

Defenders

Álvaro Carreras (Real Madrid)

(Real Madrid) Carlos Romero (Espanyol Barcelona)

(Espanyol Barcelona) Eric Garcia (FC Barcelona)

(FC Barcelona) David Hancko (Atlético Madrid)

(Atlético Madrid) Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano)

(Rayo Vallecano) Marcos Llorente (Atlético Madrid)

(Atlético Madrid) Santiago Mourino (FC Villarreal)

(FC Villarreal) Natan (Betis Sevilla)

(Betis Sevilla) Pau Cubarsi (FC Barcelona)

(FC Barcelona) Pubill (Atlético Madrid)

Goalkeepers

Aarón Escandell (Real Oviedo)

(Real Oviedo) Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

(Real Madrid) Joan Garcia (FC Barcelona)

(FC Barcelona) Jan Oblak (Atlético Madrid)

(Atlético Madrid) Odysseas Vlachodimos (FC Sevilla)

Those were all the nominees for La Liga TOTS, along with instructions on how to vote for them.

The winners will have their cards packable in-game on May 15, 2026. Final results will be based on fan voting and EA. We will keep you updated on the promo as it progresses.