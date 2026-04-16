Primary Subject: FC 26 Bundesliga Team of the Season Voting

FC 26 Bundesliga Team of the Season Voting Key Update: Official voting is now live with 40 nominees.

Official voting is now live with 40 nominees. Status: Live (ends April 17)

Live (ends April 17) Last Verified: April 15, 2026

April 15, 2026 Quick Answer: The Bundesliga TOTS fan vote is officially open until April 17 at 5 PM BST. Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen dominate the list, featuring heavy hitters like Harry Kane and Alejandro Grimaldo.

The Premier League, Bundesliga, and La Liga are three leagues that'll have their voting open soon, allowing you to have a say in who gets the coveted Team of the Season card in FC 26.

Bundesliga voting has now begun and will remain open until April 17. As expected, the nominees are dominated by Bayern Munich, with big names like Harry Kane being a sure-shot guarantee to be part of the campaign.

Below we have listed all the nominees for FC 26 Bundesliga TOTS, including details on how to vote.

How to Vote for FC 26 Bundesliga Team of the Season

Credit: EA Sports

Similar to the Premier League, you can vote for your TOTS Bundesliga pick by heading to the official site.

Here are the steps:

Head to the official FC 26 Bundesliga TOTS website .

Select which formation you want.

you want. Cycle through players based on their position and select the ones you want to vote for.

Once you have your Bundesliga TOTS XI, hit Submit Vote .

. Click the Terms and Conditions button no one reads, hit Submit Vote once again, and you've made your vote.

Voting for the Bundesliga will end on April 17 at 5 pm BST / 9 AM PT. La Liga will also have the same steps and process.

FC 26 All Team of the Season Bundesliga Nominees

Credit: EA Sports

The following are the nominees for the FC 26 Bundesliga TOTS, based on their positions:

GOALKEEPERS

Noah Atubolu (Freiburg)

(Freiburg) Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim)

(Hoffenheim) Daniel Heuer Fernandes (Hamburg)

(Hamburg) Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

(Borussia Dortmund) Moritz Nicolas (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

DEFENDERS

Vladimir Coufal (Hoffenheim)

(Hoffenheim) Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

(Bayer Leverkusen) Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich)

(Bayern Munich) David Raum (RB Leipzig)

(RB Leipzig) Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund)

(Borussia Dortmund) Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

(Borussia Dortmund) Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich)

(Bayern Munich) Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen)

(Bayer Leverkusen) Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

(Bayern Munich) Luka Vušković (Hamburg)

MIDFIELDERS

Nadiem Amiri (Mainz)

(Mainz) Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig)

(RB Leipzig) Wouter Burger (Hoffenheim)

(Hoffenheim) Aleix García (Bayer Leverkusen)

(Bayer Leverkusen) Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

(Bayern Munich) Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

(Bayern Munich) Andrej Kramarić (Hoffenheim)

(Hoffenheim) Ibrahim Maza (Bayer Leverkusen)

(Bayer Leverkusen) Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund)

(Borussia Dortmund) Aleksandar Pavlović (Bayern Munich)

(Bayern Munich) Jens Stage (Werder Bremen)

(Werder Bremen) Angelo Stiller (VfB Stuttgart)

ATTACKERS

Fisnik Asllani (Hoffenheim)

(Hoffenheim) Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund)

(Borussia Dortmund) Luis Díaz (Bayern Munich)

(Bayern Munich) Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig)

(RB Leipzig) Ritsu Dōan (Eintracht Frankfurt)

(Eintracht Frankfurt) Saïd El Mala (Cologne)

(Cologne) Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)

(Borussia Dortmund) Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

(Bayern Munich) Jamie Leweling (VfB Stuttgart)

(VfB Stuttgart) Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

(Bayern Munich) Rômulo (RB Leipzig)

(RB Leipzig) Haris Tabaković (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

(Borussia Mönchengladbach) Deniz Undav (VfB Stuttgart)

Those were all the nominees for Bundesliga TOTS, along with instructions on how to vote for them.

The winners will have their cards packable in-game on May 1, 2026. We will keep you updated on the promo as it progresses.