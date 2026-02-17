Primary Subject: FC 26 - Thierry Henry vs. Patrick Vieira SBC

Winter Wildcards Icon Matchday Pick is another high-profile player choice SBC in FC 26. You'll have to submit a total of eight squads worth around 700k coins to get the baby Winter Wildcards version of either Thierry Henry or Patrick Vieira.

Some of the best in the history of the sport and equally meta players in-game, neither of them needs any introduction. Henry and Vieira also represented the same nation and clubs.

The French duo is remembered for their time at Arsenal, so you can't even make a random, arbitrary pick based on your club bias. If you don't want to do eeny, meeny, miny, moe between the two, here's a proper breakdown on who to select.

Should You Pick Henry or Vieira in FC 26 Icon Matchday SBC?

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

For the Winter Wildcards Icon Matchday Pick SBC, Thierry Henry is a better option. Both players are unlikely to walk into your starting XI, so your choice will be based on Evolution potential.

Thierry Henry has Low Driven Shot+ as well as base Finesse, Quick Step, and Rapid. At 6'2", the French forward can also get lengthy acceleration with the right chemistry.

A combination of blistering pace and a taller, physical frame gives him all that's needed to be an elite goalscorer with Evolutions. Henry's only shortcoming is his passing. Because he has his scoring already sorted, thanks to two of the best shooting PlayStyles, you can focus on his passing with future upgrades.

For Patrick Vieira, while Bruiser+ is good, someone who is already very physical, like him, in a CDM position, a base version would do just fine. For a CDM, having Intercept+ is a must.

An endgame card for the position would also have at least one passing PS+ in either Tiki Taka or Incisive Pass. A third PS+ option would ideally be purely defensive, like Anticipate or Jockey.

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

Yes, Vieira will perform well regardless of whether he has the most meta PlayStyles. However, saying "both are good, pick whoever you like" is not very helpful, and you do need something that helps you decide.

So, we feel Thierry Henry is a better pick thanks to his Evolution potential. Of course, this is assuming you need to fill both positions equally.

If you already have a lot of elite attacking options and chains ready, Patrick Vieira will make more sense. More so if you're eyeing the free R9 with ICON Swaps and see yourself grinding all the available Tokens.

Is the Winter Wildcards Icon Matchday Pick SBC Worth Doing?

Yes, the Henry and Vieira SBC is worth doing in FC 26. It'll cost you less than 700k coins, and both cards are listed for more on the Transfer Market.

You can check out our fodder guide to see the cheapest players for every overall, to help you complete the SBC.

That's everything you need to know about the Winter Wildcards Icon Matchday Pick SBC in FC 26.

