Primary Subject: FC 26 Donovation Evolution.

FC 26 Donovation Evolution. Key Update: This Evolution transforms midfielders into lethal strikers, granting them Finesse Shot+, Technical+, and Low Driven Shot+, alongside massive +30 attribute boosts.

This Evolution transforms midfielders into lethal strikers, granting them Finesse Shot+, Technical+, and Low Driven Shot+, alongside massive +30 attribute boosts. Status: Live (starts by June 15).

Live (starts by June 15). Last Verified: June 8, 2026.

June 8, 2026. Quick Answer: The Donovation Evolution costs 100,000 coins. It is designed to round out elite CAMs by adding significant goal-scoring traits and position flexibility (ST), making it ideal for midfielders who already possess high-tier passing stats. Top picks include Messi, Kroos, and De Bruyne.

Donovation Evolution in FC 26 turns your CAM into a proper striker. It provides both Finesse Shot+ and Low Driven Shot+ with a big boost to attacking and shooting attributes.

The upgrade is a nice way to round out midfielders who have elite passing numbers and PS, helping them dominate all thirds of the pitch. The Evolution does cost a bit at 100k coins, so you have to be selective with your picks.

All that said, below are the best players for Donovation Evolution in FC 26.

Best Players for Donovation Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports Messi's Time Warp chained with Donovation and Pass, Eh.

The five standout FC 26 players for Donovation Evolution are:

Lionel Messi (Time Warp)

(Time Warp) Toni Kroos (FUT Birthday ICON)

(FUT Birthday ICON) Kaká (Trophy Titans Baby)

(Trophy Titans Baby) Kevin De Bruyne (Winter Wildcards, CAM)

(Winter Wildcards, CAM) Kai Havertz (Knockout Royalty)

Not all the eligible players have elite passing numbers. Toni Kroos and Kevin De Bruyne are two players that have the highest passing attributes among the eligible picks.

The Evolution suits them perfectly, giving them an excellent attacking boost and making them a threat in front of goal. Others don't have as good passing numbers.

It'd be a waste to get them to 93 overall with subpar passing, so it is recommended that you chain with other Evolutions to give them passing boosts.

Pass, Eh, and Inch Perfect are two Evolutions that you can do before Donovation to give the desired passing number.

Inch Perfect can be found alongside other Evolutions. For Pass, Eh, you have to complete the Canadian Kindness sub-objective in the Canada Objective group for Season 8.

Doing either will have the same results on the card. Just be mindful not to use cards or upgrades that exceed the requirements for the Donovation Evolution we'll list below.

Is Donovation Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

Yes, Donovation Evolution is worth considering in FC 26. Getting 100k coins at this stage of the game is not a tall task, and the upgrades are nice.

You can wait until the final few days to see if there is a chain potential or better upgrades.

Donovation Evolution Upgrades

The following are the requirements and upgrades for Donovation Evolution in FC 26:

REQUIREMENTS

Overall: Max 91

Max 91 Total Positions: Max 5

Max 5 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 2

Max 2 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: CAM

UPGRADES

Overall: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Acceleration: +30 (94)

+30 (94) Agility: +30 (96)

+30 (96) Balance: +30 (96)

+30 (96) Ball Control: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Dribbling: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Finishing: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Long Shots: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Penalties: +30 (96)

+30 (96) Positioning: +30 (94)

+30 (94) Reactions: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Shot Power: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Sprint Speed: +30 (94)

+30 (94) Volleys: +30 (94)

+30 (94) Composure: +30 (96)

+30 (96) Weak Foot: +4

+4 Positions: ST

ST PlayStyles+: Finesse Shot, Technical, Low Driven Shot (3)

Finesse Shot, Technical, Low Driven Shot (3) PlayStyles: Incisive Pass, Gamechanger, Rapid (8)

Incisive Pass, Gamechanger, Rapid (8) Roles: Advanced Forward++

That's everything about the Donovation Evolution in FC 26.