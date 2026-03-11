Primary Subject: FC 26 - FUT Birthday Team 2

March 11, 2026 Quick Answer: FUT Birthday Team 2 launches March 13, 2026, at 6 PM GMT, featuring leaked stars Pedri, Clàudia Pina, and ICON Ferenc Puskás.

Team 2 of FUT Birthday will go live later this week in FC 26, bringing in another playstyle-less batch of 50 cards that you can build the way you want.

Heroes and ICONs will be part of a separate team. You won't be able to pick your favorite PS for them, but the top ones will already have a strong selection.

All that said, below are all the leaked cards part of the FUT Birthday Team 2 promo.

All FC 26 FUT Birthday Team 2 Players

Per leaks, here are all the players coming in Team 2 of the FUT Birthday promo:

Active Players

Pedri

Clàudia Pina

Antonio Rüdiger

Paulo Dybala

Scott McTominay

Alessandro Bastoni

Dominik Szoboszlai

Sakina Karchaoui

Lindsey Heaps

Paul Pogba

Mohammed Kudus

Dávid Hancko

Johan Bakayoko

Guro Reiten

Alexandre Lacazette

Jonathan David

Ollie Watkins

Rayan Aït-Nouri

Lauren Hemp

Antony

Jobe Bellingham

Barış Alper Yılmaz

Brahim

Julio César Enciso

Jean-Mattéo Bahoya

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Miguel Ángel Merentiel

Stina Blackstenius

Dominique Janssen

Maximilian Mittelstädt

Alejandro Balde

Keita Baldé

Václav Černý

Wouter Burger

Vanessa Fudalla

Rocío Gálvez

Taylor Flint

Tara McKeown

Jaelin Howell

Aron Dønnum

Ko Itakura

Can Bozdoğan

Bia Zaneratto

Nadia Krezyman

Ane Azkona

Bartosz Kapustka

Luciano Valente

Kelechi Iheanacho

Cláudio Braga

Anaële Le Moguédec

ICONs

Ferenc Puskás

Bobby Charlton

Lothar Matthäus

Samuel Eto'o

Aya Miyama

Hernán Crespo

Heroes

Marek Hamšík

Daniele De Rossi

Lúcio

Vincent Kompany

Simone Laudehr

Javier Mascherano

Those were all the players that'll be available in the packs starting this Friday. They'll be in the packs for one week before being replaced by the next promo.

Outside of these cards, expect more to be released through SBCs. Because the promo allows you to add PS to promo cards, SBCs will be of different rarities, like Flashback.

FC 26 FUT Birthday Team 2 Release Time

The FUT Birthday Team 2 will go live on March 13, 2026, at 6 pm GMT, 10 am PT. That's the usual hour for the daily reset, which brings in new content.

Past the FUT Birthday promo, we don't know which campaign will be released. In the last game, the promo was followed by a brand-new UEFA Dreamchasers campaign. So, it is likely that we will see another new promo this time as well.

Answer The Call is the new promo leaked to be featured sometime in the future. It could very well be up next, but we don't have any major leaks or hints for the same.

Keep in mind these are all leaked details; while they have generally been spot-on, finer details can change upon release.

That's everything you need to know about Team 2 of the FUT Birthday campaign in FC 26.