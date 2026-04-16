- Primary Subject: FC 26 Bundesliga Team of the Season Voting
- Key Update: Official voting is now live with 40 nominees.
- Status: Live (ends April 17)
- Last Verified: April 15, 2026
- Quick Answer: The Bundesliga TOTS fan vote is officially open until April 17 at 5 PM BST. Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen dominate the list, featuring heavy hitters like Harry Kane and Alejandro Grimaldo.
The Premier League, Bundesliga, and La Liga are three leagues that'll have their voting open soon, allowing you to have a say in who gets the coveted Team of the Season card in FC 26.
Bundesliga voting has now begun and will remain open until April 17. As expected, the nominees are dominated by Bayern Munich, with big names like Harry Kane being a sure-shot guarantee to be part of the campaign.
Below we have listed all the nominees for FC 26 Bundesliga TOTS, including details on how to vote.
How to Vote for FC 26 Bundesliga Team of the Season
Similar to the Premier League, you can vote for your TOTS Bundesliga pick by heading to the official site.
Here are the steps:
- Head to the official FC 26 Bundesliga TOTS website.
- Select which formation you want.
- Cycle through players based on their position and select the ones you want to vote for.
- Once you have your Bundesliga TOTS XI, hit Submit Vote.
- Click the Terms and Conditions button no one reads, hit Submit Vote once again, and you've made your vote.
Voting for the Bundesliga will end on April 17 at 5 pm BST / 9 AM PT. La Liga will also have the same steps and process.
FC 26 All Team of the Season Bundesliga Nominees
The following are the nominees for the FC 26 Bundesliga TOTS, based on their positions:
GOALKEEPERS
- Noah Atubolu (Freiburg)
- Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim)
- Daniel Heuer Fernandes (Hamburg)
- Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)
- Moritz Nicolas (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
DEFENDERS
- Vladimir Coufal (Hoffenheim)
- Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich)
- David Raum (RB Leipzig)
- Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund)
- Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)
- Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich)
- Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)
- Luka Vušković (Hamburg)
MIDFIELDERS
- Nadiem Amiri (Mainz)
- Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig)
- Wouter Burger (Hoffenheim)
- Aleix García (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)
- Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)
- Andrej Kramarić (Hoffenheim)
- Ibrahim Maza (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund)
- Aleksandar Pavlović (Bayern Munich)
- Jens Stage (Werder Bremen)
- Angelo Stiller (VfB Stuttgart)
ATTACKERS
- Fisnik Asllani (Hoffenheim)
- Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund)
- Luis Díaz (Bayern Munich)
- Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig)
- Ritsu Dōan (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- Saïd El Mala (Cologne)
- Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)
- Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)
- Jamie Leweling (VfB Stuttgart)
- Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)
- Rômulo (RB Leipzig)
- Haris Tabaković (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
- Deniz Undav (VfB Stuttgart)
Those were all the nominees for Bundesliga TOTS, along with instructions on how to vote for them.
The winners will have their cards packable in-game on May 1, 2026. We will keep you updated on the promo as it progresses.
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