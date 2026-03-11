- Primary Subject: FC 26 - FUT Birthday Team 2
- Key Update: All active players, Hero, and ICON cards for Team 2 have been leaked.
- Status: Leaked
- Last Verified: March 11, 2026
- Quick Answer: FUT Birthday Team 2 launches March 13, 2026, at 6 PM GMT, featuring leaked stars Pedri, Clàudia Pina, and ICON Ferenc Puskás.
Team 2 of FUT Birthday will go live later this week in FC 26, bringing in another playstyle-less batch of 50 cards that you can build the way you want.
Heroes and ICONs will be part of a separate team. You won't be able to pick your favorite PS for them, but the top ones will already have a strong selection.
All that said, below are all the leaked cards part of the FUT Birthday Team 2 promo.
All FC 26 FUT Birthday Team 2 Players
Per leaks, here are all the players coming in Team 2 of the FUT Birthday promo:
Active Players
- Pedri
- Clàudia Pina
- Antonio Rüdiger
- Paulo Dybala
- Scott McTominay
- Alessandro Bastoni
- Dominik Szoboszlai
- Sakina Karchaoui
- Lindsey Heaps
- Paul Pogba
- Mohammed Kudus
- Dávid Hancko
- Johan Bakayoko
- Guro Reiten
- Alexandre Lacazette
- Jonathan David
- Ollie Watkins
- Rayan Aït-Nouri
- Lauren Hemp
- Antony
- Jobe Bellingham
- Barış Alper Yılmaz
- Brahim
- Julio César Enciso
- Jean-Mattéo Bahoya
- Aaron Wan-Bissaka
- Miguel Ángel Merentiel
- Stina Blackstenius
- Dominique Janssen
- Maximilian Mittelstädt
- Alejandro Balde
- Keita Baldé
- Václav Černý
- Wouter Burger
- Vanessa Fudalla
- Rocío Gálvez
- Taylor Flint
- Tara McKeown
- Jaelin Howell
- Aron Dønnum
- Ko Itakura
- Can Bozdoğan
- Bia Zaneratto
- Nadia Krezyman
- Ane Azkona
- Bartosz Kapustka
- Luciano Valente
- Kelechi Iheanacho
- Cláudio Braga
- Anaële Le Moguédec
ICONs
- Ferenc Puskás
- Bobby Charlton
- Lothar Matthäus
- Samuel Eto'o
- Aya Miyama
- Hernán Crespo
Heroes
- Marek Hamšík
- Daniele De Rossi
- Lúcio
- Vincent Kompany
- Simone Laudehr
- Javier Mascherano
Those were all the players that'll be available in the packs starting this Friday. They'll be in the packs for one week before being replaced by the next promo.
Outside of these cards, expect more to be released through SBCs. Because the promo allows you to add PS to promo cards, SBCs will be of different rarities, like Flashback.
FC 26 FUT Birthday Team 2 Release Time
The FUT Birthday Team 2 will go live on March 13, 2026, at 6 pm GMT, 10 am PT. That's the usual hour for the daily reset, which brings in new content.
Past the FUT Birthday promo, we don't know which campaign will be released. In the last game, the promo was followed by a brand-new UEFA Dreamchasers campaign. So, it is likely that we will see another new promo this time as well.
Answer The Call is the new promo leaked to be featured sometime in the future. It could very well be up next, but we don't have any major leaks or hints for the same.
Keep in mind these are all leaked details; while they have generally been spot-on, finer details can change upon release.
That's everything you need to know about Team 2 of the FUT Birthday campaign in FC 26.
