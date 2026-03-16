Primary Subject: FC 26 Birthday Bonito Evolution

FC 26 Birthday Bonito Evolution Key Update: An LW-focused Evolution to kick off the second week of the FUT Birthday campaign with massive stat increases.

An LW-focused Evolution to kick off the second week of the FUT Birthday campaign with massive stat increases. Status: Live (start by March 23)

Live (start by March 23) Last Verified: March 15, 2026

March 15, 2026 Quick Answer: For 125k, this is a must-do for any winger who has fallen behind the power curve. Top picks include Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho, and Joelinton.

We're now onto the second week of the annual birthday celebration of Ultimate Team in FC 26, and the Evolutions continue to remain the highlight.

Birthday Bonito is in the expensive upgrade bracket, costing 125k coins (or 800 FC points). However, much looser restrictions of a max 89 overall rating and upgrades to all the important attacking stats do justify the price.

Continue reading to know the best players for the Birthday Bonito Evolution in FC 26.

Best Players for Birthday Bonito Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The five most standout FC 26 players for the Birthday Bonito Evolution are:

Thierry Henry (Winter Wildcards ICON, Baby)

(Winter Wildcards ICON, Baby) Ronaldinho (Winter Wildcards ICON, Baby)

(Winter Wildcards ICON, Baby) Joelinton (FUT Birthday)

(FUT Birthday) Romée Leuchter (Fantasy FC)

(Fantasy FC) Claudia Pina (Cornerstones)

One of the reasons we suggested Thierry Henry over Vieira in their player pick is for moments like these. While both Frenchmen are excellent, Henry was a better choice because of his Evolution potential.

At 6'2" with a custom body and just an 86 overall rating, you can chain Henry with plenty of other upgrades first before applying the finishing touches with Birthday Bonito.

Unfortunately, if you didn't do the player pick SBC back then, which only cost 700k coins, you'll have to pay over 1.8 million now if you're to buy his card from the Transfer Market.

Our other top picks are equally capable. Ronaldinho and Pina, like Henry, are rated only 88 and 87. So we suggest waiting until the final few days to identify the best chain path and stack a couple of other upgrades first.

For Joelinton, add all the PlayStyles and any other PS+ you want instead of Technical+ before committing to the Birthday Bonito Evolution. Head to the PS Bakery tab in the Evolution menu to add PS to any FUT Birthday card.

With Evolutions like these that provide massive stat increases, there will be plenty of candidates. Any player who gets a good bump and makes sense will be a fair shout.

For cards that do not fit the LW requirement, you can give them the position through the Winger Transformation Evolution. This opens up plenty of other choices, like Cristiano Ronaldo's Festival of Football Captains and Endrick's Joga Bonito cards.

Is Birthday Bonito Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

Credit: EA Sports

Yes, Birthday Bonito Evolution is worth doing in FC 26. However, it's best not to rush it and wait as long as you can, since a better upgrade or chain path might arrive soon, especially for low-rated cards.

Birthday Bonito Upgrades

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for the Birthday Bonitos Evolution in FC 26:

Requirements

Overall: Max 89

Max 89 Pace: Max 93

Max 93 Total Positions: Max 4

Max 4 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 2

Max 2 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: LW

Upgrades

Overall: +40 (91)

+40 (91) Pace: +40 (91)

+40 (91) Passing: +30 (88)

+30 (88) Agility: +40 (93)

+40 (93) Balance: +40 (89)

+40 (89) Ball Control: +40 (93)

+40 (93) Dribbling: +40 (94)

+40 (94) Finishing: +25 (91)

+25 (91) Jumping: +20 (85)

+20 (85) Long Shots: +25 (84)

+25 (84) Penalties: +25 (92)

+25 (92) Positioning: +25 (91)

+25 (91) Reactions: +40 (86)

+40 (86) Shot Power: +25 (90)

+25 (90) Stamina: +20 (88)

+20 (88) Volleys: +25 (90)

+25 (90) Composure: +40 (92)

+40 (92) Weak Foot: +4

+4 Skills: +4

+4 Positions: CAM

CAM PlayStyles+: Finesse Shot, Technical (2)

Finesse Shot, Technical (2) PlayStyles: Finesse Shot, Technical, Incisive Pass, Trickster, Inventive (8)

Finesse Shot, Technical, Incisive Pass, Trickster, Inventive (8) Roles: Inside Forward++, Playmaker++, Shadow Striker++

That's everything you need to know about the Birthday Bonitos Evolution in FC 26.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!