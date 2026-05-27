Primary Subject: FC 26 Making the Case Evolution

FC 26 Making the Case Evolution Key Update: A 100k Evolution that turns a defensive midfielder (CDM) into a dominant, meta-defining engine with massive stat boosts and essential PlayStyles.

A 100k Evolution that turns a defensive midfielder (CDM) into a dominant, meta-defining engine with massive stat boosts and essential PlayStyles. Status: Live (start by June 1).

Live (start by June 1). Last Verified: May 26, 2026.

May 26, 2026. Quick Answer: Making the Case Evolution provides a staggering +30 to +35 boost across critical defensive and passing stats, while adding Intercept+, Pinged Pass+, and Anticipate+. Top picks include de Jong, Fabián Ruiz, and Desailly.

An absolute tank in the midfield, Casemiro dominated the central half of the pitch like no other player in his prime for Los Blancos. The Brazilian is also excellent at breaking lines and moving play forward.

You can give his level of control of the game to one of your FC 26 players through the Making the Case Evolution. It costs 100k coins and provides all the important PS you'd need on a CDM.

Continue reading to know the best players for Making the Case Evolution in FC 26.

Best Players for Making the Case Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The five most standout FC 26 players for Making the Case Evolution are:

Frenkie de Jong (Flashback SBC)

(Flashback SBC) Fabián Ruiz (Showdown SBC)

(Showdown SBC) Marcel Desailly (Team of the Year ICON)

(Team of the Year ICON) Rodri (Thunderstruck)

(Thunderstruck) Emmanuel Petit (Team of the Year ICON)

An Evolution like this doesn't necessarily have the outright best picks. With upgrades this massive, most cards will end up with similar stats.

All of it comes down to PS. For the position, the player must have the three best passing PlayStyles in Tiki Taka, Incisive, and Pinged Pass. Likewise, defensive PlayStyles in Intercept, Bruiser, and Anticipate are the three you'd be chasing.

All our picks have the desired PS, except Marcel Desailly. The French legend is best as a center back, a position that does not require much passing. He is the one to pick if you're looking for a CB instead of a CDM.

For defensive midfielders, the only thing to keep in mind is that you want them to be tall and physical. This will make sure you bully the attacking mids, intercept passes and crosses better, and hold your own against physical attackers.

Is Making the Case Evolution in FC 26 Worth Doing?

Yes, Making the Case Evolution is worth the 100k coins in FC 26. You get some pretty good cards, and grinding that many coins shouldn't be too tough at this stage of the game.

Making the Case Evolution Upgrades

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for Making the Case Evolution in FC 26.

REQUIREMENTS

Overall: Max 91

Max 91 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 2

Max 2 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: CDM

CDM Not Position: RM, LM

UPGRADES

Overall: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Acceleration: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Aggression: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Agility: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Balance: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Heading Acc.: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Interceptions: +35 (95)

+35 (95) Jumping: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Long Passing: +35 (95)

+35 (95) Long Shots: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Def. Aware: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Reactions: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Short Passing: +35 (95)

+35 (95) Shot Power: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Slide Tackle: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Sprint Speed: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Stand Tackle: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Stamina: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Strength: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Vision: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Composure: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Weak Foot: +4

+4 Skills: +3 (4)

+3 (4) PlayStyles+: Intercept, Pinged Pass, Anticipate (3)

Intercept, Pinged Pass, Anticipate (3) PlayStyles: Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, Bruiser, Technical, Block (7)

That's everything you need to know about the Making the Case Evolution in FC 26.

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