FC 26 FUT Birthday "PS Bakery" Key Update: Active FUT Birthday cards like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal are released as blank slates with zero PlayStyles. You must "bake" your own meta by choosing their traits via a new Evolution system.

March 9, 2026 Quick Answer: Head to the Evolutions menu and look for the PS Bakery tabs. You can instantly add 8 base PlayStyles for free. For the powerful PS+, you can either wait for a 6-day cooldown to do it for free or pay 15,000 coins to skip the wait for repeated use.

The FUT Birthday celebration is grander in FC 26 than ever before. Instead of simply bringing cards with different PlayStyles and stats, active players in the campaign do not have either a base or any PS+.

You have ultimate freedom in selecting whichever PlayStyles you want on a card. However, there are some restrictions on how frequently you can apply them.

Continue reading to know how to add PlayStyles to the FUT Birthday card, as well as the best possible combinations.

How to Add PlayStyles to FUT Birthday Players in FC 26?

To add PlayStyles and PlayStyles+ to your FUT Birthday card in FC 26, just head to the PS Bakery section in the Evolution menu. Then, select the PS Evolution you want to add to the card, as you'd normally do for Evolutions.

You don't need to play matches to get the PS. There will be three PS Bakery sections.

PS Bakery: You can add the base PS here for free. There are no restrictions. You can add up to 8 base PS on a single card from any of the 30 available.

You can add the base PS here for free. There are no restrictions. You can add up to 8 base PS on a single card from any of the 30 available. PS+ Bakery: You can give FUT Birthday cards PS+ through this tab. It is free but has a 6-day cooldown. For example, if you have Cristiano Ronaldo from the promo and give the Portuguese Finesse Shot+, you will have to wait for six days before you apply the same PS+ on any other card.

You can give FUT Birthday cards PS+ through this tab. It is free but has a 6-day cooldown. For example, if you have Cristiano Ronaldo from the promo and give the Portuguese Finesse Shot+, you will have to wait for six days before you apply the same PS+ on any other card. Premium PS+ Bakery: An alternative to PS+ Bakery, you can add PS+ here without any restrictions or cooldown. Given the name "premium," you'll have to spend 15k coins (or 150 FC Points) per PS+.

So, all in all, just head to the PS Bakery section to add PlayStyles. The base ones are free and without restrictions. For PS+, you have a free path that has a six-day cooldown and a 15k coins path that is unlimited.

Keep in mind ICONs and Heroes are excluded, as they already arrive with PS. Likewise, this is only for cards that are part of the promo. Any regular card that turned into a FUT Birthday rarity with Evolutions does not count.

Best PlayStyle Combinations for FUT Birthday Players

Below are the PlayStyles we recommend for each position in the FUT Birthday promo:

Strikers PS+: Low Driven Shot, Finesse Shot Alternatively, you can pick Quick Step+ or Rapid+ instead of two shooting PS+. Whichever one shooting PS+ you left out, make sure to have them as the base PS. A pace one will be a good choice if the striker is slow. PS: Gamechanger, Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, Technical, Rapid, First Touch, Quick Step, Trickster (or Press Proven)

Wingers PS+: Finesse Shot, Rapid PS: Low Driven Shot, Gamechanger, Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, Technical, Quick Step, Gamechanger, Trickster

CAMs PS+: Technical, Finesse Shot These PS+ are best suited for a Shadow Striker role. If you have a creative CAM, you can choose Tiki Taka and Incisive Pass as PS+ and the other as the base. PS: Low Driven Shot, Gamechanger, Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, First Touch, Quick Step, Gamechanger, Trickster

CMs PS+: Tiki Taka, Pinged Pass PS: Finesse Shot, Low Driven Shot, Incisive Pass, Long Ball Pass, Inventive, Intercept, Relentless, Technical

CDMs PS+: Tiki Taka, Intercept PS: Pinged Pass, Anticipate, Incisive Pass, Long Ball Pass, Bruiser, Relentless, Technical

LB/RBs PS+: Quick Step (or Intercept), Bruiser PS: Pinged Pass, Tiki Taka, Incisive Pass, Jockey, Intercept, Anticipate, Slide Tackle, Relentless

CBs PS+: Intercept, Anticipate PS: Tiki Taka, Jockey, Block, Slide Tackle, Aerial Fortress, Quick Step, Relentless, Bruiser



These were the safest and best choices. You may want to change them based on a particular player or depending on your play style.

For a more detailed breakdown, check out our guide on the best PS+ for every position and why they are the top choice.

