Primary Subject: FC 26 Bundesliga TOTS Squad Reveal.

FC 26 Bundesliga TOTS Squad Reveal. Key Update: Bayern Munich reclaims its dominance in the TOTS lineup after being crowned champions, occupying nearly half of the leaked Starting XI.

Bayern Munich reclaims its dominance in the TOTS lineup after being crowned champions, occupying nearly half of the leaked Starting XI. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: April 28, 2026.

April 28, 2026. Quick Answer: The Bundesliga TOTS officially arrives this Friday, replacing the Premier League and WSL squads. Headlined by Harry Kane and Joshua Kimmich, the squad also features breakout stars like Michael Olise and Aleksandar Pavlović. It drops alongside the Frauen-Bundesliga, Saudi Pro League, and Rest of the World squads.

The Premier League and WSL TOTS will leave the packs this Friday and will be replaced by Bundesliga cards. It'll release alongside the Frauen-Bundesliga, the Saudi Pro League, and the Rest of the World squads.

As expected, the Bundesliga TOTS is dominated by Bayern Munich, which was once again crowned Bundesliga champions a few weeks ago. The 35-time league winners have six of the eleven players in the starting lineup.

That said, here are all the players for the FC 26 Bundesliga TOTS as per leaks.

FC 26 Bundesliga Team of the Season Leaked Squad

Per leaks, here are all the Bundesliga players who'll be part of the Team of Season promo:

STARTING XI

Luis Díaz

Harry Kane

Michael Olise

Joshua Kimmich

Angelo Stiller

Aleksandar Pavlović

Alejandro Grimaldo

Nico Schlotterbeck

Jonathan Tah

Julian Ryerson

Gregor Kobel

BENCH

David Raum

Deniz Undav

Luka Vuskovic

Yan Diamonde

Álex García

Dayot Upamecano

Christoph Baumgartner

Said El Mala

Wouter Burger

Oliver Baumann

Vladimír Coufal

All of these are among the most popular choices and standout performers. The final results here are based on fan voting and EA's own picks. We do not know how much fan voting impacted the results.

Outside of the players we listed above, more will be released through SBCs and Objectives. Similar to the previous squads, the best players will have 4 PS+, while the rest will have 3 PS+.

When is the Bundesliga Team of the Season Releasing?

The Bundesliga Team of the Season will be released on May 1, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT. It'll join the pack alongside the Frauen-Bundesliga, the Saudi Pro League, and the Rest of the World squads.

All of them will be available in the packs for one week before being replaced by Ligue 1, Süper Lig, NWSL, and Arkema Première Ligue. The La Liga and Liga F Team of the Season will follow.

If you miss any of them, you can pack some of the top cards later with TOTS Ultimate, which starts on May 22.

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